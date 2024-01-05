Food on Seven Seas Grandeur is diverse in its approach, with nine unique dining options (counting room service), including four specialty restaurants. All restaurants are included in the cost of your cruise fare, though reservations are required to dine in the specialty venues.

The quality of food is consistent from venue to venue, though fan favorites include Prime 7, Chartreuse, Pacific Rim and Sette Mari at La Veranda, the ship’s alternative restaurants. Consequently, reservations for these fill up quickly, placing then in high demand.

Overall, the food on Seven Seas Grandeur is solid though not particularly standout in terms of originality. We’d love to see the menus connect more closely to the regions the ship visits, for example, or change up from some of the standards that have been on the menu for years. (In fairness, all cruise lines struggle with menu changes, as guests have favorites they are loathe to see disappear. Regent Seven Seas did at 130 dishes to its menus in 2023, and it’s yet to be seen what kind of splash they might make.)

Free Restaurants on Seven Seas Grandeur

Compass Rose: The ship’s main dining room, Compass Rose will make your jaw drop when you first enter. It’s a gorgeous venue made to look like an opulent white forest, where crystals climb the trunks of the trees and reflective windows make it look like the space goes on forever. It’s an absolute stunner.

Breakfast is served in Compass Rose most days, with all the standards like eggs, bacon, pancakes and waffles, plus continental favorites like yogurt, fruit and pastries. The menu also includes a selection of healthy items, where a partial macronutrient breakdown is included on the menu. Options include items such as avocado toast on multigrain bread or bowls and smoothies.

Once a sailing, the ship hosts a Champagne and caviar brunch, which is a hit with guests and includes, of course, free-flowing Champagne and caviar, but also mounds of seafood, a carving station and spectacular desserts (like a towering croquembouche). The brunch comes on a sea day so as not to interfere with port stops. For many guests, it’s a culinary highlight of the sailing.

Dinner is a multicourse affair that offers a variety of dishes, including appetizers, a pasta course, entrées and desserts. Appetizers might include a chicken and goose liver parfait or parsnip truffle soup, while entrées could be items like crispy fried seabass or rack of lamb.

The menu also will always include a wellness section, where items are healthier and a breakdown of calories, fat and fiber are included. For those who can’t decide, the menu also includes an executive chef's menu degustation, which puts together a well-portioned multicourse dinner of chef’s recommendations.

La Veranda/Sette Mari at La Veranda: During the day, La Veranda is the ship’s buffet restaurant, offering both breakfast and lunch. Breakfast includes eggs, prepared a la minute, waffles, French toast, yogurt, cereal, pastries and much more. At lunch, La Veranda offers everything from lighter fare to a carving station or pasta. Items including salads, sandwiches and desserts are on offer.

In the evening, the venue becomes Sette Mari at La Veranda, an Italian venue that offers a bit of everything in a combination buffet and served meal. Antipasti items might include chunks of aged parmesan and olives or bruschetta, while soups might be tomato or minestrone. Pasta is served as a course (or half-portion), followed by main entrées, which might include seafood cioppino or ossobuco. Reservations are required to dine at Sette Mari at La Veranda.

The Pool Grill: Open only for lunch, The Pool Grill is an outdoor venue just adjacent to the pool. While it might feel like an outdoor extension of La Veranda because of its location, it has an entirely separate menu. An extensive buffet is set up each day, and often there is a theme (Italian or Asian, for example).

Guests could be satisfied with the buffet alone, but the restaurant also has a served menu, which stays the same each day. Items include appetizers like lobster nachos or breaded and fried chicken wings. Main course examples include hot dogs, hamburgers and a Korean fried chicken burger.

Prime 7: You can’t walk into Prime 7 and not realize it’s the ship’s steakhouse; it just has that feel, thanks to leather-winged chairs and the beautiful copper sculpture of a cow that sits at the entrance. It’s a refined space that feels instantly comfortable.

The menu at Prime 7 is mostly what you would expect at a steakhouse, with lots of cuts of meat and lamb, some seafood and sides. Sauces and desserts are plentiful, including our favorite, the caramel popcorn sundae. (Read our article about the best steakhouses at sea.) This is one of the ship’s specialty restaurants, so reservations are required.

Chartreuse: The ship’s French restaurant, Chartreuse has a modern design, with pops of the namesake green and crisp white linens and chairs. It also has a lovely in-restaurant bar that is a perfect spot for a predinner drink – Champagne, perhaps?

The menu is a pretty classic approach to French food, so if butter, cream sauces and foie gras aren’t your thing, it might not be the venue for you. Highlights on the menu include cheese soufflé, escargot, Coquilles Saint-Jacques and beef tenderloin with seared foie gras. You’ll need reservations to dine here.

Pacific Rim: Another of the ship’s specialty restaurants, Pacific Rim specializes in pan-Asian cuisine. A spectacular life-sized cherry-blossom tree, adorned with hand-cast glass blossoms, welcomes guests to the restaurant, and the restaurant itself is beautifully designed, with shades of green, oversized toile lampshades and abundant plants and flowers.

Pacific Rim’s menu includes dishes with inspiration from Thailand, Indonesia, Korea, Japan and more, so diners can enjoy a little bit from multiple destinations. Our favorite is the miso black cod and the Thai red chicken curry. Reservations are required.

Coffee Connections: Not really a restaurant, per se, Coffee Connections a self-service buffet set up around the ship’s coffee shop. In the morning, food options might include pastries, lox, yogurt and fruit. Options change into the afternoon, when small sandwiches or wraps as well as fresh cookies are offered. It’s a nice spot for a quick snack, though it’s slamming when cruisers start to wake and crave their morning caffeine.

While you can get coffee at multiple places onboard, this is the best spot for lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and the like.

Room Service: Room service is available 24 hours a day on Seven Seas Grandeur, and it’s not just sandwiches and the like. You can order full specialties, like pasta or seared scallops. Or, you can choose from the nightly Compass Rose menu (found on your TV) and have a multicourse dinner served ensuite.

Breakfast options available as well; just hang your card order on the doorknob the night before, and you’ll have your eggs, waffles, pancakes and coffee delivered to you at your chosen time. On our sailing, we had mixed results with this: Some items were exactly as requested, some were missed and all were about room temperature.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Seven Seas Grandeur

Sette Mari at La Veranda offers the perfect mix of outdoor dining (weather permitting) and excellent Italian food. We could eat that cioppino every night and be happy. If you’re looking for a casual vibe, the Pool Grill has more than enough variety to satisfy any taste, and you don’t have to hide away indoors for lunch. Pacific Rim is delightful for its playful approach to the menu; if you’re a fan of spice, ask the waiter to have the chef up the level on dishes like curry.

Dietary Restrictions on Seven Seas Grandeur

Seven Seas Grandeur can handle virtually any dietary restriction, though the cruise line asks guests to email them at least 120 days out from sailings from the U.S. or 150 days out for all other sailings for special needs, like dairy- or gluten-free, nut allergies or kosher requirements. Low-cholesterol or low-salt requests can be handled onboard by speaking with the dining staff.

Plant-based dishes are identified on the menu, but beware: That doesn’t mean they’re vegan. Gluten-free options are offered on the buffet, though cross-contamination could occur if guests aren’t cognizant of using proper utensils to handle gluten vs. non-gluten options. If you’re sensitive or allergic to any item, ask/confirm with waitstaff.