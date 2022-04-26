Photo Credit: Sebas D
Day excursion to one island with the Post Office where you could leave a card and take someone else's close to your home and return it to them
Photo Credit: Gabstravel2
Back deck off of dining area for meeting with friends
Photo Credit: Gabstravel2
Our Grace Kelly Suite with towel birthday cake and decorations Melanie made.
Photo Credit: Gabstravel2
Featured Review
A ONCE IN A LIFETIME ADVENTURE...A DREAM COME TRUE!
"I was extremely fortunate that my husband gifted me a Galapagos trip on the Grace for my 70th birthday.Also, thank you to our travel guides, Diane and Paul Schicke, and to the mothership, Quasar Expeditions, a family-owned company ranked number one for travel in the Galapagos six years running...."Read More
Ann Goforth avatar

Ann Goforth

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Galápagos never gets old.

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
Sebas D
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

As a freelance professional photographer and filmmaker from Ecuador, I’ve traveled to the Galápagos Islands about ten times, and each visit feels just as magical as the first. This was my fourth time aboard a cruise to capture audiovisual content promoting the beauty of the Galápagos, but experiencing the Grace Yacht was something truly special. The journey felt distinctly different from other ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, What an inspiring review—thank you for sharing it! It’s wonderful to hear how the intimate atmosphere and personalized service aboard the Grace Yacht made your visit so...

Sail Date: November 2024

Perfection

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
Gabstravel2
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We are so impressed with the whole process with Quasar, from booking all the way to the end. They made us feel like we were the only passengers. Thank you Diane. The food was amazing and creative thanks to David our Chef. Arianna our Cruise Director was totally responsive to every tiny detail. Javier our bartender (which everyone loved) was a creative mixologist and could make anything and ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, Thank you so much for your glowing review! We are thrilled to hear about your wonderful experience aboard the Grace with Quasar, from the exceptional service provided by our team...

Sail Date: March 2024

A ONCE IN A LIFETIME ADVENTURE...A DREAM COME TRUE!

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
Ann Goforth
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I was extremely fortunate that my husband gifted me a Galapagos trip on the Grace for my 70th birthday. This trip far exceeded my highest expectations, it was simply exquisite! The scenic beauty, adventurous excursions on land and at sea, and the convivial company of 14 other guests (who became family day two), made for a ONCE IN A LIFETIME experience that I will always treasure. The Grace is ...
Read More

Response from DianeS, CustomerSuccessHero2

Dear Ann, What a joy to read about your extraordinary 70th birthday celebration with us on the Grace! We are deeply honored to have been part of such a milestone in your life and delighted...

Sail Date: March 2024

The trip of our lives aboard the stunning Grace Yacht

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
pedrozabaletar
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

From the moment we stepped aboard Grace Yacht, we were surprised by the an atmosphere and the attentive service of all the crew. The yacht, with its rich history, offered an incredible cruising experience around what I now consider to be the world's most beautiful archipelago. Our cabin was spacious, very clean and extremely comfortable, and it became the perfect place to get some much deserved ...
Read More

Response from DianeS, CustomerSuccessHero2

Dear Pedro, We're delighted to hear that your journey aboard the Grace Yacht with Quasar was so memorable, blending luxury with the natural wonder of the Galapagos. Your commendations for...

Sail Date: September 2023

The Real Immersive Galapagos

Review for a South America Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
MAM3.0
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

For anyone who wants to truly experience the Galapagos Islands in the most immersive, comprehensive, and personalized way, Quasar is the way to go. Beautiful well-appointed yachts (I have been on both the Grace and Evolution), EXCELLENT crew who go above and beyond daily, and the only way to get up close to all that the Galapagos has to offer. This is truly an EXPEDITION style that surrounds you ...
Read More

Response from DianeS, CustomerSuccessHero2

Dear Guest, Thank you for highlighting the unique and immersive experience Quasar offers in the Galapagos, emphasizing our commitment to personalized and environmentally conscious...

Sail Date: September 2023

A great week aboard the Grace in Galapagos!

Review for a South America Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
Markhans
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Where Jurassic Park, luxury yacht, and personal service meet. Our week exploring the Galapagos on the Grace yacht with Quasar exceeded expectations on every dimension. The flora and fauna were literally out of this world - brought to life magically by our two naturalists for 15 people and the 14 person staff on the Grace,. The intimate yacht felt like a bespoke trip with good friends and family ...
Read More

Response from DianeS, CustomerSuccessHero2

Dear Mark, We are very happy to hear your Galapagos adventure on the Grace yacht was nothing short of epic, perfectly blending the thrill of 'Jurassic Park' with luxury and personalized...

Sail Date: January 2023

Magic in the Galapagos Aboard Quasar's M/Y Grace

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
Devatec
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our experience on the Quasar cruise aboard the M/Y Grace in the Galapagos, was sublime. Certainly, the Galapagos with its primeval landscapes and unparalleled opportunities to see wildlife up-close is unique. Just as certainly, the Grace is comfortable and elegant, with a timeless cozy charm, though not grandiose or ostentatious. The Galápagos Islands, seen from the home base of the M/Y Grace ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

A Trip of a Lifetime Aboard The Princess Grace

Review for a South America Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
Oak506
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our group recently returned from a charter of the Quasar yacht, The Grace, in the Galapagos. The trip was nothing less than perfect! The crew of The Grace attended to our every need and wish, and always did it well and with a big smile. The food was first-rate; the service was impeccable; and they were a great group to spend a week with. The two naturalists on board with us were so knowledgeable, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Darwins Muse

Review for a South America Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
Saboat
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Long live the Galapagos! Hail to Quasar. They have it all covered.Very competitive rates considering quality, length and detailed itinerary. I was not disappointed. Exceeded my expectations on every level. Staff was amazing. Anticipated every need. Guides were authentic, knowledgeable, humorous, very safety conscious in oft challenging terrain and varying guest abilities. Flawless. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Splendid Trip through the Galápagos Islands

Review for a South America Cruise on Quasar Grace Yacht

User Avatar
catiran
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose to do a two-week cruise through the Galapagos Islands. It was absolutely magical. Access and proximity to the wildlife was fantastic. We had several options every day to get close to nature: snorkel, kayak, panga ride or hike. Our guides were very knowledgeable about our destinations and prepared us for each activity (wet or dry landing, level of difficulty, expectations on what ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

