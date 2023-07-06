What to Expect in the Rooms on Ultramarine

All cabins on Ultramarine include a number of creature comforts, including TVs with a wide variety of streamed entertainment, USB ports, robes, refrigerators, rain-head showers and, everyone’s favorite after a day on the ice—bathrooms with heated floors.

There are no interior cabins—all have at least a large window, facing out. Solo Panorama cabins are popular—small (with 132 square feet of space) with a single bed, they nonetheless offer ample space for one individual (there’s even a desk, chair, and small coffee table). Those who book one of these six cabins avoid paying a single supplement, and won’t have to share (an option offered by Quark in some suites as well as the two triple cabins located on the stern of Deck Three).

With the exception of the triples and the solo rooms, all cabins have at least a loveseat-sized sofa in a partially separated seating area. Those who love to sprawl out with a movie in the evening should book an entry-level, 285-square foot Explorer Suite, which have a large L-shaped couch, but, it should be noted, no balcony. In all cabins (except Solo Panorama), beds can be configured as either one double or two singles.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Ultramarine

Almost all of the cabins on this ship are classified as suites, however the vast majority fall into two categories: Explorer Suite (30 in total), and Balcony Suite (46). The latter has a slightly smaller living space (226 square feet, versus 285 square feet in the Explorer Suites), but, true to their name, Balcony Suites include a relatively roomy 52 square foot balcony. The six Deluxe Balcony Suites are slightly larger on both fronts (299 square feet of living space, plus a 70 square foot balcony), with the added benefit of a separated tub and shower.

Penthouse Suites, located between the Panorama Lounge and the spa/fitness center on Deck 7, are essentially a larger version of the above, like a junior suite in a hotel versus a deluxe room, with the additional space allocated to seating (they have couches and bucket chairs, plus a separated tub and shower in the bathroom). Those who plan on spending significant amounts of cabin time outdoors should consider a Terrace Suite—both are on Deck 6, and have a double-sized, 100 square foot balcony.

The two top suites—the Owner’s Suite and the Ultra Suite—are also on Deck 6. Both are huge (446 square feet and 563 square feet, respectively) and have a significantly upgraded layout, with walk-in closets and powder rooms. Of the two, the Ultra is the winner, with not one, but two walk-in closets, and a layout that includes three distinct spaces for sleeping, dining, and living. (Both have a fairly standard 46 square foot balcony, and bathroom with separated tub and shower.)

Cabin Bathrooms on Ultramarine

These are some of the classiest bathrooms you’ll find in the polar regions. All include heated floors and rain-head showers, and from the Explorer Suite to the Ultra, have copious amounts of counter space. Showers are all enclosed by glass doors and are generally very large. All suite categories from Deluxe Balcony to Ultra have the added benefit of a separated shower and tub, the latter perfect to soak your bones after a big day of hiking, biking or paddling.

Cabins to Avoid on Ultramarine

Unless you’re in a sharing situation, avoid the Explorer Triple, which is usually configured with three single beds (or one double and one single) and no sofa. Solo Panorama cabins are perfect for single cruisers, and nobody else. Explorer Suites are big, but don’t have a balcony. The balcony on Balcony Suites 421, 422, 423 and 424 is partially enclosed. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: Solo Panorama cabins have 132 square feet of space, including a refrigerator, desk and bathroom with heated floors—and no single supplement.

Splash: Terrace Suites have double-sized balconies, perfect for spotting seals and penguins or snapping that whale-breaching photo for the ages.

Splurge: The Ultra Suite is the best on board, with three distinct living areas and two walk-in closets.