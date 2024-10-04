"The Ship
Our Superior Suite had one of the interesting, forward facing angles balconies that was great - if you could get outside!We stayed at The Savoy in South Beach for one night before our cruise - it's a tiny 31 room Art Deco gem with great rooms.
We were picked up from our house by an included airport transfer which was a good start. We have to get from Vancouver to Cape Town which involved flying to Heathrow first then to Cape Town. There was 8 hours in between waiting for the Cape Town flight and the return flight was worst flying from Cape Town to Dubai , the Dubai to Seatle and 5 hours later from Seatle to Vancouver. These are the so ...
This ship is the most beautiful ship we have ever been on in ten lines and is immaculately maintained. The food in Compass Rose and the speciality dining rooms is probably the best we have had at sea. The buffet not so much and have had better food on Princess for example. Service is good everywhere excepting buffet where Regent could learn a lot from Seabourn. Unfortunately Regent is probably ...
The Good:
*Small ship with low max passenger count rarely feels crowded on board
*Most of the crew members have a positive, service minded attitude
*Some upscale food items. For example, lobster and fillet was available to add (no charge) to every dinner in Compass Rose
*Ship does very well in rough seas
*Ship is well maintained and feels new
*Meridian Lounge and their new ...
We just returned from a Regent cruise which included both a pre and post cruise package.
All travel arrangements were made through Regent. We selected the option of choosing our own flights going to Johannesburg through Atlanta with a direct flight from Atlanta to Jberg and a direct flight from Capetown to Dulles. We experienced no issues at all.
From Johannesburg where we were accommodated ...
This ship is BEAUTIFUL, comfortable (almost better than home). We were in a concierge suite which is roomy, and king size bed is comfortable. Suite stewards professional and prompt. This was our longest cruise ever. Probably too long for us. Although the food was excellent with a few exceptions, coming later, it became repetitive, and I agree with many past reviewers that they need some ...
Not a luxury experience. Skimping everywhere. Cheap wine, poor food, staffing cuts. Multiple times the food was not properly prepared, water glasses not filled, food of disappointing quality, discount wine (one retailed for $13 a bottle). I could go on.
The facilities are beautiful. But that is a facade for overworked staff. Some smile through pinched faces as they execute their greeting ...
This was our 12th cruise, but first time on Regent and first time cruising to the Mediterranean which was spectacular! What I loved: The all inclusive cruise fare (especially the business class airfare!); the five star elegance of the ship; spacious staterooms; variety of restaurants and lounges (all cocktails were delicious); good entertainment (not as great as the larger lines, but definitely ...
First to give you reference, I’m 52 and my Gf is a little younger. This cruise is for senior citizens only.. while the food in the fancy restaurants was excellent, the other food was just okay. The rooms will not get cold, even when cranked all the way down. The thermostats do not indicate the room temperature. The first day they told us there would be a time change overnight. We woke up early to ...
This was our 4th time on the Splendor. The crew is top notch, Every request is taken care of immediately whether in a restaurant, at a bar, the pool, the theater or your suite. .The cabins are spacious and kept immaculate by the room stewards. The ports are interesting and there are a large number of tours to choose from, They are all well run with excellent guides. Of the specialty restaurants ...
Our recent cruise on the Regent Splendor was an overall wonderful experience. First, however, the “disappointments: We ran into some bad weather (Hurricane) and we unfortunately missed two ports (Bordeaux and Bilbao) where we were unable to dock. The captain and crew did their best to help us enjoy the 3 “unplanned” days at sea and they offered passengers a $1500 discount for a future ...