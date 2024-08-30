Introduced in 2023, Ocean Explorer is the newest member of Quark Expeditions’ fleet, expanding the cruise line’s polar-ready offerings. With capacity for 144 passengers and 105 crewmembers, the 8,288-GT ship is nimble, intimate and tailor-made for expedition itineraries.

Ocean Explorer, however, didn’t begin life with the Seattle-based cruise line. Originally built in 2021 and chartered by the now-defunct Vantage Cruise Line and later Aurora Expeditions, the ship – owned by Danish company SunStone Maritime Group – has been “Quarkified” following a dry-dock spell in early 2023.

Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer in Antarctica's Lemaire Channel (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Aside from the cruise line’s emblematic yellow Q logo on the funnel, the ship’s most distinctive feature is Ulstein X-Bow inverted bow design. The peculiarly-shaped “nose” serves a marine purpose: providing a wave-piercing effect that can help reduce pitch and provide a smoother sailing experience in rough seas, like the infamous Drake Passage.

But it’s on the inside where Ocean Explorer truly exhibits its riches. The space carved by the X-Bow, for instance, yields an elegant two-story forward lounge whose piece de resistance is a striking staircase that leads to the ship’s library. The vessel’s décor and general aesthetic borrows heavily from the latitudes it frequents, with soft wood tones, icy blue and white accents throughout.

Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer in Antarctica (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Ocean Explorer’s expedition credentials are superb: the 1A, Polar Class 6 vessel features a fleet of 15 Zodiacs, as well as 12 kayaks and five inflatable paddleboards that provide cruisers with up-close-and-personal opportunities to explore hard-to-reach destinations. Additionally, the ship offers amenities like dining venues, a gym a spa/sauna, bars and lounges, hot tubs and a pool. And true to its expedition nature, Ocean Explorer’s comfortable and numerous vantage points – both indoor and outdoor – are ideal to take in the polar landscapes.

Ocean Explorer’s Deck Plan Features All the Expedition Essentials

From the bow to the top deck, Ocean Explorer is built for expedition sailing. And the deck plan plays directly into this mission.

On Deck 3, you’ll find the ship’s small but well-equipped Ready Room, with lockers for every cabin and access to the Zodiac embarkation gates on both the starboard and portside. Also on this deck and towards the front of the ship, you’ll also find the Medical Center as well as handful of solo cabins. Deck 4 features the main gangway to the ship as well as the Expeditions Desk, but the true wealth of Ocean Explorer’s public spaces is found on Deck 5. Anchored on either end by the Explorer Lecture Lounge and the aft Main Dining Room – the ship’s two largest venues – The Latitude Bar, Reception Desk and Polar Boutique are also here.

The Ready Room on Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

A grand staircase leads from the Explorer Lecture Lounge to the cozy Discovery Library on Deck 6, and the rest of the deck is populated by staterooms. Deck 7 features a handful of cabins, as well as the fitness center, the sauna, the spa, and the Sun Deck and Polar Bar, complete with two hot tubs and a pool. There is also a smaller observation deck on the forward end, right outside the ship’s bridge.

But Ocean Explorer’s best indoor and outdoor vantage points are found, unsurprisingly, all the way at the top. Deck 8 features the aptly-named Observation Bistro – the second dining venue aboard the ship – and the homey Observation Lounge.

By virtue of its compact size, Ocean Explorer is an easily navigable ship that lends itself to the convivial atmosphere that expedition vessels are known for providing.

Ocean Explorer’s Rooms Offer Variety, Including Solo Cabins

Junior Suite bedroom on Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

For a ship that prioritizes its expedition credentials, the cabins aboard Ocean Explorer exude modern elegance. Featuring a minimalist and modern take reminiscent of Scandinavian design, the 72 staterooms bring a comfy yang to the ying of rugged outdoor exploration that takes place during Ocean Explorer’s itineraries.

What’s more, the cabins come in eight subcategories – Studio Singe, Studio Veranda Single, Deluxe Veranda Forward, Veranda Suite, Junior Suite, Penthouse Suite and Owner’s Suite – providing cruisers considerable choice.

Studio Veranda Single cabin on Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Strictly speaking, there are no cabins to avoid aboard Ocean Explorer, with the different categories providing specific benefits for different kind of travelers. If you are prone to seasickness – and the ship’s itineraries often tackle rough seas – it’s best to steer clear of cabins closest to the forward or aft ends.

As the smallest accommodations aboard Ocean Explorer – clocking it at 166 square feet (or 15 square meters), the solo cabins on Deck 3 feature portholes instead of balconies or panoramic windows, which can make them a tad less desirable.

Food on Ocean Explorer is More Than a Complement to the Expedition Experience

Lamb chops dinner entree on Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Dining aboard expedition ships tends to be mostly a practical affair, with meals (specifically breakfast and lunch) planned around outings to maximize cruisers’ time on shore. The big exception is dinner, when meals are served a la carte instead of buffet-style and the setting invites cruisers to sit down, relax and reminisce about the day’s adventures.

To this end, the ship offers two primary dining venues: the Main Dining Room on Deck 5 and the smaller Observation Bistro on Deck 8. Both are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and you’ll find virtually the same offerings on both (although the Main Dining Room will have more abundant options, by virtue of the size difference between both venues).

The Observation Bistro on Quark Expeditions' Ocean Explorer (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

Speaking of food, the meals aboard Ocean Explorer are consistently solid. The buffet-style offerings for breakfast and lunch cover all the standards, and made-to-order stations enhance the options and provide daily variety. The dinner menu brings delightful, upscale options to cruisers, like venison, lobster thermidor, lamb chops and other sophisticated entrees.