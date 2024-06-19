A very well organised trip with fabulous knowledgeable and friendly guides & staff. The ship was spacious and never felt crowded, even at meal times. The restaurant menu was never repeated and for a 3wk cruise, I only noticed a couple of food items missing towards the end. During sea days, the lectures were great for someone like me who loves to absorb information. Another bonus for me was ...
SEVEN STARS minimum, 5 for the vessel, food and equipment. One extra star for the honesty in everything, Mother Nature gives us the conditions. One extra star for the staff taking care of us. Perfect, there is nothing to ask more. We were laughing so many times, we were learning so many things. Even obligatory safety briefings on Drake Passage (and rough conditions) we cleared with good feelings. ...
I was extraordinarily lucky getting onto Quark Expeditions’ UltraMarine ship just 3 days prior to embarking to Antarctica! I shared a cabin with someone who started out as a stranger, but throughout the journey became one of my best friends!
There is a lot of unpredictability when cruising to Antarctica, and I learned quickly that it’s important to go into the journey with an open mind and the ...
Pros:
Staff – very enthusiastic and professional. They learned our names, suite numbers, and preferences quickly. Communication was excellent as all the staff was at least bilingual if not trilingual.
Rooms – We had a Superior Suite which gave each of use some separate space within the suite so we weren’t always on top of each other. We chose a room in the middle of the ship which ...
In 2023 my son and I traveled from Washington, D.C. to Calgary, Alberta Canada to be part of an expedition exploring Resolute Bay on Quark Expedition’s flagship, the Ultramarine. Located east of the Arctic Ocean and west of Baffin Bay (74°41′N 094°50′W), Resolute Bay is an Inuit hamlet on Cornwallis Island in Nunavut, Canada. It is part of the Qikiqtaaluk Region and has earned its place in history ...
All very well organised! Beautiful boat ! The cabin was very clean and comfortable. The food was good and every time different. The Parka that we received was very good and warm. We used every time we went outside. We had this parka to take with us when the cruise finished . I think we can use also in Italy for skiing in the winter. We had two fantastic tour with the helicopter, in the first we ...
Unforgettable experience on Arctic Expedition!
I recently embarked on a five-star cruise to the Arctic, and it was an unforgettable experience. From the moment we set sail, the luxurious accommodations and attentive service were top-notch. Each day, we explored breathtaking landscapes, including towering glaciers and stunning wildlife, all while enjoying gourmet meals prepared by talented ...
This was our second cruise with Quark, the first being to Antarctica in December 2021/January 2022 on the Ultramarine. The Ocean Adventurer is being retired at the end of the season so I will not comment on the ship. The expedition leader, Ryan, and his team were fantastic. Very knowledgeable - they had Master's degrees and Ph.D.'s. They were all passionate about their fields and great ...
Our objective was to see polar bears, and that was achieved with the added bonus of walrus, reindeer, arctic fox and loads of birds. The glaciers were awesome and receding too quickly.
The expedition crew and hotel staff were all excellent, and the excursions were well-run, informative, and fun.
It is the nature of the trip that there is a lot of “hurry up and wait” time. The 7 day trip ...
In way of explanation my Hubbie and son take a month each year and go on an adventure - we either include a cruise as part of the expedition (Mekong, Galapagos, Yangtze, Nile etc) or end with a relaxing week on a large cruise ship - haven NCL. I’m only including this to explain as two ex hotel executives we always take the owners suite (or highest one room catagory available) so we do appreciate ...