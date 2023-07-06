  • Write a Review
Quasar Evolution Yacht Review

Evolution, a cruise ship and expedition vessel, was built in Japan and sails seven-night itineraries in the Galapagos. The 32-passenger, 655-ton ship offers three suites, eight premium staterooms and five deluxe staterooms, all with private bathrooms.

With 18 crew members, two naturalist guides, one doctor and one cruise director, sailings are 54 people onboard at maximum.

Passengers can visit a common lounge with a bar and facilities for lectures, slideshows and films. A sky lounge on Albatross deck features another bar and plenty of room for relaxation with a view. The ship has four decks -- Albatross, Beagle (main deck), Comorant and Dolphin. You'll find a Jacuzzi with lounge chairs for sunbathing and plentiful outside deck space at the bow of the yacht.

Inside and alfresco dining areas are available onboard, and breakfast, lunch and dinner are served buffet style.

For family cruises, Evolution's Kids Club organizes activities such as star-gazing and movie nights, and child-oriented guides provide tailored learning activities and keep kids' expedition journals. A PlayStation console is available in the library as well as a wide range of board games and movies for children. Children's menus are provided during family cruises.

Passengers: 32
Crew: 18
Passenger to Crew: 1.78:1
Launched: 2005

The trip of a lifetime!

Traveling to the Galapagos Islands with Quasar Expeditions aboard the Evolution was one of the best travel experiences I have had so far.
lauren_2401

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Best Cruise Ever! The Galapagos Islands

I highly recommend the Quasar Evolution to The Galapagos!
trhone56

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Spectacular Galapagos wildlife expedition on a small ship

Our expedition on The Evolution far exceeded our expectations. We selected Quasar largely on the basis of its various awards, distinctions, and online reviews. We wanted to travel on a small vessel.
Penina G

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Amazing time in the Galapagos!

We are just back from our excursions to the Galapagos aboard the Evolution and then the trip to Machu Picchu. Both adventures of a lifetime!
EDLEV

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

