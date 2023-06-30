Each suite on Seven Seas Explorer includes two European Elite Slumber twin beds that can be combined to create a queen or king bed (depending on category), two nightstands, a walk-in closet (excluding the smallest suites), desk/vanity, seating area, balcony, flat-screen TV with movies on demand, safe, hair dryer, bathrobe, slippers and phone.

Bathrooms are marble and stone, and most include bathtubs and showers, as well as bottles of shower gel, shampoo, conditioner and lotions. (Passengers staying in Veranda, Deluxe Veranda, Superior and Concierge suites will have L'Occitane amenities. Those who stay in Penthouse, Seven Seas, Explorer, Grand, Master or Regent suites will have Guerlain amenities in addition to the L'Occitane.)

Explorer has three wheelchair accessible cabins (one Penthouse Suite, two Concierge Suites), which feature large shower stalls instead of bathtubs. It also has 20 adjoining cabins among a number of cabin categories. Most suites can accommodate a rollaway bed, available by request when booking; some have pullout sofas.

Veranda Suite: Seven Seas Explorer has 12 Veranda Suites, measuring 219 square feet with 88-square-foot balconies. This is the entry-level cabin category, and it features a bedroom and living area, separated by a curtain. The living area includes a couch, small table, lighted desk/vanity and shelving unit. Bathrooms feature marble sinks and walk-in showers with rainfall showerheads. This is the only cabin category that doesn't include a walk-in closet. Balconies include two padded wicker chairs with adjustable backs and one large marble and wicker table. Though beautifully appointed, the suites do feel cramped, and are not suitable for repeat passengers used to the spacious entry-level suites on Regent's other ships.

Deluxe Veranda Suite: Seven Seas Explorer's 49 Deluxe Veranda Suites measure 253 square feet, with balconies that are 55 to 88 square feet, depending on location on the ship. Living areas are separated from bedrooms by curtains. Bathrooms are slightly larger than those in Veranda Suites and include large showers and marble detailing. Balconies include the same furniture as Veranda Suites.

Superior Suite: Measuring 332 square feet, with balconies that run 83 square feet, Explorer's 88 Superior Suites feature blue, brown and white color palettes. Each bathroom includes separate shower and bathtub and dual sinks. Beds are positioned so they face the balconies, and the living area is separated from the bedroom by a set of navy blue room-darkening curtains. The living room includes a small couch, table, marble-topped dresser and shelves for glasses. The flat-screen TV is mounted on a panel above the dresser; the panel swings out so you can watch the TV from the bed; pushed flush against the wall, it's in perfect position to be viewed from the couch. Balconies feature the same furniture you'll find in Veranda and Deluxe Veranda Suites.

Concierge Suite: The largest category of cabins on Regent Seven Seas Explorer, the ship's 140 Concierge Suites are virtually identical to Superior Suites except that their balconies are larger -- 132 square feet. The difference allows for the addition of a padded wicker lounger in addition to the chairs and table. Passengers who stay in Concierge Suites and above get one free night at a pre-cruise hotel as well as ground transfers, breakfast and portage fees. They also get priority online shore excursion and dining reservations and in-cabin binoculars, illy espresso makers and cashmere blankets for use during sailing.

Penthouse Suite: Seven Seas Explorer has 55 Penthouse Suites, which are 450 square feet and feature balconies that run between 111 and 176 square feet, depending on their location on the ship. Penthouse suites feature one bedroom separated from the living room by a partial wall. They also have one or one-and-a-half-bathrooms, depending on category within the Penthouse Suite level. Cabins are decorated in royal blue and silver, and have wet bars and small, mother-of-pearl topped dining tables with seating for two. Each living room has a full-size couch, chair, nesting end tables and an oval cocktail table. Bathrooms include dual sinks and huge, glass-enclosed showers. There are no bathtubs. Each balcony includes a dining table and two chairs, along with an L-shaped couch and cocktail table.

Penthouse Suites and above also include personal butlers, daily canapes, Guerlain and L'Occitane toiletries and complimentary use of iPads and iPods while onboard. They also are eligible for 10 percent off premium wines and liquors.

Seven Seas Suite: Seven Seas Explorers' 16 Seven Seas Suites feature one bedroom and one or one-and-a-half bathrooms, depending on the cabin category (SS1 or SS2). Cabins are 577 to 655 square feet, depending on the location on the ship, and balconies are 166 to 263 square feet. Bedrooms are completely separated from living rooms and feature nightstands, flat-screen TVs and desk/vanities with lighted makeup mirrors. They also include two white leather chairs. The living room features a brown, ultrasuede couch, two deep chairs, two side tables and an oval glass cocktail table. There's also a glass dining table with four chairs and a desk, giant flat-screen TV and wet bar. The main bathroom includes raised dual sinks, and a separate shower and jetted bathtub. Seven Sea Suite balconies feature chairs and dining tables, as well as additional seating.

Explorer Suite: The ship's four Explorer Suites are between 1,000 and 1,013 square feet and have balconies that run 277 to 336 square feet. These one-bedroom, two-bathroom cabins are decorated in brilliant emerald green and gray, and each includes an enormous living room, which has a large gray couch, chair, cocktail table, entertainment center with large flat-screen TV, large dining table with seating for six and wet bar. The bedroom is spacious and includes two nightstands and a desk/vanity. The master bathroom includes a large jetted tub and separate shower with oversized rainfall showerhead. It also includes dual sinks. The second bathroom has a shower, toilet and single sink. The balcony has several seating options, including loungers and chairs, as well as small and large tables.

Passengers staying in the Explorer Suite and above receive personalized in-suite full liquor setups and guaranteed reservations each night in the ship's specialty restaurants.

Grand Suite: Seven Seas Explorer has four Grand Suites, ranging from 854 to 920 square feet. But what makes these suites incredible are the spacious balconies, which fall between 732 and 916 square feet; the larger two are located at the front of the ship. Balconies, which either wrap around the front corners of Deck 12 or the back corners of Deck 7, include numerous seating and lounging options, from L-shaped couches to loungers and chairs surrounding marble tables.

Inside, the cabin features one bedroom and two full bathrooms as well as a large living room that includes a couch and chaise combination, cocktail table, dining table with seating for four and wet bar. The master bedroom includes two large nightstands and a desk/vanity with lighted mirror. The master bathroom has a large, jetted tub and oversized shower (that has a view of the balcony and sea beyond), along with dual sinks.

The second bathroom features a walk-in shower and single sink.

Passengers in the Grand suite get free unlimited laundry service.

Master Suite: Seven Seas Explorer's four master suites are located at the back of the ship on decks 8 and 9. They're 1,064 to 1,114 square feet and include balconies that measure 831 to 994 square feet. Each Master Suite has two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as a living room that includes a couch, chair, TV, cocktail table, dining table with seating for five, wet bar and baby grand Yamaha piano.

The master bedroom bed is positioned so that it faces the windows. A TV pops up (and down) from a console at the foot of the bed. A gorgeous dropped lighting fixture hangs over the bed. The adjacent master bathroom features dual sinks, a walk-in shower with stone stool and a big jetted bathtub.

The second bedroom is smaller but features the same light fixture the master has, and it's attached to its own bathroom via a second walk-in closet. (The bathroom also can be accessed from the living space.) The bathroom has a single sink and walk-in shower, also with a stone stool.

The balcony wraps around the corner of the deck and is expansive, featuring a large dining table with seating for six, several loungers, chairs and tables. Passengesr in the Master suite get free unlimited valet laundry service.

Regent Suite: For $5,000 per person per day, you can reserve the ship's top suite, which is a whopping 2,917 square feet. The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom cabin includes spectacular features at every turn. It starts at the entrance; the doorway has a Picasso painting on either side.

Inside, the suite features a huge living area, with a couch, lots of cushy chairs and tables, a dining table for six, a $250,000 Steinway piano, wet bar with stools and floor-to-ceiling windows. It also has a glass-enclosed seating area, which the line calls the Vista Garden because it offers panoramic views of the sea. It also has a console that shows what the captain is seeing. (Passengers won't have the ability to control the ship from here, though.)

The highlight of the master bedroom is its Savoir mattress, which cost $90,000 and is filled with horse hair. The linens cost an additional $60,000. The bed faces out toward the sea. The bedroom is decorated with natural wood and stone, and it features a separate large seating area, which can be closed off by curtains. The master bathroom alone is bigger than some of the other cabins onboard and features an oversize bathtub, dual sinks, vanity with lighted makeup mirror and enormous multi-jet shower that has three rainfall showerheads. Decked out in gold and light natural stone, the bathroom doubles as a spa, with two heated ceramic lounge chairs as well as a personal sauna. Unlimited in-suite spa treatments are included as well.

The second bedroom features its own seating area, with sofa and chairs along with a desk/vanity. Its bathroom features dual sinks, a separate bathtub and shower, and stone and marble finishes.

The 958-square-foot balcony wraps around the entire front of the ship and includes a jetted hot tub, large dining table and various chairs, tables and loungers.

Passengers staying in the Regent Suite get additional perks like unlimited laundry and pressing, a personal car and guide for use in all ports, private transfers from their home to the airport and back again and first-class airfare on all domestic flights (and business on all intercontinental flights).