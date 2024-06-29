"With all the fantastic views and wildlife sighting available, and the wonderful public hangout spaces on board, you will likely find yourself only being in your room to sleep.The crew and fellow travelers were both so wonderful in enhancing the experience...."Read More
My recent journey with Quasar Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands and Mainland Ecuador was nothing short of extraordinary! From start to finish, the experience was seamless, fun, safe, and unforgettable.
The Quasar “family,” as I like to refer to their team, went above and beyond to ensure every detail was perfect. From the pre-trip communications to the personalized touches throughout the ...
Traveling on the Evolution with Quasar was hands down one of the best experiences of my life! From start to finish, everything exceeded my expectations.
Every day felt like a new discovery. Visiting different islands and coming face-to-face with wildlife like sea lions, turtles, sharks, and rays was absolutely surreal. The snorkeling was incredible, and we even spotted some creatures I’d only ...
I cannot recommend Quasar Expeditions for your Galapagos adventure highly enough. From the earliest planning stages to when we got off the boat at the end of eight magical days of exploring the Islands, our experience was unparalleled by any other travel experience in my lifetime - and I've traveled a lot! Diane Schicke helped my mom and I choose which of their two small yachts to take, as well as ...
A Galapagos cruise on the Quasar's Evolution is an adventure like no other -particularly if you like up-close wildlife, varied scenery, daily education and indulgence! Add to that good food and drinks, personable staff on board, making new friends and having an office staff that handles every booking detail , including the land tour extensions, with clockwork precision and you're in for a real ...
I had an absolutely wonderful time on this trip. The crew and fellow travelers were both so wonderful in enhancing the experience. The destination of the Galapagos is truly so unique and special that any nature and wildlife lover would find it very difficult to have a bad time. The Evolution Vessel was such a beautiful way to venture around the islands. With all the fantastic views and wildlife ...
Cruising on the Evolution yacht never disappointed, from the initial moments to the end. From the very beginning my wife and I felt safe, secure and special. It's a small boat and you don't feel like a number at all. We were fortunate to have the A1 stateroom on the top floor right next to the lounge and bar. It was so good to be close to all the action. The crew, from Ruben the leader, ...
We recently completed a weeklong trip to the Galapagos on the M/V Evolution. We were well cared for from the time we arrived at the Quito Airport until we returned a week later. The activities were many, generally 2 in the morning and 2 in the afternoon. If you want to do everything there is minimal down time except in the late afternoon before the next day briefing and dinner. As a couple ...
Incredible trip from the big picture down to the tiniest details. We were on Quasar's Evolution and I can't say enough about the experience from planning through to the very end of the trip. We had some planning bumps on our end and the team at Quasar went above and beyond to accommodate us. The boat was elegant and comfortable down to the smallest details. The crew was fantastic and the other ...
I recently had the pleasure of embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to the Galápagos Islands aboard the Evolution yacht with Quasar. This cruise was nothing short of spectacular, offering a perfect blend of luxury and discovery. Each day brought a new island to explore, each teeming with unique wildlife and stunning geological formations.
The guides were exceptionally knowledgeable, ...
This was the only cruise I've taken. More of a Safari really; on a smaller boat, with nature as the focus. While the activity level was high(full schedule of daily activities), Endeavor and the crew made it as comfy and accommodating as possible The focus of this trip is to see the remote Galapagos and the captivating fauna and it is accomplished with complete dedication and sincerity. The crew ...