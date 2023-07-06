  • Write a Review
Ocean Diamond Review

Editor Rating
6 reviews
Editor's Note: Ocean Diamond is currently chartered by tour operator Iceland ProTravel.

Ocean Diamond is one of the larger ships in the Quark fleet, carrying 189 passengers on journeys from Ushuaia to Antarctica. It's the first ship in the region to offer carbon-neutral voyages. It's also one of the faster ships sailing to Antarctica, saving up to 12 hours on the crossing of the notoriously rough Drake Passage (weather permitting).

Public spaces include a panoramic observation lounge, lecture theater, library and social lounge. Passengers can take advantage of wellness options that include aromatherapy, massage treatments and yoga classes. There's also a small gym. The ship has an elevator for passengers.

All cabins on Ocean Diamond have exterior views, through either windows or portholes (though some are obstructed). The ship offers numerous suites, including 10 with balconies on the Observation Deck. Each suite has either a double bed or two twins, as well as a separate sitting area. Twin cabins also offer a choice of a double bed or two twins, while triples have two twins and an upper berth (except for cabin 332, which has three lower beds). Solo travelers can avoid a supplement or an assigned roommate by booking one of the dedicated singles cabins, each of which comes with a double bed. All cabins -- except the porthole singles -- have bathtubs, as well as showers. Flat-screen TVs and DVD players are standard across all categories.

While Zodiac cruising, hiking and snowshoeing are staples of Ocean Diamond's Antarctica itineraries, active passengers can pay extra for optional activities, such as kayaking, cross-country skiing and mountaineering.

Pros

First ship in Antarctica to offer carbon-neutral voyages; also has dedicated singles cabins

Cons

Some cabins have obstructed views, and there's no sauna onboard

Bottom Line

Comfortable, speedy ship offers variety of cabin layouts and creature comforts

About

Passengers: 189
Crew: 144
Passenger to Crew: 1.31:1
Launched: 1986

Ocean Diamond Cruiser Reviews

Trip of a lifetime!!

The educational sessions by the Quark Expedition team were so informative and helpful, I learnt so much.The Quark Expedition team were absolutely brilliant and I had to keep pinching myself, especially the first day in the Antarctic Circle when I went on deck and saw us sailing past iceburgs - I think that moment will stay with me forever.Read More
Linda F 2023

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

An Amazing Adventure

I decided to go now as the trip wasn't going to get any cheaper and while we still have an Antarctica.I'm considering a trip to the 'top of the world' in 2024 and will definitely go with Quark.Read More
shacev1978

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Quark Expeditions: Most Comprehensive Expedition Led By Competent Leader.

We, guests on the ship were convinced that the Expedition Leader made sure we had the maximum experience by making sure we got off the ship and went on-shore at every opportunity.We were impressed by the collection of such well qualified, experienced and competent expedition staff on the ship.Read More
schillapalli

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

5 STAR TREATMENT

A expedition to Antarctica does not have to be Rough, something I learned on my trip on the Ocean Diamond.Read More
buyersemi

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Quark Expeditions Fleet
50 Years of Victory (Quark Expeditions)
Kapitan Khlebnikov
3 reviews
