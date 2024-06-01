View of ice cap from the helicopter
Photo Credit: chrismcneil
Female adult polar bear looking for breakfast around 7 a.m., seen from the Zodiac
Photo Credit: chrismcneil
Zodiac landing
Photo Credit: chrismcneil
Arctic Bay Inuit presentation
Photo Credit: chrismcneil
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
36 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Everything was excellent
"Everything was fantastic, the room, staff, food (buffet lunch, a la carte diner with great wine), excursions with zodiac, on land and with helicopter etc.We have spend a lot of time on land, in the zodiac or helicopter...."Read More
AnitaDu avatar

AnitaDu

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Lovely trip with still room for improvement

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
AJayBee
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

A very well organised trip with fabulous knowledgeable and friendly guides & staff. The ship was spacious and never felt crowded, even at meal times. The restaurant menu was never repeated and for a 3wk cruise, I only noticed a couple of food items missing towards the end. During sea days, the lectures were great for someone like me who loves to absorb information. Another bonus for me was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

The best of the best - Ultramarine

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
Keijo S
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

SEVEN STARS minimum, 5 for the vessel, food and equipment. One extra star for the honesty in everything, Mother Nature gives us the conditions. One extra star for the staff taking care of us. Perfect, there is nothing to ask more. We were laughing so many times, we were learning so many things. Even obligatory safety briefings on Drake Passage (and rough conditions) we cleared with good feelings. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Extraordinary Once In A Lifetime Experience

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
Troy M
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

I was extraordinarily lucky getting onto Quark Expeditions’ UltraMarine ship just 3 days prior to embarking to Antarctica! I shared a cabin with someone who started out as a stranger, but throughout the journey became one of my best friends! There is a lot of unpredictability when cruising to Antarctica, and I learned quickly that it’s important to go into the journey with an open mind and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Exploring the Northwest Passage at Resolute Bay

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
chrismcneil
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

In 2023 my son and I traveled from Washington, D.C. to Calgary, Alberta Canada to be part of an expedition exploring Resolute Bay on Quark Expedition’s flagship, the Ultramarine. Located east of the Arctic Ocean and west of Baffin Bay (74°41′N 094°50′W), Resolute Bay is an Inuit hamlet on Cornwallis Island in Nunavut, Canada. It is part of the Qikiqtaaluk Region and has earned its place in history ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Fantastic cruise

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
Emanuela and Roberto
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

All very well organised! Beautiful boat ! The cabin was very clean and comfortable. The food was good and every time different. The Parka that we received was very good and warm. We used every time we went outside. We had this parka to take with us when the cruise finished . I think we can use also in Italy for skiing in the winter. We had two fantastic tour with the helicopter, in the first we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Unforgettable experience on Arctic Expedition!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
Sunny K
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Unforgettable experience on Arctic Expedition! I recently embarked on a five-star cruise to the Arctic, and it was an unforgettable experience. From the moment we set sail, the luxurious accommodations and attentive service were top-notch. Each day, we explored breathtaking landscapes, including towering glaciers and stunning wildlife, all while enjoying gourmet meals prepared by talented ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Exceptional experience but quark follow through !!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
caribbeanpuss
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

In way of explanation my Hubbie and son take a month each year and go on an adventure - we either include a cruise as part of the expedition (Mekong, Galapagos, Yangtze, Nile etc) or end with a relaxing week on a large cruise ship - haven NCL. I’m only including this to explain as two ex hotel executives we always take the owners suite (or highest one room catagory available) so we do appreciate ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Amazing Arctic Experience

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
Sydney24
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Absolutely amazing trip. We did the Introduction to Spitsbergen, glaciers and wildlife. The ship is beautiful, cabins are comfortable and the staff are extremely helpful and friendly. The expedition team made the trip with their knowledge and experience and especially their concern for our safety. Each day was different and could change at short notice depending on where we could see wildlife. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Not the trip I paid for

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
Walkabout1
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Not the trip paid for. Quark Customer Service and communication very poor. Cruise changed five weeks out from a 10 day trip to a seven. No choice, just it's changing. While they refunded the money - eventually - it was not the trip paid for. It is also not a seven day trip. It's four. First day is entirely 'arrive at hotel's, second day is 'fly to Svalbard '. In itself poorly coordinated with an ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

West Spitzbergen Expedition Cruise - June 2024

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

User Avatar
Wilderness Wanderers
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We had an amazing trip! This was our first ever cruise. The Quark and ship teams made us feel so welcome. Amazing scenery and wildlife viewings (we saw 3 polar bears, walruses, reindeer, a bearded seal, a brief glimpse of an arctic fox and numerous seabirds), food was excellent, organisation of activities was very streamlined and onboard lectures very interesting and informative. David Burton ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

