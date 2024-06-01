Review for a Arctic Cruise on Quark Ultramarine

All very well organised! Beautiful boat ! The cabin was very clean and comfortable. The food was good and every time different. The Parka that we received was very good and warm. We used every time we went outside. We had this parka to take with us when the cruise finished . I think we can use also in Italy for skiing in the winter. We had two fantastic tour with the helicopter, in the first we ...