Theater and Shows on Seven Seas Grandeur

All of the ship’s shows and programmed entertainment take place in the ship’s Constellation Theater, located on decks 4 and 5. The theater is large and has good sight lines. Shows take place nightly, usually later in the evening after everyone has finished dinner.

The ship has four production shows, and we caught “Marauder’s Ball,” a pirate-themed performance that featured familiar tones, both somewhat modern and less-so, in some cases sung with new lyrics. The narrative was loose, the show long, and while the singers and dancers clearly were talented, the show itself felt a bit on the cheesy side.

Other entertainment options might include magicians or general entertainers.

Daily Things to Do on Seven Seas Grandeur

Because Seven Seas Grandeur is designed to get guests to ports around the world, activities on days where ships are visiting a destination are somewhat limited. We still found plenty of options to keep us busy, and it’s a different story on sea days, where the day is loaded with options.

Activities are outlined in your daily “Passages” planner, which is left in your suite the night before. You also can find the schedule on your TV. Activities might include trivia, golf putting, casino events, wellness options (“update your hairstyle” or “eat more to weigh less”), shuffleboard or pickleball competitions or cocktail hours.

The ship offers a daily afternoon tea in the Meridian Lounge, which is well attended (so get there early) and includes tea and treats, both sweet and savory.

Art fans can participate in a self-guided tour by downloading the Regent mobile app. The ship has an incredible collection that includes a jewel-encrusted Faberge egg and work by masters, including Picasso.

Seven Seas Grandeur features an excellent state-of-the-art culinary kitchen, and classes are offered throughout the cruise. Classes start at $89 and last a couple of hours. Would-be chefs will learn techniques and recipes, and ultimately indulge in their creations.

Nightlife on Seven Seas Grandeur

Seven Seas Grandeur kicks into a higher gear at about 5 p.m., when guests start thinking about cocktails and dinner. Live music is offered in several places throughout the ship, and it’s not unusual to find a DJ poolside if the weather is decent. Those dining in Prime 7 or Chartreuse might show up for dinner a little early to spend some time at the in-venue bars, which are charming and convivial.

After dinner, options include more music, often themed, so “Country” or “Motown Memories,” depending on the venue. Several lounges are open until midnight, and usually one till “late” for dancing, but the ship generally cools down by 10:30, as guests prepare for the next day in port.

The ship has a modest casino, located on Deck 4, that is open only when the ship is at sea. It features slot machines and table games, and tournaments are held at various times throughout a cruise.

Seven Seas Grandeur Bars and Lounges

All drinks are included on Seven Seas Grandeur, with the exception of ultra-premium spirits and wines. While the lists change and evolve, they are extensive.

Bars have their own unique cocktails, though you can usually get a favorite anywhere. Lounges also have a good variety of nonalcoholic selections and craft mocktails.

Our Picks

For the Views: The Observation Lounge, located on Deck 11, offers beautiful views from the bow of the ship. It also includes a breathtaking light sculpture over the dance floor that is hard to take your eyes off of.

For the Music: The Grandeur Lounge on Deck 4 has a big dance floor and live music most nights.

For Some Conversation: All of the lounges on Seven Seas Grandeur feature live music, but this is the smallest onboard and has nooks for some privacy.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Seven Seas Grandeur

The main pool deck is located on Deck 11, where you’ll find lots of deeply padded lounge chairs and sunbeds. The pool is large and lightly used. Two covered hot tubs are adjacent to the pool.

Up above, on Deck 12, are a huge number of lounge chairs. We love that they are under shade, something that typically is difficult to find on a cruise ship. (Full-sun options also are available.)

A small, circular enclosed area for smokers is located on the starboard side on Deck 11. It does a decent job of containing the smoke so it doesn’t spread across the deck.

Pickleball, Golf and Shuffleboard on Seven Seas Grandeur

Deck 12 holds the ship’s sports deck, which offers an array of games and activities to keep you busy. The deck includes a bocce court, cornhole and shuffleboard. It also offers a twisty putting green, complete with sandtraps, and a golf net. A pickleball/paddle tennis court is located at the aft.

Services and Wi-Fi on Seven Seas Grandeur

Services are handled via the reception and concierge desks on Deck 5. This is also where you’ll find the shore excursion desk and a small business center. One of the things we like about Seven Seas Grandeur: The general manager’s office is right next to the reception, and the door is often open. (Access to managers on other line’s is sometimes difficult, and offices are “behind the scenes.”)

Two boutiques are located on Deck 4, selling high-end bags, jewelry, clothing, sunglasses and the like. Regent Seven Seas logo items also are available.

Wi-Fi is included with all cruise fares, though the number of devices the package applies to depends on what cabin level you book. We had a standard Wi-Fi package and found it to be as good as what we’d get at a hotel; we streamed TV shows, took Peloton classes and had video meetings with the home office with little interruption.

Spa and Thermal Suite on Seven Seas Grandeur

The spa on Seven Seas Grandeur is stunning, with crystal chandeliers and marble as far as the eye can see. It can be accessed from Deck 6, via a spiral staircase located near the fitness center, or Deck 5, where you’ll find the reception area.

Serenade Spa & Wellness is expansive, with multiple treatment rooms as well as men’s and women’s locker rooms, each loaded with treatment rooms, including a sauna, cold treatment room, aromatic steam room and experience shower. Behind each is a shared, coed, outdoor relaxation area that includes padded loungers and three hot tubs. This area is one of the best and biggest we’ve seen on luxury ships of this size, and it’s a wonderful area to hide away with a book to enjoy some peace.

Inside is a small, shared relaxation room, where guests wait ahead of spa and salon treatments. Use off all these areas is included in your cruise fare, regardless of whether you book a treatment.

Treatments offered include a wide range of facials, massages and wraps, as well as scrubs and treatments claiming to reduce cellulite or revitalize your legs. Prices are what you’d pay at a high-end spa on land – steep. (A 75-minute deep tissue massage, for example, will run you about $250). This is the only ship in the Seven Seas fleet to offer zero-gravity and quartz mineral massage beds.

The spa complex also includes a salon offering men’s grooming, nail services, makeup application and hair treatments, from blowouts to coloring and cuts.

We tried out a restorative salt stone massage on our sailing and were happy with the treatment, which was similar to a hot stone massage.

Fitness and Gym on Seven Seas Grandeur

The Serene fitness center is a large space covering the back of Deck 6. A cardio and strength training space is located on the port side, while a cardio area as well as a cycling and group exercise studio are across the way on the starboard side.

The gym offers a good array of Technogym strength machines as well as dumbbells up to 50 pounds. Cardio equipment includes ample treadmills, rowing machines, stationary bikes and ellipticals. A jogging track is located on Deck 12. You have a couple of options for loops, but you’ll run a lot of laps to make a mile. The track is tight, and lounger infringement is common, so if you’re a serious runner, you’re better off hitting the treadmill.

Exercise classes, from meditation to yoga and cycling are offered daily and included in the cost of the cruise fare, but cruisers do need to sign up.

Note: The only way to access the gym requires walking up or down three stairs. If you have mobility issues or require use of a wheelchair, call the fitness center or spa to let them know you’re coming – a ramp is available to help navigate the staircase.

Is Seven Seas Grandeur Family Friendly?

Seve Seas Grandeur is mostly an adult ship, though families, of course are permitted. The ship offers no kids clubs, and most sailings to offer programming for kids. (This is flexible: If a sailing will have lots of kids, light programming will be offered. This is more common over the summer or the holidays.)

Children must be at least 12 months old to sail.

The ship features 20 connecting staterooms across a number of categories, and 50 cabins have convertible sofa beds for an extra berth. Five cabins include two bedrooms: the Regent Suite and four Master Suites.