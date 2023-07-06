  • Write a Review
Ocean Endeavour (Quark Expeditions) Review

Quark's largest ship, carrying 199 passengers, Ocean Endeavour is the only vessel in Antarctica with a health and wellness focus. Amenities onboard include a yoga room, a day spa, saunas for men and women, a pool, a gym, a hot tub and a wellness cafe with a juice bar. Passengers can continue the wellness theme off the ship by participating in snowshoeing, kayaking or stand-up paddleboarding (the latter two for an additional fee).

Cabins come in numerous categories, and most have exterior views via windows or portholes. There's one exception: a block of interior singles cabins on Deck 5. Booking one of these enables solo travelers to avoid paying a singles supplement or rooming with a stranger. There are no single cabins with exterior views.

Twin cabins come in various sizes and layouts. You can choose one or two portholes, a single picture window or two windows. (Note that some windows have obstructed views.) You can also opt for two single beds or one double bed. Triple cabins are available, too.

The largest staterooms are the Junior Suites and the Owner's Suite. While these are approximately the same size as one another (320 square feet), the Owner's Suite has two large windows facing the bow, as well as a bathroom with a tub. Each Junior Suite has a single picture window, and most only have showers. All cabins have flat-screen TVs and DVD players.

Passengers can relax in the Nautilus or Aurora lounges or in the Meridian Club on the top deck.

Editor's Note: From October 2020, Chimu Expeditions will take over the operation of Ocean Endeavour from Quark Expeditions.

Pros

Numerous wellness spaces available onboard and dedicated singles cabins for solo cruisers

Cons

All singles cabins are interior, and the elevator does not serve all decks

Bottom Line

Wellness-focused ship offers numerous amenities for comfortably exploring Antarctica

About

Passengers: 199
Crew: 124
Passenger to Crew: 1.6:1
Launched: 1982

Ocean Endeavour (Quark Expeditions) Cruiser Reviews

Absolutely Loved Everything About This Trip

I found the Ocean Endeavour totally satisfactory and the food and dining experience was totally brilliant catering for all types of diets with amazing choice and I was grateful and thought the food wasRead More
Jules 4

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

5 Star Staff and Crew - 3 Star Ship

The take away from this is that Quark Expeditions is a first rate operator. I would not hesitate to travel with them again. I would not, however, go out of my way to go on that ship again.Read More
CookGirl

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Better than we ever expected

After much research, we chose to go on Quark Expeditions Ocean Endeavor trip to the Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica.Read More
Kadismom

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Antarctica is Amazing

The Quark expedition staff onboard the Ocean Endeavor were all very good with one exception. The exception seemed popular with the other staff members, but she was horrible with the clients.Read More
Marianne Michele

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Quark Expeditions Fleet
50 Years of Victory (Quark Expeditions)
Kapitan Khlebnikov
3 reviews
