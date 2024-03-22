"If Regent wants those of us who aren’t American as guests then please be more inclusive in your entertainment.We finally drove to the cruise terminal and waited on buses in the heat while waiting to fill out a Regent covid questionnaire...."Read More
Brookman
10+ Cruises
•
Age 20s
Filters
1-10 of 330 Regent Seven Seas Navigator Cruise Reviews
Regent certainly isn't a value cruise but we were delighted by everything. The food was fantastic at all venues but especially so at the Prime steak house. Our suite was better.than described. Breakfast in the room always arrives in a timely manner. The staff really do look after you and we left very happy indeed
Only gripe was the entertainment, the shows were amature, with the exception of ...
This was our third cruise on the Navigator having done two last year, one in the Caribbean and the other in the eastern Mediterranean. We know its smaller, older, and less glamourous than its bigger sisters, but it does look like a proper ship rather than a block of flats on a barge, and appeared to be in very good condition – not a speck of rust anywhere (other lines could learn a lesson). The ...
After reading some very negative reviews about the ship our experience was the complete opposite. Everything from the pre-cruise hotel, flights, boarding, excursions, disembarkation to airport transfer worked seamlessly. And of course as others have noted, the staff were wonderful. We were in a Penthouse Suite on Deck 10 which was quite spacious compared with cabins on other cruise lines we have ...
In truth, Navigator is the oldest and smallest in the Regent fleet, and for sure, is noisier with more vibration at the stern, and it doesn't have as wide a selection of restaurants.
However, our Grand Suite was comfortable and large, and the service from the butler and room staff was superb. The food in Compass Rose and Sette Mare was well up to the usual high standard, though Prime7 is really ...
Service is top notch. Anything you ask for the staff will try to please you if they have the resources. Most are happy that you are here and want to please. The staff was the best part of a long 14 days:
The food was disappointing. The best meal we had was in Prime 7 or off the ship. Setti Mare does ok, but don’t expect fresh pasta there. Compass Rose had some good options like salmon but their ...
Writings said ship refurbished in last few years. Maybe only the carpet in public areas because age showed everywhere. Wall paper in lounge buckling and rooms old. Ceiling lights in theater blinked on and off. Excursions & Food was a hit / miss thing where most was average and sometimes below average. So, maybe 50% average which is not a very good rating. A luxury cruse should score at 90% or ...
Navigator: Old ship and showing its age! Wallpaper buckling in pubic bar area. Noisy engine, Stage at rear of ship and lights flickered all the time during stage performances. The only cruise ship I know of that has the stage and public bars only in the rear of the ship. Probably because it's OLD. FOOD: Hit & Miss if good, very good or excellent. Basically average in total. SERVICE: The crew works ...
Service, Service, Service! Had a great time on the Navigator. Best service we've had on Regent, this being our 3rd cruise with Regent. The small ship provides an excellent opportunity to get to know both the crew and other passengers. Met so many wonderful staff and the cruise clientele was engaging and interesting. This ship is older but found the most recent dry-dock was a well needed refurb and ...
Excellent and most enjoyable. Apart from a small minority of habitual complainers about the age of the ship, which we knew before we got on board, this ship is beautifully maintained and is much loved by many repeat guests. the staff were always friendly and obliging and went out of their way to be helpful and accommodating. Food was excellent and varied. As usual most Americans do not understand ...
This is our first and most likely last Regent Cruise. It was marginal in all aspects. I say maybe last as we are thinking this cannot have happened based on all the branding and promises made related to Regent being a luxury experience and us paying more then we ever had before for a 14 day cruise. Maybe it was the ship?
The Navigator is an old and outdated ship that really should be in a ...