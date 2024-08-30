Expedition Experiences on Ocean Explorer

As a ship built for polar itineraries, Ocean Explorer offers no shortage of expedition experiences to enhance the discovery of off-the-beaten-path destinations.

The expedition staff sets the tone from the get-go, welcoming passengers aboard the vessel and fulfilling the role of onboard “entertainers” of sorts, sharing their enthusiasm and expertise throughout the sailing.

Expedition cruising in Antarctica with Quark's Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Some members of the expedition staff are experts in fields like ornithology, history, geology, marine biology, wildlife photography and more. And while they share their knowledge during scheduled lectures aboard Ocean Explorer, often the best chats are provided off-the-cuff – whether in situ at the destination or in one of the many public areas on the ship.

The ship’s Ready Room and Marina on Deck 3 serves as the portal between Ocean Explorer’s comforts and the wild world of expedition adventure. Here is where cruisers will change into their gear – specifically the obligatory muck boot and lifesavers – and board the zodiacs.

Zodiac cruising in and of itself is an expedition experience, as these sturdy inflatable boats bring passengers in closer contact to the destination. Other activities include wet landings, which can branch out into hikes or wildlife watches, depending on the conditions ashore. Other optional activities include kayaking, paddleboarding and overnight camping.

Polar plunge in Antarctica (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

The famed polar plunge is very much an essential piece of Quark Expeditions’ Arctic and Antarctic adventures. On a recent Antarctica sailing, this rite of passage was held during our very last day in the Seventh Continent, and took place on the ship’s aft marina on Deck 3, where a zodiac is attached to the marina to serve as the jump-off platform for polar plungers. Even the expedition leader took the plunge, to everyone’s delight

As with any expedition cruise, outings are never fully guaranteed and depend entirely on optimal or near optimal weather conditions. Having said that, the expedition staff works closely with the bridge to pursue optimal opportunities. Moreover, polar cruises will always take place in the boreal and austral summer seasons of the Arctic and Antarctica, when weather conditions are fairest.

Expedition Gear on Ocean Explorer

Quark Expeditions' yellow parka is an essential piece of gear aboard Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

On Ocean Explorer (as well as the other ships on the cruise line’s fleet), Quark Expeditions provides all passengers with a branded yellow parka, which you get to keep after the voyage or give back to Quark for donation to communities in the Arctic and Ushuaia. The parka includes a removable/adjustable hood and a removable insulating layer that can be worn as a stand-alone piece.

Cruisers also get a loaner pair of waterproof neoprene muck boots, which are required for all outings in polar regions. You’ll also get a life jacket that’s compulsory to use aboard the zodiacs.

Aside from these essentials, other optional pieces of gear are made available, like trekking poles for hiking and a limited number of binoculars. The cruise line also provides gear for optional activities like camping, kayaking and paddleboarding, including drysuits, sleeping bags and waterproof dry sacks.

Passengers are responsible for bringing any other necessary gear, like waterproof over-pants (mandatory for zodiac cruising and landings), gloves, sunglasses, hats, and clothing in layers. Most or all of these items are also available for purchase at the onboard Polar Boutique.

The ship’s Ready Room has a locker for every cabin where you can store your muck boots and any other expedition gear you wish to keep there instead of your cabin.

Zodiacs, Paddleboards and Kayaks on Ocean Explorer

Ocean Explorer also provides an ample collection of expedition “toys.” The fleet of 15 zodiacs leads the pack, enough to accommodate all passengers, as zodiac cruising and zodiac landing activities are included in all itineraries. Cruisers are divided into four groups to efficiently manage the passenger load and to ensure that no more than 100 people are ashore at once, as per Arctic and Antarctic regulations.

Additionally, a fleet of 12 tandem kayaks is available aboard Ocean Explorer. The optional kayaking program carries an extra fee, and passengers must reserve a spot ahead of their sailing, as spots are limited to 24. Kayakers can go on as many outings as deemed possible by the expedition staff during the voyage, and these often take place at the same time as zodiac cruises. Passengers pay a flat fee for the privilege of using the kayaks during the itinerary, regardless of how many outings end up taking place.

Paddleboards, which look like inflatable kayaks, are in lesser supply: only six (with two spots each) are made available to passengers. Contrary to the kayaking program, however, this activity allows passengers to sign up for a wait list while onboard. The paddleboarding outings are typically a one-time experience for passengers who sign up, and the fee paid is per outing and not per voyage, like in the case of the kayaks.

Access to all of Ocean Explorer’s expedition equipment – including the zodiacs – requires attendance to their respective safety briefings, which are typically offered during the first few days of the sailing.

Tip: If you weren’t able to sign up for any of the optional expedition activities ahead of your sailing, make sure to attend the safety briefings aboard the ship as you’ll have the chance to be added to a waiting list.

Theater and Lectures on Ocean Explorer

The Explorer Lecture Lounge on Deck 4 is true to its name: The main venue aboard Ocean Explorer is primarily devoted to enrichment lectures on a variety of topics ranging from the history of polar explorers to glaciology and everything in between. A daily Recap & Briefing session also takes place here every evening, consisting of a look back at the day’s highlights and a look ahead at the next day’s activities. You are also able to tune in to the lectures from the comfort of your stateroom via the in-cabin TV set.

Some obligatory briefings also take place in the Explorer Lecture, like the muster drill or the Zodiac prep chat, and they require all passengers to be present.

Having said that, it’s not all serious stuff. On a recent Antarctica voyage, and taking advantage of the two-day transit back to Ushuaia across the Drake Passage, the Explorer Lounge provided the stage for more whimsical activities, like a karaoke/musical trivia event (dubbed Boogie Bingo) and a fundraising auction to benefit the Antarctic Wildlife Research Fund.

Other standard cruise activities, like the Captain’s Welcome Toast, also take place in the Explorer Lecture Lounge.

Daily Things to Do on Ocean Explorer

As with any expedition ship worth its salt, the daily things to do on Ocean Explorer typically take place outdoors. Polar itineraries, however, will inevitably feature days at sea, so some activities will be held inside the ship. The aforementioned enrichment lectures make up the lion’s share of the vessel’s scheduled activities, while board games, puzzles, and a handy selection of books are available to passengers in the various lounges aboard Ocean Explorer.

A daily program of activities is available via an intranet website that’s accessible via the ship’s complimentary Wi-Fi or your cabin TV. Copies of the program are also posted throughout the ship. You can also request a printed copy of the daily program at the front desk or by asking your cabin steward (although in keeping with Quark Expedition’s environmental practices, this is politely discouraged).

Nightlife on Ocean Explorer

Considering most days begin with an early morning wake-up call to rally the troops for expedition outings (sometimes as early as 6:30 am), nightlife isn’t much of a priority aboard Ocean Explorer. What’s more, the long summer Arctic and Antarctic days mean that the sun hardly sets in these latitudes, making the concept of “nighttime” somewhat relative. Most passengers call it a night after dinner, and onboard programming on expedition days tends to end right before the day’s last meal.

On sea days, however, the onboard staff will organize some activities that go beyond dinnertime. Similarly, passengers and members of the expedition crew might hang around at one of the ship’s bars or lounges for a nightcap and one last engaging conversation.

Ocean Explorer Bars and Lounges

Latitude Bar & Lounge aboard Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Three venues make up Ocean Explorer’s bar offerings – a handy quantity, as basic drinks are included as part of your fare with Quark Expeditions’ “Raise a Glass and Stay Connected Free” program. You also have the option of upgrading to a drink package that unlocks premium options, such as champagne, craft beers and premium spirits.

By virtue of its central location on Deck 5, Latitude Bar & Lounge bar is by far the most popular option aboard Ocean Explorer. Nudged between the ship’s reception area and the Explorer Lecture Lounge, it’s a convenient spot for après-expedition socializing or a pre- or post-dinner cocktail.

On Deck 8, the Observation Lounge & Bar offers a quieter setting, albeit one that benefits from the best views afforded by the premium location. Finally, the Polar Bar on Deck 7 is the only al fresco watering hole aboard the ship and therefore only open when the weather is sufficiently benign.

There isn’t a signature cocktail aboard the ship and the drinks menu is the same across all three bars. You will find, however, a drink of the day on offer. Since Ocean Explorer spends most of its time in polar destinations with little to no culinary traditions, the drink of the day options run the gamut of popular cocktails. You might find, however, that the onboard bars sometimes carry typical products from the ship’s embarkation port. In Antarctica itineraries, for instance, the ship might have Argentinian beers and spirits on offer.

Our picks:

For a Drink With the Expedition Staff: At the heart of Ocean Explorer, Latitude Bar & Lounge is the place to be for a spirited get-together with your fellow adventurers.

For an Al Fresco Tipple: Weather permitting, the Polar Bar on the ship’s outdoor section of Deck 7 makes for a delightful spot to enjoy a drink while the scenery drifts by.

For a Warm Beverage in a Quiet Setting: Though not a bar, the Discovery Library on Deck 6 offers an ample selection of self-serve coffee, tea and hot chocolate. Coupled with the venue’s cozy atmosphere, plush seating and solid selection of reading material, the warm beverage options make for the perfect companions to snuggle up with a good book.

For a Cocktail with a View: The Observation Lounge & Bar offers unbeatable views aboard Ocean Explorer. The laid-back, elegant setting features floor-to-ceiling glass windows for maximum exposure to the polar vistas.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Ocean Explorer

For a small expedition-centric ship, Ocean Explorer offers a generous selection of heated aquatic amenities. The ship’s pool and hot tubs are all located on Deck 7, towards the aft. The infinity-style pool is the centerpiece of the outer deck, flanked on either side by the pair of hot tubs.

Opportunities to enjoy the pool and hot tubs may not abound on Ocean Explorer’s polar itineraries and may be off-limits during sea days if the waves are rough. But when the weather is just right, this deck becomes one of the most popular areas of the ship.

Outdoor Decks and Viewing Space on Ocean Explorer

Given the latitudes Ocean Explorer’s itineraries visit, you’ll want to spend a fair amount of your sailing gawking at the splendid scenery. And Ocean Explorer features plenty of outdoor decks and indoor viewing spaces to make the most of your voyage.

The outdoor/indoor combo of the Observation Deck-Observation Lounge & Bar on Deck 8 rules the roost. With a prominent forward location at the ship’s highest passenger-accessible deck, this generous space. On this deck, you also have the option of enjoying views from the Observation Bistro,

On Deck 7, the Bridge Deck offers a narrower version of the Observation Deck, while the Polar Deck & Bar towards the aft of the ship features the unique vantage point of the pool and hot tubs.

Indoors in the lower decks, Ocean Explorer also offers a wealth of viewing space. Outfitted with generous floor to ceiling windows in all the main public areas – including the Library, Expedition Lecture Lounge and the Main Restaurant – there’s always an opportunity to take in the great outdoors from the warmth and comfort of the ship.

Services and Wi-Fi on Ocean Explorer

Ocean Explorer's Polar Boutique carries souvenir and expedition equipment (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Ocean Explorer features an onboard store – dubbed the Polar Boutique – located on Deck 5. The well-stocked venue features a comprehensive array of items ranging from unique souvenirs to toiletries and useful (if pricey) brand-name expedition gear.

As Ocean Explorer visits expedition destinations that typically devoid of shopping districts and therefore aren’t subject to local customs and tax regulations, the Polar Boutique doesn’t follow the standard “closed during port days” practice. Opening hours, however, will vary based on the daily expedition activities

Tip: If you’re sailing on an Antarctica cruise, you can purchase postcards here and drop them off at a special mailbox at the front desk, and the ship’s staff will deliver them to the post office in Port Lockroy.

As part of Quark Expeditions’ “Raise a Glass and Stay Connected” program, basic Wi-Fi is included at no extra cost. This service is limited to one device per passenger. You also have the option of upgrading to a premium internet package for an additional cost, and the package is available in 24-hour or full-voyage versions.

The basic Wi-Fi is good enough for light internet browsing and text messaging, as well as for accessing MyQuarkVoyage.com, the cruise line’ onboard website that contains daily programs, expedition team biographies and other useful voyage information.

Opt for the higher speed premium package, however, if you’re looking to stream video or audio content, social media access or other apps that require larger data volume. We found the premium Wi-Fi to be excellent for videoconferencing with minimal to no lag.

It’s worth noting that, although Ocean Explorer uses reliable satellite equipment for internet connection, the Wi-Fi signal may be intermittent in the remote areas the ship visits.

Spa and Sauna on Ocean Explorer

Treatment room in Ocean Explorer's Tundra Spa (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

The smallish Tundra Spa on Deck 7 offers a variety of massage, body and facial treatments designed to complement the expedition experience. Quark Expeditions has partnered with Voya to offer the line of skin care products at the spa, and all products are made from organic hand-harvested seaweed.

While the spa treatments are for a fee, the use of the dry sauna – as well as the accompanying showers and changing room -- is complimentary. With capacity for 15 passengers, the sauna also features large windows to enjoy the polar landscapes.

Fitness and Gym on Ocean Explorer

Gym on Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Opposite the Tundra Spa on the port side of Deck 7, you’ll find Ocean Explorer’s gym. The space features Life Fitness equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes, arc trainers, ellipticals and pulleys. There are also ab benches and a small number of weights.

Best of all, most of the gym’s exercise equipment faces large floor to ceiling windows, so you can enjoy the frigid polar landscapes while burning up calories.

Is Ocean Explorer Family Friendly?

As with all Quark Expeditions ships, the minimum age required to travel aboard Ocean Explorer is 8, and any passenger under the age of 18 must be accompanied in the same or connecting suite by a parent or other responsible adult 21 years of age or older.

Because of expedition regulations, children must also meet the meet height and weight requirements (64lbs or 29kg and 48″ or 1.2 m. tall). Furthermore, optional expedition activities like kayaking, paddleboarding or camping, are only available for passengers over the age of 16.

While it’s not common to see many children on Ocean Explorer itineraries, it’s also not unheard of. The ship doesn’t have any areas specifically designed for children nor services like childcare, although the thrill of witnessing polar wildlife is timeless.