There are five basic configurations, with 11 categories; Window, Veranda, Concierge and Penthouse Suites all share the same interior layout. All of the suites are furnished with European king-sized beds (twin bed configuration is possible), flanked by a leather headboard, bedside and reading lights, and two-drawer nightstands with an analog clock; huge walk-in closets with more than enough hanging and drawer space (though you might need to request additional hangers); a large wall unit with writing desk (including a cabinet with glassware and a mini-fridge stocked with complimentary beer, soft drinks and water); a separate vanity with makeup mirror and stool; and a sitting area with a sofa and a table (which is perfect for in-suite meals). There is not a ton of storage outside of the closet -- a few hooks for hats or jackets, narrow shelves in the entryway, and a small drawer in the vanity and another in the desk.

Additional amenities include individual temperature control; telephones on the desk and in the bathroom; terry cloth bathrobes and slippers; umbrella; hair dryer; TV (with a large selection of movies, TV channels and music, as well as the ability to view your account, ship information and daily menus but with no interactivity); complimentary bottle of Champagne upon arrival; small, personal safe; shoeshine service and fruit basket. Suites have multiple 110V U.S.-style outlets and 220V-European outlets, but the 110V outlets are spaced so close together that any wider plugs prevent the adjoining outlet from being used. They're also not located near the bed.

Marble-appointed bathrooms offer a full-size bathtub and a separate shower. The shower is actually quite dark and narrow, making leg shaving an unpleasant affair. You could shower with the handheld showerhead in the bathtub for more room and light, but with no curtain, you will likely douse the bathroom in water. Bathroom storage is plentiful, and amenities include L'Occitane Mer & Mistral-scented soap, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion and lavender-scented bubble bath from L'Occitane, as well as a shower cap, cotton swabs, sewing kit and even a sharps container.

Some cabins can sleep a third passenger on a convertible sofa bed. Two Concierge Suites and two Penthouse Suites midship are handicap accessible.

Window Suite: The smallest accommodations on the ship are the 301-square-foot Window Suites because they have a picture window instead of a balcony. They're located on decks 5 and 6. A secret find is cabin 600, which is priced as a Window Suite, but due to the quirks of its forward location is actually 476 square feet.

Veranda Suite: Veranda Suites are identical to Window Suites, with 301 square feet of space, but also come with an additional 55 square feet on the balcony. Balconies are furnished with a pair of cushioned wicker chairs, with a slight recline, and a dining-height table. Suites 870 and 871 (all the way aft on Deck 8) are slightly smaller at 269 square feet with 45-square-foot balconies.

Concierge Suite: These suites are the same size and layout as the Veranda Suites, but come with additional amenities: 15 minutes of complimentary ship-to-shore phone time; a 10-percent discount on premium wine and liquor; and a 5-percent discount on extra-fee shore tours and hotel and land programs. These cabins are also outfitted with binoculars, illy espresso machines, tote bag and a cashmere throw blanket. Perks include priority online shore excursion reservations and a free one-night pre-cruise hotel package (including transfers, breakfast and porterage).

Penthouse Suite: Penthouse Suites again use the same size and layout as the lower categories, but come with even more amenities -- most notably, the services of a butler. The ship's butlers (for this category and above) can help you with packing and unpacking, laundry pressing (for a fee, but free on the first night) or any special requests, as well as deliver afternoon canapes. In addition to all perks offered to Concierge Suites, Penthouse passengers receive priority dining reservations, complimentary iPad and iPod for on-ship use, an iPhone docking station, pillow menu, personalized stationery, essentials pack (with shaving kit, face wipes, sewing kit, emery board, stain remover and hand sanitizer) and a choice of L'Occitane or Guerlain toiletries. Secret find: Cabin 601 is designated a Penthouse Suite, but is larger than the typical Penthouse (476 square feet with a 60-square-foot balcony).

Navigator Suite: Navigator Suites are a unique square-shaped design, with 448 square feet of space and a 47-square-foot balcony that's accessible via the living area or the separate bedroom. Because part of the interior living space is extended as far as the balcony, the majority of the verandas are especially private in that they're flanked on one side by your suite and on the other by a wall to your neighbor's suite (rather than being in a row of continuous balconies). Suite 1125 is the lone Navigator Suite on Deck 11 and is 358 square feet with a 56-square-foot balcony that does adjoin all the others on that deck. These suites feature a separate bedroom, large sitting area with L-shaped couch and glass-topped table, desk area and dining table that seats four. All suites can sleep up to four passengers, and receive all the amenities of the lower categories, as well as early 1 p.m. suite access on embarkation day, in-suite caviar service, bath salts, newspaper delivery, Blue-ray DVD player, bath scale (we're not sure that's a perk) and a full bar setup in the suite.

Grand Suite: The four Grand Suites are located all the way forward on decks 7 and 8, and feature 539 square feet of space. The Deck 8 Grand Suites have huge, 200-square-foot wrap-around balconies, while the Deck 7 versions have 75-square-foot, side-only balconies. The two-room suites feature a large living space with a dining table for four, coffee bar with illy espresso machine and fancy tea selection, sitting area with a couch and easy chairs, and desk/bar area consisting of one wall unit that also holds the flat-screen TV. The separate bedroom is done in dark wood and has a vanity and leather easy chair and another large TV. There are two bathrooms, one master and one half guest bath, with an assortment of toiletry choices from Guerlain, L'Occitane and Bottega Veneta, as well as Guerlain fragrance and a Spongelle buffer. Suites sleep a maximum of four people. Residents get all the amenities of the other suites, plus guaranteed reservations in Prime 7 on any evening, suite access at noon on embarkation day, an invitation to dine with the captain, free 25-minute personal training session in the gym, free unlimited valet laundry service, room service from the specialty restaurants, sleep shirt, chocolates, tea setup and shore excursion bag.

Master Suite: The four Master Suites on decks 10 and 11 are the largest suites onboard, boasting an immense 1,067 square feet of space. The Deck 10 suites have a 106-square-foot, wraparound balcony, while the Deck 9 suites have 75-square-foot side balconies only. The layout is similar to the Grand Suite -- with living/dining room, separate bedroom and 1.5 baths -- but with more space; in the living area, the dining table seats six and the floor-to-ceiling wall unit housing the bar is separate from the standalone desk. The suite can sleep up to five people. Suite residents receive all the amenities of the Grand Suite, as well as a complimentary cocktail party for eight people.