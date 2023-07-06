Staterooms are located on the Upper and Bridge decks. There are a few triple cabins, as well as two cabins that are sometimes sold as singles. All others are twins, most with two lower berths; some have one lower twin bed and another that folds down above it.

All cabins have flat-screen TVs, DVD players and 200-volt outlets. There are no suites or balcony cabins, and none of the staterooms offers double/queen/king bed options.

Ocean Nova sails around the Arctic throughout the summer season, visiting destinations like Greenland, Svalbard and Iceland. All journeys are certified carbon neutral. Avid paddlers can book a special kayaking package, available for an additional cost on most voyages. Otherwise, cruisers explore the Arctic environment via Zodiac landing boats and on hiking and snowshoeing excursions led by the knowledgeable expedition staff.