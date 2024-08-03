Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

Cruising on the Evolution yacht never disappointed, from the initial moments to the end. From the very beginning my wife and I felt safe, secure and special. It's a small boat and you don't feel like a number at all. We were fortunate to have the A1 stateroom on the top floor right next to the lounge and bar. It was so good to be close to all the action. The crew, from Ruben the leader, ...