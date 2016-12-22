After a lot of google and assessing the information given to me I chose Quark a they appeared to be very experienced in this area and safety conscious.
I was not disappointed from the minute I arrived on the ship with a warm welcome of amazing and friendly staff. Guides were efficient and knowledgable and all on our ship were extremely excited about what was about and they didnt appear to take ...
Antarctica is the trip of a lifetime and one that should be on everyones bucket list. Quark is a first rate operator with amazing guides and great crew. This is what makes the trip so incredible.
Our cruise included the Falklands/Malvinas, South Georgia and some other smaller islands along the route. Each stop was more impressive than the last, leading up to the incredible Antarctic ...
My husband and I dreamed of going to Antarctica. After much research, we chose to go on Quark Expeditions Ocean Endeavor trip to the Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica. We made our reservations a year in advance so we had a lot of time to plan and dream of our trip. We expected a lot; these trips are expensive. However, I’m happy to say that Quark’s Ocean Endeavor exceeded all of our ...
1. The staff didn't seem to prioritise our seeing and experiencing as much as possible. We felt that we were treated like sheep rather than sentient clients who had spent a lot of money for a unique and remote experience. While we understand that the places we travel to are highly regulated to preserve their existence, it seemed that the staff were performing a rote exercise in getting us ...
The voyage was billed as an amazing trip to the Antarctic Circle, the South Shetland islands, and the east side of the peninsula. We only did the east side. We were stuck in ice for the rest of the voyage, almost a week. People paid thousands of dollars, in some cases tens of thousands of dollars, and almost all of the itinerary failed to be delivered.
Quark defended themselves by saying ...
If you plan to visit Antarctica, be aware that no matter which ship you take, YOU MAY GET STUCK IN ICE and NO ONE will be coming to rescue you unless there is a dire emergency…in which case you might be airlifted by helicopter. We encountered ice that neither our ship (with reinforced hull) nor an icebreaker could have handled, and spent ~9 days in the area waiting for wind to move the ice so that ...
The Quark expedition staff onboard the Ocean Endeavor were all very good with one exception. The exception seemed popular with the other staff members, but she was horrible with the clients. For the rest of the expedition staff, it was amazing how many went beyond merely conscientious and seemed sincerely interested that all clients had a wonderful experience. After many expeditions over many ...
I have been on quite a few cruises and ships but this one was special. The organization, (can't say enough about how good the organization of the adventure was), quality of the excursions, sea (zodiac) and landings were very interesting, informative. I have a new appreciation for penguins and could have sat there all day watching them. The quality/quantity of the food was excellent. The ...
Cruise chosen because of its itinerary through the legendary North West Passage. This ship is owned by Adventure Canada and used also by Quark Expeditions. We were dur to fly from Edmonton to Coppermine but as the previous cruise Into the North West passage had been held up by ice and needed the assistance of an icebreaker we flew to Cambridge bay instead with a refuelling stop at Yellowknife. The ...
I recently completed an Antarctic adventure by Quark Expeditions aboard the Ocean Endeavor. Our trip to Antarctica was unforgettable; it truly is the last slightly untouched, unspoiled, except for the effects of global warming, place in the world. We booked our trip through a specialty agency specializing in adventure trips and they were able to answer a lot of questions to insure this was the ...