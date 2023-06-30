Suite categories vary dramatically in size and amenities, starting with the 219-square-foot Veranda Suite up to the sprawling 2,917-square-foot Regent Suite. Balconies are generously sized, too, ranging from 88 square feet to 958 square feet -- making them among the largest in the industry.

We like that nearly each suite category has its own layout style and decor elements. Cabins feature wonderful details such quiet-closing drawers, doors and even toilets. Power outlets and USB sockets are located right by the beds, above the nightstands, and you'll find adjustable reading lights by each side of the bed as well as on each side of the sofa.

All suites feature two European Elite Slumber twin beds that can be combined to create a queen or king bed (depending on category), two nightstands, a walk-in closet (excluding Veranda Suites), writing desk/dressing table, a magnifying mirror fixed to the desk and telephone. There's also a seating area with a couch, chair and table; a balcony, TV with movies on demand, safe, mini-bar stocked with a minimum of sodas and beer, hair dryer, bathrobe and slippers, an alarm clock and a Regent-branded umbrella.

And, if you find you've lost a shirt button or torn a cuff, an onboard tailor can carry out minor repairs for a small fee. Laundry bags are provided in all suites, too.

From the drawers below or to the side of the vanity unit and the ample space in walk-in wardrobes, you'll have no shortage of storage in cabins. Suitcases also fit underneath the bed, though we stored ours upright in the closet.

Suite bathrooms are marble and stone and feature magnifying mirror and shave sockets, WC, walk-in rainforest-style shower that can be adjusted to different settings. All but the lowest category suites include dual sinks and a bathtub with shower wand. Veranda, Deluxe Veranda, Superior and Concierge suites feature L'Occitane amenities, including shower gel, shampoo, conditioner, bath milk and body lotion. The more premium suites feature Guerlain toiletries along with pods you can affix to your shower (think of a Keurig coffee maker) that create aromatherapy experiences.

Seven Seas Splendor has three wheelchair-accessible cabins (two Concierge suites and a Penthouse Suite), which feature large shower stalls instead of bathtubs. It also has 20 adjoining suites, among a number of cabin categories. Most suites can accommodate a rollaway bed, available by request when booking; some have pull-out sofas.

All suites offer a welcome bottle of Champagne and fresh fruit, refreshed daily. Suites also come with metal water bottles, which you can take ashore with you and refill at many water stations around the ship. Glass bottles of water, still, sparking or both, are refilled daily.

Veranda Suite: The 12 Veranda Suites are located on Decks 6 and 7, measuring 219 square feet with 88-square-foot balconies. This base-level suite features a sitting area separated by a blackout curtain, though it lacks a walk-in closet or bathtub in the bathroom. Balconies feature two padded rattan-style chairs and an outdoor dining table. Veranda Suite passengers also get a shoe shining service. Space feels tight in this category because the large balcony -- a beautiful perk for people who love a veranda experience -- cuts into some of the interior living space.

Deluxe Veranda Suite: Marginally bigger than the entry-level suite, the 49 Deluxe Veranda Suites measure 219 to 253 square feet, with balconies either 54 or 108 square feet, depending on the location (six cabins in this category are located at the aft and the rest on Deck 6.) Like Veranda Suites, the sitting area is separated from the bedroom with a dividing blackout curtain. Bathrooms are a touch bigger, though still no bath. These feature walk-in closets.

Superior Suite: The ship's 88 Superior Suites measure 332 square feet with 83 to 132 square feet balconies, depending on the location, and can be found on Decks 7, 8, 9 and 10. Superior Suites feel super spacious and beds are positioned facing the balcony. The TV is mounted on the wall, opposite the sitting area, and can be pulled out to watch TV in bed, though the angles can be difficult. Bathtubs are standard in Superior Suites, with a separate walk-in shower. Though most balconies are larger than the lower-category suites, furniture is the same.

Concierge Suite: Offering the same cabin space (332 square feet internally and 83- to 131-square-foot balconies) as Superior Suites, the 140 Concierge Suites make up the greatest cabin type onboard and are located on Decks 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12. Like in Superior Suites, beds face the balcony, and outside there's the addition of a single rattan-style lounger. The biggest difference is the extra amenities that Concierge Suite passengers get, including a one-night pre-cruise hotel, including transfer, breakfast and porterage; priority online shore excursions and dining reservations; binoculars (to use in your suite), illy coffee machine and cashmere blanket; a complimentary tote bag; 10 percent savings on premium wine and liquor; 5 percent savings on pre- and post-cruise hotel or land programs and 5 percent savings on Regent Choice Shore Excursions.

Penthouse Suite: The ship's 55 Penthouse Suites are 450 square feet with balconies ranging from 111 to 194 square feet, located on Decks 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 14. The balcony size depends on the suite's location on the ship. The step up in suite category makes a big difference inside the cabin, which has more of a luxury hotel room vibe (think Ritz-Carlton). The bedroom is separate from the living area -- divided by a partial wall. In addition to all Concierge Suite amenities, Penthouse Suites also offer a personal butler, daily canapes, Guerlain toiletries and a men's shaving kit, a Bose Bluetooth speaker, a Windows tablet in your suite, a selection of bed pillow styles, complimentary clothes pressing on the first night and personalized stationery. Furnishings feel extra luxurious from the Penthouse Suite category up, such as the plush Chesterfield-style couch, coffee table books, two TVs (mounted on opposites sides of the same wall), nesting table and oval cocktail table. Balconies feature a dining table and two chairs with an L-shaped couch and cocktail table. We especially love the bathtub, which is located below a large oval window so you get ocean views as you bathe.

Seven Seas Suite: The ship's 16 Seven Seas Suites measure 577 square feet with 237-square-foot balconies. Bedrooms are completely separate from the living rooms. The cabin has more furniture, such as a dining table and two chairs, an ultrasuede couch with two nest tables and lamps each side and a coffee table. Seven Seas Suites get extra luxuries, including Bottega Veneta bath amenities, a selection of Fig & Tea Leaves bath salts, priority boarding on embarkation day boarding with suite access at 1 p.m.

Splendor Suite: The ship's four Splendor Suites (two on Deck 7 and two on Deck 8) are 655 square feet with 166- to 263-square-foot balconies. The spacious suite features a personalized wet bar, a once-per-sailing caviar tasting in your suite and a Blu-ray player.

Grand Suite: The ship's eight Grand Suites are 854 to 1,013 square feet with 277- to 916-square-foot balconies, depending on their location. The Grand Suite features a separate bedroom and living space and two marble- and stone-detailed bathrooms -- the second with a walk-in shower, water closet and sink. Extra amenities include dinner with a senior officer, a guaranteed reservation for two each night in a specialty restaurant of your choice, dining in your suite (including specialty restaurant options), priority boarding on embarkation day with suite access at noon, free unlimited valet laundry service, a complimentary 25-minute personal fitness session at the Serene Spa & Wellness Fitness Center, a complimentary cocktail party in your suite for up to eight people, a Guerlain fragrance and Spongelle buffer, and Tea Forte blends.

The vast difference in balcony size is because two wrap around the front corners of Deck 12 and two do the same to the aft of Deck 7. The rest are located on Decks 9 and 10. These feature numerous seating options, including an L-shaped couch, loungers and chairs surrounding marble tables.

Master Suite: Seven Seas Splendor's four Master Suites are located at the back of Decks 8 and 9 and measure 1,064 to 1,114 square feet with 831- to 994-square-foot wraparound balconies. The step up in suite category means there's space for two bedrooms and a separate living area featuring a dining table seating five, a couch, chairs, cocktail table, wet bar and baby grand piano. The bed inside the master bedroom faces the window, and there's a TV that pops up from a console at the foot of the bed. There's a walk-in closet and master bathroom featuring a jet bath and walk-in shower. The second bedroom is a touch smaller and features access to a bathroom via a walk-in closet. The second bathroom, featuring a walk-in shower, can also be accessed via the living room.

The Master Suite's expansive balconies feature a dining table with seating for six, several loungers, chairs and tables.

Passengers staying in the Master Suite get the same amenities as those staying in the Grand Suite.

Regent Suite: At $11,000 per night for two people, the Regent Suite takes the prize of largest cabin on a luxury ship -- measuring an enormous 3,151 square feet with a 1,292-square-foot balcony. The suite includes an entrance hallway, two spacious bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath, bathrooms clad in marble and stone, a spectacular living space and a wraparound veranda balcony overlooking the bow.

The Regent Suite features a $250,000 Steinway piano and a packed wet bar area (which includes one of the most spectacular coffee makers we've ever seen) with stools and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living space. There's an original Picasso painting hanging in the master bedroom, plus countless other objet d'art dotted around the suite.

Can you put a price on a good night's sleep? Apparently so. The Regent Suite's master bedroom mattress costs $200,000. It's handmade and faces the ocean. The master bathroom doubles as an ensuite spa featuring a treatment room, a sauna, a stunning oversized bathtub, dual sinks, a vanity area with lighted makeup mirror and a multi-jet shower that has three rainfall showerheads. The decor features gold and natural stone, with two heated white ceramic lounge chairs facing the ocean. One miss in this otherwise incredible bathroom -- the tub is tucked against the wall, with no view of the ocean, while the vanity and its enormous mirror take up space in the middle of the room. Unlimited spa treatments in their suite are included for passengers staying in the Regent Suite.

The second bedroom features its own seating area, with sofa and chairs and with a desk/vanity unit. The second bathroom features a double sink, separate bathtub and shower, and stone and marble finishes.

The expansive 1,292-square-foot balcony wraps around the entire front of the ship and includes a four-person hot tub, sun loungers, a dining table and various chairs.

Passengers staying in the Regent Suite get additional perks, including first-class airfare on all domestic flights (and business on all intercontinental flights); a personal car and guide for use in all ports, private transfers from their home to the airport and back again; unlimited laundry and pressing, plus all of the amenities included in the Master Suite. These passengers also have exclusive access to The Study, a dining space tucked between Prime 7 and Chartreuse.

The Regent Suite's vibe is akin to a luxury Miami penthouse -- flashy but utterly beautiful. You'll not only need very deep pockets to reserve this suite but also a huge amount of willpower to ever bring yourself to leave it.