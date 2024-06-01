"Everything was fantastic, the room, staff, food (buffet lunch, a la carte diner with great wine), excursions with zodiac, on land and with helicopter etc.We have spend a lot of time on land, in the zodiac or helicopter...."Read More
AnitaDu
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 50s
A very well organised trip with fabulous knowledgeable and friendly guides & staff. The ship was spacious and never felt crowded, even at meal times. The restaurant menu was never repeated and for a 3wk cruise, I only noticed a couple of food items missing towards the end. During sea days, the lectures were great for someone like me who loves to absorb information. Another bonus for me was ...
SEVEN STARS minimum, 5 for the vessel, food and equipment. One extra star for the honesty in everything, Mother Nature gives us the conditions. One extra star for the staff taking care of us. Perfect, there is nothing to ask more. We were laughing so many times, we were learning so many things. Even obligatory safety briefings on Drake Passage (and rough conditions) we cleared with good feelings. ...
I was extraordinarily lucky getting onto Quark Expeditions’ UltraMarine ship just 3 days prior to embarking to Antarctica! I shared a cabin with someone who started out as a stranger, but throughout the journey became one of my best friends!
There is a lot of unpredictability when cruising to Antarctica, and I learned quickly that it’s important to go into the journey with an open mind and the ...
In 2023 my son and I traveled from Washington, D.C. to Calgary, Alberta Canada to be part of an expedition exploring Resolute Bay on Quark Expedition’s flagship, the Ultramarine. Located east of the Arctic Ocean and west of Baffin Bay (74°41′N 094°50′W), Resolute Bay is an Inuit hamlet on Cornwallis Island in Nunavut, Canada. It is part of the Qikiqtaaluk Region and has earned its place in history ...
All very well organised! Beautiful boat ! The cabin was very clean and comfortable. The food was good and every time different. The Parka that we received was very good and warm. We used every time we went outside. We had this parka to take with us when the cruise finished . I think we can use also in Italy for skiing in the winter. We had two fantastic tour with the helicopter, in the first we ...
Unforgettable experience on Arctic Expedition!
I recently embarked on a five-star cruise to the Arctic, and it was an unforgettable experience. From the moment we set sail, the luxurious accommodations and attentive service were top-notch. Each day, we explored breathtaking landscapes, including towering glaciers and stunning wildlife, all while enjoying gourmet meals prepared by talented ...
In way of explanation my Hubbie and son take a month each year and go on an adventure - we either include a cruise as part of the expedition (Mekong, Galapagos, Yangtze, Nile etc) or end with a relaxing week on a large cruise ship - haven NCL. I’m only including this to explain as two ex hotel executives we always take the owners suite (or highest one room catagory available) so we do appreciate ...
Absolutely amazing trip. We did the Introduction to Spitsbergen, glaciers and wildlife. The ship is beautiful, cabins are comfortable and the staff are extremely helpful and friendly. The expedition team made the trip with their knowledge and experience and especially their concern for our safety. Each day was different and could change at short notice depending on where we could see wildlife. We ...
Not the trip paid for. Quark Customer Service and communication very poor. Cruise changed five weeks out from a 10 day trip to a seven. No choice, just it's changing. While they refunded the money - eventually - it was not the trip paid for. It is also not a seven day trip. It's four. First day is entirely 'arrive at hotel's, second day is 'fly to Svalbard '. In itself poorly coordinated with an ...
We had an amazing trip! This was our first ever cruise. The Quark and ship teams made us feel so welcome. Amazing scenery and wildlife viewings (we saw 3 polar bears, walruses, reindeer, a bearded seal, a brief glimpse of an arctic fox and numerous seabirds), food was excellent, organisation of activities was very streamlined and onboard lectures very interesting and informative. David Burton ...