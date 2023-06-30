Each cabin includes a European king-sized bed that can also be configured as two twins, a seating area with couch, marble-topped table and an ottoman, a desk with plenty of drawers, two nightstands, cabinets for barware, a flat-screen TV (with dozens of channels and free movies on demand), safe and walk-in closet. Storage is plentiful, with lots of drawers and extensive closet space, with ample hangers. A curtain can be drawn to divide the bed from the seating area.

Bathrooms include marble basins, toilets and glass shelving for storing toiletries. Some cabins, regardless of category, include combination bathtub/shower layouts, while others only have glass-enclosed showers. Toiletries include L'Occitane Mer & Mistral products (shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, shower gel, lotion and bubble bath for suites that have bathtubs) and shower caps.

Balconies vary in size depending on cabin category, but all include at least two large padded wicker chairs, which can recline, and a wooden table suitably sized for dining.

As one might expect from a luxury line like Regent Seven Seas, the amenities and details are exceptional. Passengers in all cabin levels get a welcome bottle of Champagne, fresh fruit replenished daily, complimentary shoeshine service, 24-hour room service (including a dinner service, where meals are served course by course), sewing kits and a personalized refrigerated mini-bar setup that's refilled each day with soda, beer, tonic and water. You'll also get a personalized liquor setup. Other cabin amenities include wine and bar glasses, hair dryers, bathrobes and slippers, umbrellas and shoehorns.

Six cabins are available with facilities for disabled passengers, and several suites feature walk-in shower stalls. There are no connecting cabins.

Deluxe Veranda Suite: The smallest cabins on Mariner are the Deluxe Veranda Suites, which come in at 252 square feet, with 49-square-foot balconies. Cabins in this category, along with Concierge Suites, are decorated in shades of blue and silver.

Concierge Suite: Concierge Suites are sized the same as Deluxe Veranda Suites but decor relies on hues of chartreuse, gold and silver. Suites also include a few extra onboard perks, such as binoculars, illy coffeemakers and cashmere blankets to make sitting on the balcony more comfortable when it's cool.

Passengers in these suites get unlimited Wi-Fi for up to four devices. (Suites in lower levels get Wi-Fi on one device.) Additionally, passengers get one night of pre-cruise hotel stay, breakfast, porterage and ground transfers, 15 minutes of ship-to-shore phone time, priority shore excursion and dining reservations, discounts on premium wines and liquors, discounts on premium shore excursions and land programs, and a tote bag. These perks also apply to the other higher-level suites.

Penthouse Suite: Passengers staying in Penthouse Suites are treated to larger cabins and balconies (376 square feet with 73-square-foot balconies). These suites are decorated in shades of beige and gray, and feature the addition of a bench at the foot of the bed as well as larger living areas. Bathrooms are laid out the same as they are at lower levels, with either a bathtub/shower combo or a shower only.

Penthouse suites come with butler service; butlers can make reservations at the restaurants, assist with unpacking and repacking, and even draw baths. Additional perks include a variety of Guerlain and L'Occitane soaps, shampoos and lotions, a men's unscented shaving kit, daily canapes, Bose mini-Bluetooth speakers, personalized stationery and complimentary pressing on the first night of the cruise (when your clothes are all wrinkled from travel). All suites in higher categories also come with the same perks.

Horizon View Suite: Horizon View Suites, located at the back of the ship on Decks 10 and 11, feature massive balconies (268 square feet each) and might have the best views on the ship. At 359 square feet, these suites have large living areas, complete with full-sized couches, entertainment centers and dining tables. Bedrooms are separated from the living rooms and can be closed off via a curtain. While the bathrooms are the same as those in lower categories, these suites have larger walk-in closets. In addition to the perks offered to passengers in lower-category suites, guests in Horizon View Suites get early access to cabins on embarkation day, a welcome floral arrangement and an in-suite Blu-ray player.

Seven Seas Suite: The Seven Seas Suites located at the front of the ship are slightly smaller (505 square feet) than those located at the back (561), and the balconies for those forward suites are significantly smaller (97 square feet versus 286). Regardless of which you choose, you'll find separate living areas with space to sprawl. Because all of these suites feature bathtubs, you also get a selection of fine bath salts.

Mariner Suite: Each of the six Mariner Suites (650 square feet, 89-square-foot balconies) features a true bedroom suite -- with full master bath -- separated from a large living room. Each also has an additional half-bath. Passengers who stay in this cabin level and above are guaranteed reservations each night in one of Mariner's complimentary specialty restaurants, either Chartreuse or Prime 7. Additionally, they get the option of Bottega Veneta toiletries, an upgraded bottle of welcome Champagne, one in-cabin caviar service and delivery of up to three daily newspapers.

Grand Suite: The ship also has two Grand Suites (903 square feet, 84-square-foot balconies); each includes a separate bedroom, sizable living room with large picture windows and two full bathrooms. Perks from all lower cabin levels apply, with passengers additionally enjoying dinner with a senior officer, personalized full-liquor bar setup, free unlimited valet laundry and a 25-minute personal training session.

Master Suite: Each of the two 1,204-square-foot Master Suites can accommodate up to five passengers and includes two bedrooms, two full baths, a large living room and two balconies -- a 71-square-foot side balcony off one bedroom and a 727-square-foot front balcony adjacent to the living room and other bedroom. Additional perks include even earlier embarkation and the option of enjoying dinner from the specialty restaurants en suite.