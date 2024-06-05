"Several other cruise lines offer similar itineraries that are far less expensive when compared to Regent.We have been to Alaska several times, but this trip offered few interesting excursions and notably Regent charged for the few interesting ones that were available...."Read More
Cruiser Ralph
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 282 Regent Seven Seas Explorer Cruise Reviews
My wife and I recently took a 16 day cruise from Bali to Sydney on the Regent Explorer. Our usual favourite cruise lines are Seabourn and Silversea so as seasoned cruisers we were looking forward to experiencing and comparing the ships.
Due to a problem with our stateroom we were kindly upgraded to a concierge Suite which was larger.
The bed was comfortable with a dividing curtain to the ...
This was unusual for me as my son was working on the ship but he hadn't been on long enough for a discounted rate so I had to pay. Even though I did get a discount it was still very expensive compared to my usual fare of Celebrity, Princess. P&O etc. The ship was lovely and a small ship (661 on this cruise) meant I knew lots of people. My cabin (Concierge) was lovely and spacious and the bathroom ...
Advertised as all-inclusive, luxury cruise which it was not. Ship is dated and tired/oldfashioned looking. Food was inconsistent and ranged from poor to just good. Cabin was spacious, well appointed, but tired. In cabin entertainment system was 3 generations old, a joke. Internet was almost non-existent, of course Regent offered premium internet wit uncharge, all -inclusive, NOT. Spa services ...
We are well travelled having completed over forty cruises along with a number of land-based tours with Abercrombie & Kent. We usually cruise Celebrity. We decided to try a luxury cruise line to see if it was a truly elevated experience. We chose the October 7, 2024, 11-night Japan cruise which included a three-day pre-tour of Tokyo and business class roundtrip airfare. We were hoping for a truly ...
This was our sixth cruise with Regent and the fourth time on the Explorer. The itinerary was what hooked us and it was a wonderful experience. Although the Explorer just turned eight years old, it is still in very good shape in the common areas and rooms.
The staff was stellar and the friendliest of all Regent cruises though that's hard to top. Everyone was always smiling and looked happy ...
Physical surroundings
The ship was beautiful, inside and out. Our penthouse cabin was magnificent. Our butler was efficient and dependable, as was housekeeping.
Dining
I wanted to grade dining on a curve, because I figured provisioning in Alaska might be a little challenging. On the other hand, RSSC brochures and websites repeatedly bragged at some length about their fine dining, so ...
Pros:
Gorgeous, large room & closet. Tons of storage. Great view of vista from king bed.
Professional, warm and patient staff. We were very impressed by RSSC’s staff.
Creative and extensive basic wine list. Cocktails and craft coffee always at the ready!
Plenty of food choices and dining options
Fantastic closeup view of glacier.
Complementary Laundry service was ...
This cruise line is amazing. The very best in my opinion. They don’t doubt you have celiac disease, they accommodate you very well.
They have kids programs, which my niece used every day and had a terrific time.
Their ports are amazing, their free excursions are pretty darned good too.
The butler is always phenomenal, as are the housekeeping staff.
I’ve travelled with them several ...
Pro's/Cons:
Service: Very good, the concierge butler was attentive and efficient. The laundry service was a great perk.
Cabin: Comfortable (concierge suite) but in need of updating. Views of glaciers from our terrace and on deck were exceptionally beautiful.
Dining: Compass Rose was excellent. Specialty restaurants were not that special
Entertainment: Just O.K. After the first 2 ...
All in all an amazing experience. We've previously sailed on Viking and this is worlds better. (There is one small negative and one medium, that they are addressing, negative.) So here goes.
The ship is very nice although I think the Viking ships are a bit nicer. But this is very close and very nice.
The excursions are amazing. First the number. So many it seems like every passenger could go ...