Cabins come in numerous categories, and most have exterior views via windows or portholes. There's one exception: a block of interior singles cabins on Deck 5. Booking one of these enables solo travelers to avoid paying a singles supplement or rooming with a stranger. There are no single cabins with exterior views.

Twin cabins come in various sizes and layouts. You can choose one or two portholes, a single picture window or two windows. (Note that some windows have obstructed views.) You can also opt for two single beds or one double bed. Triple cabins are available, too.

The largest staterooms are the Junior Suites and the Owner's Suite. While these are approximately the same size as one another (320 square feet), the Owner's Suite has two large windows facing the bow, as well as a bathroom with a tub. Each Junior Suite has a single picture window, and most only have showers. All cabins have flat-screen TVs and DVD players.

Passengers can relax in the Nautilus or Aurora lounges or in the Meridian Club on the top deck.

Editor's Note: From October 2020, Chimu Expeditions will take over the operation of Ocean Endeavour from Quark Expeditions.