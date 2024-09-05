"We had booked a PH cabin, (the cabins on this ship are not large, this category gave us more space which was the reason for our selection) which was ready when we got aboard, and the luggage arrived promptly.Our cabin team introduced themselves immediately, and the service almost without exception throughout the cruise was superior...."Read More
Enjoying travel.
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 411 Regent Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews
I had high expectations for my first time on RSSC. In fact, I have booked this same ship to Tahiti from Hawaii next year. The trip, however, was only average. You cannot control mediocre weather, but the ports weren’t the best on the itinerary—I don’t know who chose Kingston, Jamaica—and the ship just left a lot to be desired. The crew are excellent and did a wonderful job maintaining a 23 year ...
Just returned from what we had hoped would be the highlight of our year, but sadly this was not the case.
Embarkation queue was long our wait was 30 - 45 minutes - not what we had expected.
Cabin was exactly as described and seen on videos, small for a "suite" but very clean and well presented, bed was very comfortable, but balcony was also small no room to recline the chairs without poking ...
Our cabin's bathroom floor was filthy. The attendant came and cleaned the floor the best he could. He said it had been re-grouted. He stated it was grout film. But it was black/grey before he scrubbed and much cleaner after he left. However there was still a film. :/. Sloppy patched grout in shower and bathroom. This Veranda cabin is old and needs an update.
Food is not consistent. Some ...
After this experience, we will no longer "cruise" on Regent and our expectations were definitely NOT met. The crew was inexperienced and almost everyone we asked had only been on the ship for 3-5 MONTHS, which was contrary to our much more pleasant experience on Voyager. Frankly, it seemed, with rare exception, that no one really cared, but merely went through the motions. On top of that, 75% ...
Service is lovely. room is pleasant with nice deck chairs.
ship sailed with 500 people so it felt huge.
food on the cruise and all services have been lovely.
we did lose power, including AC and water facilities. Not fun. Now to th excursions 66% of mine were canceled. cCommunications from destination excursions was awful. You get up at & for a tout only to then find out its been ...
The cabin was very well appointed. Just about anything that you need. The butler was fantastic as was all the crew. The shore excursions were disappointing as 4 of the 5 were either canceled or changed to basically a bus ride. Two were because of rough seas but no reason given for the other two.
Food was good but nothing special. Not any better than other cruise lines.
...
Pre cruise in Lisbon was amazing. Hotel Lapa was beautiful, staff was very friendly and food was good. Once on board the Mariner, the ship itself and the room We had is in need of a freshening. Old couches in public areas, a mattress in our room that was somewhat uncomfortable, a bar refrigerator unit where the molding around the door was broken off from use. If you can get past the remodeling ...
The ship and staff were remarkable. They were equal to Viking Ocean and Ama river cruises I have enjoyed. The only issue was the included excursions did not have microphones and ear pieces. We could not hear the tour guides and were told my Regent staff that it was up to the Tour Co. On Viking and Ama the ship provides this service with devises provided and charged in our rooms. Many guests also ...
We just completed a 10 day cruise on the Mariner. It took three full days to get our toilet to work, and even then it was not reliable. Toilet troubles happened again towards the end of the cruise when sewage water was leaking from the toilet. We had to take a video and show the crew what was happening, as they seemed not to believe what we were telling them about the toilet not flushing when the ...
Never again on Regent Seven Seas. Most of your fare goes toward sub-par excursions that we could only bear to participate in more than once or twice. ALLOvercrowded and MOST passengers were unable to understand any of the guides. Yet you pay for an Excursion at every single port within your comprehensive fare.
Take another line that doesn't force you to pay for an Excursion at every port within ...