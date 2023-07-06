Quark remains a true expedition line—which means that the Ambassador Theatre remains reserved for education rather than entertainment. That being said, the education is rather entertaining. Top experts, from ornithology to glaciology, present here. And daily briefings provide a forum for the expedition team to present the highlights from today, and what everyone can expect from tomorrow.
This ship was built as a base camp for outdoor activities, so the focus here is always: What expedition activities will we embark upon next? These include mountain bike tours, alpine kayaking and ridge line hikes, all facilitated by the two helicopters on board. Plus, shoreline landings, zodiac cruises, and other activities you’d expect from an expedition cruise. Sea days are mostly filled with lectures from expedition crew and activities to prepare for landings.
There two bars onboard Ultramarine—within the Ambassador’s Theatre, at the back, and the Panorama Lounge. At the former, people customarily order a pint or a glass of wine during the evening briefing, which recaps the day and prepares passengers for tomorrow’s activities.
But the true gathering place and watering hole is the Panorama Lounge, where you can get together at the bar, or on cushy couches and chairs, and chat into the long twilight that ends a polar evening.
Ultramarine does not have a pool or hot tub onboard.
While the ship doesn’t have any sun decks, in the traditional sense, the wraparound balcony on Deck 5 provides plenty of outdoor space for photos and just generally enjoying the view.
The Polar Boutique, a small but well-stocked shop, offers stylish outerwear (by brands like Helly Hansen) and basic sundries. Basic wifi is available on board for free and suitable for texting services like WhatsApp. Upgraded access is available for a fairly steep daily fee.
Laundry is available onboard, for a small fee.
The ship’s Tundra Spa on Deck 7 has a full menu of treatments. In the same complex, a sauna faces out giant windows, although there’s no pool or hot tub on board Ultramarine.
The gym on Deck 7 has top-of-the-line machines plus free weights. Situated on the top service deck, you can work out with views through floor-to-ceiling windows, the icebergs and mountains and glaciers providing all the motivation you need to push forward.
Children must be at least 8 years old to sail on Ultramarine. Parents must also stay with any children or teens under 16 at all times; this is not a ship where you can drop your kids off in a program and do your own thing.
For most expeditions, kids must also meet height and weight requirements, so check with the line before you book. Excursions that are considered Adventure Options are not open to children younger than 16 – again, check before you book so you’re not disappointed.