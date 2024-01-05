Rooms on Seven Seas Grandeur thoughtfully designed, with plenty of storage space and big balconies, regardless of the cabin level. They are mostly light and bright, with top-notch amenities and smart touches, like bedside control units for the room’s lighting and lots of spots for charging via outlets (U.S. and European) as well as USB and mini-USB ports.

All Seven Seas Grandeur rooms are called suites, though some only use curtains to divide living and sleeping areas. Five cabins – four Master Suites and the Regent Suite – offer two bedrooms, while 10 connecting cabins across several categories are available. Fifty-two rooms offer convertible sofa beds. Three wheelchair accessible cabins – one Penthouse Suite and two Concierge Suites – are available, offering shower stalls instead of bathtubs.

Cabins are quiet: We sailed on a full ship and didn’t hear neighbors or passersby the entire time.

What to Expect in Rooms on Seven Seas Grandeur

Regardless of category, all rooms on Seven Seas Grandeur include two beds that can be combined to create a European queen-sized bed, two nightstands, a sofa, table and desk/vanity with chair. They also include wardrobes, flatscreen TVs, personalized minibar setups and refills, safes, furnished, private balconies, hair dryers, plush bathrobes and slippers.

Amenities for all rooms include valet laundry service, unlimited movies on demand, a welcome bottle of Champagne, metal water bottles for refilling at stations all over the ship and unlimited Wi-Fi (one log-in, one device per suite).

While bigger, mainstream cruise ships generally have three categories (inside/interior cabins, outside rooms that have views, and balcony staterooms), all cabins on Seven Seas Grandeur have balconies. Learn more about picking the right cruise ship cabin for you.

Rooms range in size from 307 square feet to 4,443 square feet (including balconies), and layouts vary widely depending on which cabin you choose.

Suites and Balcony Rooms on Seven Seas Grandeur

All rooms on Seven Seas Grandeur are called suites, and all of them feature big balconies, by industry standards. The spacious balconies are a big draw for us, as they offer comfortable furniture large enough for enjoying a meal al fresco and feel like a place to luxuriate in the outdoors privately. Even the smallest balcony is 83 square feet. (For comparison, many of the big mainstream cruise ships have balconies that are in the 40-square-foot range, though this does depend greatly on the line and class of ships. Find out which large ships offer the best and biggest balconies.)

The entry-level Veranda Suite (219 square feet with 88 square-foot balconies) is efficient in its design, and while it lacks a walk-in closet or bathtub – features found in other cabin categories on Seven Seas Grandeur – there is plenty of storage space, and bathrooms are adequate if not as glamorous as those in higher level suites.

The real magic happens at the Superior Suite and above. At this level and higher, suites feel significantly larger (the Superior Suite is 332 square feet and has balconies that range from 83 to 132 square feet, depending on location on the ship). This is also where walk-in closets and bureaus become the standard. Bathtubs are available in cabins from Superior Suites on up, as are dual sinks.

At the high end is the Regent Suite, a massive suite that occupies a large portion of Deck 14. The Regent Suite is designed to be a destination in and of itself, with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, along with a large living area and spa bathroom that includes two heated ceramic lounge chairs, an oversized bathtub, multijet, dual sinks and personal sauna. The main bedroom offers a $200,000 mattress that is stuffed with horsehair. Amenities for this cabin are plentiful and include unlimited in-suite spa treatments, personal car and guide in every port, and in-suite caviar service.

In between, suites offer a variety of amenities, increasing as levels (and prices) increase. Discounts on premium wine and liquor, land programs and shore excursions start with Concierge Suites, as do priority reservations. Wi-Fi also increases to four logins (four devices) at this level. Butlers and daily canapes are added for Penthouse Suites and above. Master Suites and above offer guaranteed nightly specialty restaurant reservations.

Cabin Bathrooms on Seven Seas Grandeur

All bathrooms on Seven Seas Grandeur feature shiny marble and high-end touches, like rainfall showerheads and plush bath towels and robes. All cabins also include glass-enclosed showers, and many include bathtubs as well, from the Superior Suite and higher. Delightful toiletries from L’Occitane’s Mer & Mistral line are offered (including a delightful lavender bubble bath). Dual sinks are offered in Superior Suites and above.

Those staying in Penthouse Suites and above will have products from Guerlain, including shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion and vegetable white soap. In addition, guests in the Regent Suite, Master Suite, Grand Suite and Explorer Suite get a bottle of Eau de Cologne Impériale.

Cabins to Avoid on Seven Seas Grandeur

Seven Seas Grandeur doesn’t really have any cabins to avoid, though if you’re prone to seasickness, you should book cabins on decks 6 or 7, which are lower to the water; pick from the midship suites for the smoothest ride. (Find out more about cabins to avoid on cruise ships.)

Cruise Critic Room Picks

Budget: The Deluxe Veranda Suite is a great pick for those who just want to get onboard this luxury suite and cruise in comfort. Starting rates for this suite will run you about $600 per person in destinations like the Caribbean to $1,000 or more in places like the Mediterranean during high season.

Best Views: Our favorite suite on Seven Seas Grandeur is the one we stayed in on our hosted preview cruise: the Concierge Suite. Beds face the windows, you can you look out at the sea while you’re lazing. The 132-square-foot verandas are excellent for room service breakfast, too.

For Families: Grandeur Suites are your best bet if you’re sailing with a family and need a convertible sofa bed. All Grandeur Suites on decks 10 and 12 have them, and two of the Grandeur Suites on Deck 10 connect to Penthouse Suites, for even more room. Grandeur Suites are 655 square feet and feature balconies that start at 166 square feet.

For the Pinnacle of Luxury: If you have the budget, book the $11,000 per night Regent Suite, and you’ll never have to lift a finger – or leave your room if you choose. The suite has the best views onboard, thanks to its forward location on Deck 14 and its own mini pool.