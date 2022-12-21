"We've just returned from a 14-night Antarctic trip with Quark "Crossing the Circle" & we can't rate them highly enough!!Antarticia was beyond spectacular & we can't thank Quark enough for the care they took of us!!..."Read More
Ali Gay
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Filters
1-10 of 11 Quark Expeditions World Explorer (Quark Expeditions) Cruise Reviews
Pros:
Staff – very enthusiastic and professional. They learned our names, suite numbers, and preferences quickly. Communication was excellent as all the staff was at least bilingual if not trilingual.
Rooms – We had a Superior Suite which gave each of use some separate space within the suite so we weren’t always on top of each other. We chose a room in the middle of the ship which ...
I was not expecting the ship and services to be top rate. I had read a few reviews that didn't find the dining experiences favorable but I have to tell you that the chef on the World Explorer deserves accolades. Not a bad meal the entire expedition. The crew overall was phenomenal. The room porter was very attentive to our needs. The Quark staff was incomparable. They were all very knowledgeable ...
Fantastic experience. Amazing places, with hundreds of thousands of penguins and seals in South Georgia Island (a must) and Antarctica, with hundreds of whales along the away, among others. Top notch crew with non-stop options for science and history explorations. Wonderful people who love what they do. Very good food with tons of choices. Very nice boat with great first class cabins. Quark ...
This review is based on an eleven day Quark trip to Antarctica on board the World Explorer in late November/early December 2023.
First, getting to Antarctica takes a long time. From Toronto it took a total of 17 hours flying time, more or less due south, and two days at sea to reach the continent. Your carbon footprint will be very big and very sooty by the time you get there. If this bothers ...
An incredible trip to Antarctica. The whole experience was great. The world Explorer is a beautiful and very comfortable ship. The hotel staff was super friendly and food was amazing, so many options and always plenty of options . The cabins were really nice and spacious with comfortable beds and great showers . The landings and cruising the area were super and a once in a lifetime experience. ...
I chose this expedition because it focused on locations immediately in and around Antarctica. Quark's "Fly the Drake" expedition departs from Punta Arenas, Chile - not by ship, but by a chartered 2.5-hour flight that arrives on a gravel airstrip on King George Island. This approach bypasses the Drake Passage and its potentially turbulent waters. Quark's expedition includes one night before ...
Cruise was chosen based on these criteria
1) expedition planned to go south of Antarctic circle for 3 days
2) good price for ship quality and expedition team due Black Friday sale
4) Quark would match up singles with same-sex roommate, avoiding single surcharge
3) timing
Ship was very nice - great for expedition cruising with 3rd deck mud room for storing and getting your shore ...
We've just returned from a 14-night Antarctic trip with Quark "Crossing the Circle" & we can't rate them highly enough!! Everything was exceptional, the crew, the food, our room, the lectures, the expedition team, the daily excursions, the sea paddling & the polar plunge!! I can't believe how efficiently everything was done. The landings & daily zodiac cruising's were so much fun & watching the ...
There are cruises and there are expedition cruises and there are expeditions. (Check of Gary B on his take on cruises versus expeditions). This is an expedition in the footsteps of all such travel to the Antarctica region,and that is the star of the cruise/expedition. The overall depth of the itinerary, to the Falklands, South Georgia, and Antarctica and the many land and sea excursions, meant the ...
Just arrived back home from our Antarctica, South Georgia and Falklands Expedition. Originally our trip was booked for November 2021 but due to Covid, the trip was cancelled by Quark. We rescheduled for this December. We chose a longer expedition because we heard great things about South Georgia islands so we really wanted to have that included in our Bucket List trip of a lifetime. Quark ...