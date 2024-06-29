Photo Credit: Lucila Ugarte
Photo Credit: Lucila Ugarte
Photo Credit: Lucila Ugarte
Photo Credit: Lucila Ugarte
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
55 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Galapawent!
"With all the fantastic views and wildlife sighting available, and the wonderful public hangout spaces on board, you will likely find yourself only being in your room to sleep.The crew and fellow travelers were both so wonderful in enhancing the experience...."Read More
KeithUrbanski avatar

KeithUrbanski

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

Filters

1-10 of 55 Quasar Evolution Yacht Cruise Reviews

Unforgettable Galapagos Adventure with Quasar!

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
Dee C
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My recent journey with Quasar Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands and Mainland Ecuador was nothing short of extraordinary! From start to finish, the experience was seamless, fun, safe, and unforgettable. The Quasar “family,” as I like to refer to their team, went above and beyond to ensure every detail was perfect. From the pre-trip communications to the personalized touches throughout the ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, Wow, thank you for such a thoughtful and detailed review! Creating seamless, educational, and unforgettable experiences is at the heart of what we strive for, and we’re thrilled...

Sail Date: October 2024

A Dream Trip with Quasar

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
Lucila Ugarte
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Traveling on the Evolution with Quasar was hands down one of the best experiences of my life! From start to finish, everything exceeded my expectations. Every day felt like a new discovery. Visiting different islands and coming face-to-face with wildlife like sea lions, turtles, sharks, and rays was absolutely surreal. The snorkeling was incredible, and we even spotted some creatures I’d only ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, Wow—your review perfectly captures the magic of a Galapagos adventure aboard the Evolution! From surreal wildlife encounters to boutique luxury on board and meals worth dreaming...

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Quasar is the BEST!!!

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
samia525
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I cannot recommend Quasar Expeditions for your Galapagos adventure highly enough. From the earliest planning stages to when we got off the boat at the end of eight magical days of exploring the Islands, our experience was unparalleled by any other travel experience in my lifetime - and I've traveled a lot! Diane Schicke helped my mom and I choose which of their two small yachts to take, as well as ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, We're so grateful to hear how much you and your mom enjoyed your Galapagos adventure with Quasar! It’s wonderful that our team could help create such a seamless and memorable...

Sail Date: September 2024

A Bucket-List Repeat!! It's.THAT.good.

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
Penguin Counter Wannabe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A Galapagos cruise on the Quasar's Evolution is an adventure like no other -particularly if you like up-close wildlife, varied scenery, daily education and indulgence! Add to that good food and drinks, personable staff on board, making new friends and having an office staff that handles every booking detail , including the land tour extensions, with clockwork precision and you're in for a real ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, We’re very happy to hear that both of your Evolution cruises, five years apart, were filled with unforgettable wildlife, expert guidance, and warm hospitality. As an experienced...

Sail Date: September 2024

Galapawent!

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
KeithUrbanski
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I had an absolutely wonderful time on this trip. The crew and fellow travelers were both so wonderful in enhancing the experience. The destination of the Galapagos is truly so unique and special that any nature and wildlife lover would find it very difficult to have a bad time. The Evolution Vessel was such a beautiful way to venture around the islands. With all the fantastic views and wildlife ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Keith, Your description of the Evolution experience brings such joy! The camaraderie of the crew and travelers, the unique wildlife, and those peaceful nights with the gentle rocking of...

Sail Date: September 2024

Spectacular Experience on Evolution

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
DD218
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Cruising on the Evolution yacht never disappointed, from the initial moments to the end. From the very beginning my wife and I felt safe, secure and special. It's a small boat and you don't feel like a number at all. We were fortunate to have the A1 stateroom on the top floor right next to the lounge and bar. It was so good to be close to all the action. The crew, from Ruben the leader, ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, It gladdens our hearts to read your wonderful review! While our adventures may be an investment, we believe you and every moment in the Galapagos are worth it, and we're thrilled...

Sail Date: August 2024

Super Experience in Galapagos with my family

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
Family of 17
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We recently completed a weeklong trip to the Galapagos on the M/V Evolution. We were well cared for from the time we arrived at the Quito Airport until we returned a week later. The activities were many, generally 2 in the morning and 2 in the afternoon. If you want to do everything there is minimal down time except in the late afternoon before the next day briefing and dinner. As a couple ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, Wow! Thank you for sharing such a detailed review of your week aboard the Evolution! It’s great to hear that you enjoyed the balance of adventure and relaxation, from snorkeling...

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Incredible trip

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
photochicks
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Incredible trip from the big picture down to the tiniest details. We were on Quasar's Evolution and I can't say enough about the experience from planning through to the very end of the trip. We had some planning bumps on our end and the team at Quasar went above and beyond to accommodate us. The boat was elegant and comfortable down to the smallest details. The crew was fantastic and the other ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, We're so happy that your experience aboard Evolution was everything you hoped for. Our adventures are all about striking that perfect balance between adventure and comfort, and...

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

A Journey to Paradise: An Unforgettable Cruise

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
Nicky34
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I recently had the pleasure of embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to the Galápagos Islands aboard the Evolution yacht with Quasar. This cruise was nothing short of spectacular, offering a perfect blend of luxury and discovery. Each day brought a new island to explore, each teeming with unique wildlife and stunning geological formations. The guides were exceptionally knowledgeable, ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, We're thrilled to hear that the blend of luxury, discovery, and the exceptional wildlife encounters made your Galapagos adventure truly unforgettable. Your kind words about our...

Sail Date: July 2024

Bucketlist nature trip with my parents

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

User Avatar
SailingDaughter
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was the only cruise I've taken. More of a Safari really; on a smaller boat, with nature as the focus. While the activity level was high(full schedule of daily activities), Endeavor and the crew made it as comfy and accommodating as possible The focus of this trip is to see the remote Galapagos and the captivating fauna and it is accomplished with complete dedication and sincerity. The crew ...
Read More

Response from PaulS, CustomerSuccessHero1

Dear Guest, Thank you for sharing your wonderful experience aboard the Evolution! We're so happy to hear that you enjoyed our Safari-style approach to the Galapagos. It truly is what sets...

Sail Date: June 2024

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Quasar Ship Cruise Reviews
Quasar Grace Yacht Cruise Reviews
Quasar Grace Yacht Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.