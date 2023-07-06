Food on Ultramarine is generally excellent, although currently enjoyed in just a single space—the Balena Restaurant on Deck 5. At some point, the indoor/outdoor Bistro 487 on Deck 7 will also be available, but that’s presently not the case.

Balena has both large communal tables and smaller ones more suitable to couples and families situated near the bow, with huge floor-to- ceiling windows to showcase the (usually) breathtaking views outside.

Breakfast food is consistent and tasty, if unspectacular, with standard offerings (pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, toast) served buffet-style every day. At lunch, the food is also delivered via buffet, but with fresh pop-up stations, including stir-fry, pasta and other offerings. Dinner is a multi-course affair, with a rotating menu of soups, salads, mains and desserts. If you have a favorite food, it’s probably on the “always available” menu that includes items like burgers, steaks and standby salads.