Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Ultramarine

Quark remains a true expedition line—which means that the Ambassador Theatre remains reserved for education rather than entertainment. That being said, the education is rather entertaining. Top experts, from ornithology to glaciology, present here. And daily briefings provide a forum for the expedition team to present the highlights from today, and what everyone can expect from tomorrow.

Daily Things to Do on Ultramarine

This ship was built as a base camp for outdoor activities, so the focus here is always: What expedition activities will we embark upon next? These include mountain bike tours, alpine kayaking and ridge line hikes, all facilitated by the two helicopters on board. Plus, shoreline landings, zodiac cruises, and other activities you’d expect from an expedition cruise. Sea days are mostly filled with lectures from expedition crew and activities to prepare for landings.

Ultramarine Ship Bars and Lounges

There two bars onboard Ultramarine—within the Ambassador’s Theatre, at the back, and the Panorama Lounge. At the former, people customarily order a pint or a glass of wine during the evening briefing, which recaps the day and prepares passengers for tomorrow’s activities.

But the true gathering place and watering hole is the Panorama Lounge, where you can get together at the bar, or on cushy couches and chairs, and chat into the long twilight that ends a polar evening.