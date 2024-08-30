Dining aboard Ocean Explorer is a consistently solid affair. While not necessarily an aspect of the sailing that gets a lot of attention, nor one that takes precedence over the expedition amenities, all meals offer a satisfying, no-frills experience.

Food on Ocean Explorer is handled buffet-style for breakfast and lunch, while dinner is always a la carte (with the exception of embarkation day, when dinner is also served buffet style).

Lobster dinner aboard Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

The small ship has one main venue – the aptly-named Main Dining Room on Deck 5 – for culinary endeavors. There’s also the smaller Observation Bistro on Deck 8, offering lighter fare and grab-and-go options on a more informal space.

The food options during all three mealtimes are varied and plentiful, with no special emphasis to any particular culinary style. On our Antarctica sailing, the executive chef hailed from India, so dishes from the South Asian country were commonly on offer, especially at the lunchtime buffet.

As part of Quark Expeditions’ “Raise a Glass and Stay Connected Free” program, all fares include wine, beer and spirits with meals and during bar hours. At dinner time, wait staff will offer red or white wine, but you can choose an option from the bar as well.

As an expedition ship, there is no formal dress code aboard Ocean Explorer. Most passengers will dress casually and comfortably for meals, although some choose to dress up a little more formally for the Captain’s Welcome reception.

Restaurants on Ocean Explorer

Main Dining Room (Deck 5): With capacity for 144 passengers (more than the ship’s passenger maximum capacity), the Main Dining Room on Deck 5 is – as the name suggests – the primary eatery aboard Ocean Explorer.

Breakfast and lunch is served buffet style at Ocean Explorer's Main Dining Room (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Decorated with a mix of modern art and pictures of polar wildlife, the Main Dining Room strikes a nice balance between cozy and convivial. Seating is a mix of larger communal tables and intimate tables for two. There is also a semi-enclosed dining area on the port side with about a dozen tables. This is typically where the captain and the officials dine, but passengers can also sit here if they so choose.

Tip: Try to nab one of the tables by the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. You’re practically guaranteed to spot wildlife – particularly humpback whales -- as the ship glides on.

The buffet-style breakfast and dinner meals offer a wide selection of items, with areas devoted to gluten-free and vegan options. Made-to-order stations are also available, typically consisting of offerings like omelets for breakfast, and pasta dishes or stir-fries for lunch.

Dinner is where the Main Dining Room shines the brightest, with a full course menu that changes daily consisting of a starter, soup or salad, entrée and dessert. You will also find ‘always available’ options like grilled chicken breast, pasta with tomato sauce and rib-eye steak.

Observation Bistro aboard Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Observation Bistro (Deck 8): The Observation Bistro on Deck 8 features a more laidback aesthetic and atmosphere, almost like an upscale cafeteria. Up to 44 passengers can dine here, but it’s rare to see the eatery at full capacity.

All three meals are served buffet-style here, and the selection is a bit less varied by virtue of the venue’s smaller size when compared to the main dining room. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Observation Bistro’s biggest draw are the full views of the surrounding polar landscapes, as the venue offers a better vantage point than the Main Dining Room.

Aside from these two main venues, Ocean Explorer features a few other options to grab a bite.

On fairweather days, Ocean Explorer's cooking staff can put together a BBQ meal (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Afternoon tea is provided daily, either in the Explorer Lecture Lounge on Deck 5 or the lobby area by the Expedition Desk midships on Deck 4, and consists of small sweet and savory treats.

Weather permitting, the culinary team will also put together an outdoor BBQ on the open deck space next to the Observation Bistro on Deck 8. This will usually replace the dinner at the Main Dining Room, and the main courses are served buffet-style, but cooked on the spot.

Dietary Restrictions on Ocean Explorer

Vegan options are available daily aboard Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Before each voyage, cruisers are asked to fill out expedition forms that, among other vital information, record dietary needs and restrictions. Still, it’s always advisable to let the restaurant staff know of any allergies so they can keep an eye out for menu items that can cause issues.

The dinner menu is clearly marked, highlighting the options that are vegetarian, gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free, as well as the menu items that contain common allergens like shellfish or nuts.