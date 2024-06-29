Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Quasar Evolution Yacht

Incredible trip from the big picture down to the tiniest details. We were on Quasar's Evolution and I can't say enough about the experience from planning through to the very end of the trip. We had some planning bumps on our end and the team at Quasar went above and beyond to accommodate us. The boat was elegant and comfortable down to the smallest details. The crew was fantastic and the other ...