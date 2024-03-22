Stingrays swim by at Matira beach in Bora Bora. Harmless but don't step on them
Photo Credit: Hoze1967
Lots of fish
Photo Credit: Hoze1967
Greetings at almost every port
Photo Credit: Hoze1967
Photo Credit: 2pctmilk
Featured Review
Disappointed first time with Regent
"If Regent wants those of us who aren’t American as guests then please be more inclusive in your entertainment.We finally drove to the cruise terminal and waited on buses in the heat while waiting to fill out a Regent covid questionnaire...."Read More
Brookman avatar

Brookman

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

All in all Excellent

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
Lucklogic
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Regent certainly isn't a value cruise but we were delighted by everything. The food was fantastic at all venues but especially so at the Prime steak house. Our suite was better.than described. Breakfast in the room always arrives in a timely manner. The staff really do look after you and we left very happy indeed Only gripe was the entertainment, the shows were amature, with the exception of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Navigator in the Med

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
Dulw1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our third cruise on the Navigator having done two last year, one in the Caribbean and the other in the eastern Mediterranean. We know its smaller, older, and less glamourous than its bigger sisters, but it does look like a proper ship rather than a block of flats on a barge, and appeared to be in very good condition – not a speck of rust anywhere (other lines could learn a lesson). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

What a Pleasant Surprise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
Pear Tree
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After reading some very negative reviews about the ship our experience was the complete opposite. Everything from the pre-cruise hotel, flights, boarding, excursions, disembarkation to airport transfer worked seamlessly. And of course as others have noted, the staff were wonderful. We were in a Penthouse Suite on Deck 10 which was quite spacious compared with cabins on other cruise lines we have ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Great Service with an excellent captain

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
Poorsailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In truth, Navigator is the oldest and smallest in the Regent fleet, and for sure, is noisier with more vibration at the stern, and it doesn't have as wide a selection of restaurants. However, our Grand Suite was comfortable and large, and the service from the butler and room staff was superb. The food in Compass Rose and Sette Mare was well up to the usual high standard, though Prime7 is really ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Stale Ship and Food - Wonderful Service

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
Bingosmama
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Service is top notch. Anything you ask for the staff will try to please you if they have the resources. Most are happy that you are here and want to please. The staff was the best part of a long 14 days: The food was disappointing. The best meal we had was in Prime 7 or off the ship. Setti Mare does ok, but don’t expect fresh pasta there. Compass Rose had some good options like salmon but their ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Retire the Navigator Ship

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
Quiet Seas
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Writings said ship refurbished in last few years. Maybe only the carpet in public areas because age showed everywhere. Wall paper in lounge buckling and rooms old. Ceiling lights in theater blinked on and off. Excursions & Food was a hit / miss thing where most was average and sometimes below average. So, maybe 50% average which is not a very good rating. A luxury cruse should score at 90% or ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

OLD SHIP - UGH

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
Review King
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Navigator: Old ship and showing its age! Wallpaper buckling in pubic bar area. Noisy engine, Stage at rear of ship and lights flickered all the time during stage performances. The only cruise ship I know of that has the stage and public bars only in the rear of the ship. Probably because it's OLD. FOOD: Hit & Miss if good, very good or excellent. Basically average in total. SERVICE: The crew works ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Service, Service, Service!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
rabbitflyer
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Service, Service, Service! Had a great time on the Navigator. Best service we've had on Regent, this being our 3rd cruise with Regent. The small ship provides an excellent opportunity to get to know both the crew and other passengers. Met so many wonderful staff and the cruise clientele was engaging and interesting. This ship is older but found the most recent dry-dock was a well needed refurb and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

A wonderful voyage

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
geoffrey74
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Excellent and most enjoyable. Apart from a small minority of habitual complainers about the age of the ship, which we knew before we got on board, this ship is beautifully maintained and is much loved by many repeat guests. the staff were always friendly and obliging and went out of their way to be helpful and accommodating. Food was excellent and varied. As usual most Americans do not understand ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Regent Navigator overall worse cruise of 15

Review for a Asia Cruise on Seven Seas Navigator

User Avatar
123Scottyboy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is our first and most likely last Regent Cruise. It was marginal in all aspects. I say maybe last as we are thinking this cannot have happened based on all the branding and promises made related to Regent being a luxury experience and us paying more then we ever had before for a 14 day cruise. Maybe it was the ship? The Navigator is an old and outdated ship that really should be in a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with children

