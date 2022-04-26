"I was extremely fortunate that my husband gifted me a Galapagos trip on the Grace for my 70th birthday.Also, thank you to our travel guides, Diane and Paul Schicke, and to the mothership, Quasar Expeditions, a family-owned company ranked number one for travel in the Galapagos six years running...."Read More
As a freelance professional photographer and filmmaker from Ecuador, I’ve traveled to the Galápagos Islands about ten times, and each visit feels just as magical as the first.
This was my fourth time aboard a cruise to capture audiovisual content promoting the beauty of the Galápagos, but experiencing the Grace Yacht was something truly special. The journey felt distinctly different from other ...
We are so impressed with the whole process with Quasar, from booking all the way to the end. They made us feel like we were the only passengers. Thank you Diane.
The food was amazing and creative thanks to David our Chef. Arianna our Cruise Director was totally responsive to every tiny detail. Javier our bartender (which everyone loved) was a creative mixologist and could make anything and ...
I was extremely fortunate that my husband gifted me a Galapagos trip on the Grace for my 70th birthday. This trip far exceeded my highest expectations, it was simply exquisite! The scenic beauty, adventurous excursions on land and at sea, and the convivial company of 14 other guests (who became family day two), made for a ONCE IN A LIFETIME experience that I will always treasure.
From the moment we stepped aboard Grace Yacht, we were surprised by the an atmosphere and the attentive service of all the crew. The yacht, with its rich history, offered an incredible cruising experience around what I now consider to be the world's most beautiful archipelago. Our cabin was spacious, very clean and extremely comfortable, and it became the perfect place to get some much deserved ...
For anyone who wants to truly experience the Galapagos Islands in the most immersive, comprehensive, and personalized way, Quasar is the way to go. Beautiful well-appointed yachts (I have been on both the Grace and Evolution), EXCELLENT crew who go above and beyond daily, and the only way to get up close to all that the Galapagos has to offer. This is truly an EXPEDITION style that surrounds you ...
Where Jurassic Park, luxury yacht, and personal service meet. Our week exploring the Galapagos on the Grace yacht with Quasar exceeded expectations on every dimension. The flora and fauna were literally out of this world - brought to life magically by our two naturalists for 15 people and the 14 person staff on the Grace,. The intimate yacht felt like a bespoke trip with good friends and family ...
Our experience on the Quasar cruise aboard the M/Y Grace in the Galapagos, was sublime. Certainly, the Galapagos with its primeval landscapes and unparalleled opportunities to see wildlife up-close is unique. Just as certainly, the Grace is comfortable and elegant, with a timeless cozy charm, though not grandiose or ostentatious. The Galápagos Islands, seen from the home base of the M/Y Grace ...
Our group recently returned from a charter of the Quasar yacht, The Grace, in the Galapagos. The trip was nothing less than perfect! The crew of The Grace attended to our every need and wish, and always did it well and with a big smile. The food was first-rate; the service was impeccable; and they were a great group to spend a week with. The two naturalists on board with us were so knowledgeable, ...
Long live the Galapagos! Hail to Quasar. They have it all covered.Very competitive rates considering quality, length and detailed itinerary. I was not disappointed. Exceeded my expectations on every level. Staff was amazing. Anticipated every need. Guides were authentic, knowledgeable, humorous, very safety conscious in oft challenging terrain
We chose to do a two-week cruise through the Galapagos Islands. It was absolutely magical.
Access and proximity to the wildlife was fantastic. We had several options every day to get close to nature: snorkel, kayak, panga ride or hike. Our guides were very knowledgeable about our destinations and prepared us for each activity (wet or dry landing, level of difficulty, expectations on what ...