Ocean Nova Review

Ocean Nova's small size -- just 78 passengers -- makes for a cozy, familial atmosphere onboard. Passengers eat together in a single open-seating dining room and gather each evening in the auditorium for lectures by the expedition staff. Other public spaces include an observation lounge, library and bar, as well as a shop where you can pick up souvenirs or expedition gear. There's a small gym on the Bridge Deck, but you won't find a spa or a passenger elevator.

Staterooms are located on the Upper and Bridge decks. There are a few triple cabins, as well as two cabins that are sometimes sold as singles. All others are twins, most with two lower berths; some have one lower twin bed and another that folds down above it.

All cabins have flat-screen TVs, DVD players and 200-volt outlets. There are no suites or balcony cabins, and none of the staterooms offers double/queen/king bed options.

Ocean Nova sails around the Arctic throughout the summer season, visiting destinations like Greenland, Svalbard and Iceland. All journeys are certified carbon neutral. Avid paddlers can book a special kayaking package, available for an additional cost on most voyages. Otherwise, cruisers explore the Arctic environment via Zodiac landing boats and on hiking and snowshoeing excursions led by the knowledgeable expedition staff.

Pros

All cabins have exterior views, and voyages are certified carbon neutral

Cons

No suites or cabins have double beds, and there's no spa

Bottom Line

Quark's smallest vessel offers a cozy onboard atmosphere for exploring the Arctic

About

Passengers: 78
Crew: 38
Passenger to Crew: 2.05:1
Launched: 1992

Ocean Nova Cruiser Reviews

The Cruise was operated by Noble Caledonia a very good trip

I have travelled with Noble Caledonia before and on this ship The Hebrides are always interesting the islands are all different some are spectacular and the weather is different too Some islands are easier to get on than others The Noble Caledonia Expedition Team were very good at rearranging things to suit the weather and the landings on the islands we got to nearly all the places on the Itinerary with a close cruise by those we couldn't land due to sea conditions The guides on the Expedition Team were very knowledgeable and very helpful too my main interest is birds and they found them very well with some very good views of Corn Crake, Eagles, lots of seabirds the Gannets at St Kilda were amazing also the Fulmars and of course the famous St Kildan Wren much bigger than you expect one of the expedition team helped me find it as my hearing is not very goodRead More
Bucks Birder

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

