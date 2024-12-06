Pool area looking aft
Photo Credit: Dakota2149
Food was wonderful!!!
Photo Credit: Lifelong Friends
Who knew there were monkeys on the Rock of Gibraltar, plus stalactites? Great one day visit..best ever.
Photo Credit: Lifelong Friends
Voyager at port
Photo Credit: Windy108
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1,507 reviews

1-10 of 1,507 Regent Seven Seas Cruise Reviews

No Sail Away Parties on Regent Mariner !

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

User Avatar
LargeGandT
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from what we had hoped would be the highlight of our year, but sadly this was not the case. Embarkation queue was long our wait was 30 - 45 minutes - not what we had expected. Cabin was exactly as described and seen on videos, small for a "suite" but very clean and well presented, bed was very comfortable, but balcony was also small no room to recline the chairs without poking ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Something to be desired

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

User Avatar
Rsolcz
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I had high expectations for my first time on RSSC. In fact, I have booked this same ship to Tahiti from Hawaii next year. The trip, however, was only average. You cannot control mediocre weather, but the ports weren’t the best on the itinerary—I don’t know who chose Kingston, Jamaica—and the ship just left a lot to be desired. The crew are excellent and did a wonderful job maintaining a 23 year ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Hits and Misses... mainly misses

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

User Avatar
melbox4
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our cabin's bathroom floor was filthy. The attendant came and cleaned the floor the best he could. He said it had been re-grouted. He stated it was grout film. But it was black/grey before he scrubbed and much cleaner after he left. However there was still a film. :/. Sloppy patched grout in shower and bathroom. This Veranda cabin is old and needs an update. Food is not consistent. Some ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Extremely Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

User Avatar
Mickey4477
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

After this experience, we will no longer "cruise" on Regent and our expectations were definitely NOT met. The crew was inexperienced and almost everyone we asked had only been on the ship for 3-5 MONTHS, which was contrary to our much more pleasant experience on Voyager. Frankly, it seemed, with rare exception, that no one really cared, but merely went through the motions. On top of that, 75% ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Lovely Service and Food

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

User Avatar
CBEN
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Service is lovely. room is pleasant with nice deck chairs. ship sailed with 500 people so it felt huge. food on the cruise and all services have been lovely. we did lose power, including AC and water facilities. Not fun. Now to th excursions 66% of mine were canceled. cCommunications from destination excursions was awful. You get up at & for a tout only to then find out its been ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Good cruise with some letdowns

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Seven Seas Mariner

User Avatar
Retired12345
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The cabin was very well appointed. Just about anything that you need. The butler was fantastic as was all the crew. The shore excursions were disappointing as 4 of the 5 were either canceled or changed to basically a bus ride. Two were because of rough seas but no reason given for the other two. Food was good but nothing special. Not any better than other cruise lines. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Bored in opulent surroundings

Review for a Africa Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

User Avatar
ElandMar
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is the most beautiful ship we have ever been on in ten lines and is immaculately maintained. The food in Compass Rose and the speciality dining rooms is probably the best we have had at sea. The buffet not so much and have had better food on Princess for example. Service is good everywhere excepting buffet where Regent could learn a lot from Seabourn. Unfortunately Regent is probably ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Southern Africa on Regent

Review for a Africa Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

User Avatar
bergman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just returned from a Regent cruise which included both a pre and post cruise package. All travel arrangements were made through Regent. We selected the option of choosing our own flights going to Johannesburg through Atlanta with a direct flight from Atlanta to Jberg and a direct flight from Capetown to Dulles. We experienced no issues at all. From Johannesburg where we were accommodated ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not 6-Star, not even 5-star

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Seven Seas Grandeur

User Avatar
imprimatur
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Having cruised on high-end RSSC before, the experience this time was more a Potemkin Village than Grandeur. Rating this cruise/ship as "Average" may be better than it deserved. Most of the issues have been addressed in previous reviews, but are worth repeating since they do not appear to have been one-off experiences. The service in their Compass Rose and La Veranda/Sette Mari "open seating" ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Luxery all inclusive cruise ship review

Review for a Africa Cruise on Seven Seas Splendor

User Avatar
Ordinary Guy
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We were picked up from our house by an included airport transfer which was a good start. We have to get from Vancouver to Cape Town which involved flying to Heathrow first then to Cape Town. There was 8 hours in between waiting for the Cape Town flight and the return flight was worst flying from Cape Town to Dubai , the Dubai to Seatle and 5 hours later from Seatle to Vancouver. These are the so ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

