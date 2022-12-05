"We chose Quark ,as we had travelled with them before, and found them very professional and knowledgeable ,with safety first and foremost.We are looking forward to doing another memorable Artic trip with Quark...."Read More
This was our second cruise with Quark, the first being to Antarctica in December 2021/January 2022 on the Ultramarine. The Ocean Adventurer is being retired at the end of the season so I will not comment on the ship. The expedition leader, Ryan, and his team were fantastic. Very knowledgeable - they had Master's degrees and Ph.D.'s. They were all passionate about their fields and great ...
Our objective was to see polar bears, and that was achieved with the added bonus of walrus, reindeer, arctic fox and loads of birds. The glaciers were awesome and receding too quickly.
The expedition crew and hotel staff were all excellent, and the excursions were well-run, informative, and fun.
It is the nature of the trip that there is a lot of “hurry up and wait” time. The 7 day trip ...
The crew and explorers were very professional and made our trip full of surprises.
The food and drinks on the ship are also very delicious. The waiters are kind and courteous. They will thoughtfully prepare your needs in advance. The housekeeping staff cleans the room every day.
The staff on the ship are versatile and provide itinerary explanations and professional speeches every day.
But ...
Excellent 10 nights cruising around Svalbard. Adults only.
A small vessel holding 119 passengers which means it is more versitile should the weather be inclement. On-shore landing and off-shore zodiac cruising could as standard. Kayaks are available as is the Polar Plunge should you be silly enough to partake.
Cabin comfortable but spent little time there
Food was very good without being ...
We were not able to visit or land in many of the planned destinations because of the Avian Flu, which was not mentioned at all until the trip was booked and paid for.
We only spent 2 days at the peninsula which is truly disappointing considering most days are spent at sea and the peninsula being the main event. The staff explained how more days at the peninsula is physically impossible due to ...
Absolutely amazing experience! It far surpassed our expectations. We chose this cruising option for the small ship adventure-spirit experience and we were not disappointed in any way. The ship staff was amazing - very attentive. The expedition crew was awesome - always made our outings fun, exciting, safe, and informative. Our cabin was very comfortable and perfect for the two of us. The ...
We chose Quark ,as we had travelled with them before, and found them very professional and knowledgeable ,with safety first and foremost. and travelling to places where a lot of ships dont go.All staff members treated us like we were family ,and were always on hand to help us with any questions that we wanted to ask. the restaurant staff were caring and always willing to make sure that we were ...
Just an awesome experience. The whole ship management was excellent. Cabin was cleaned at least 3 times a day. Food was very good. Service was unremarkable. Noticed and experienced they serve food what ever you want even if it is not in the menu. Indian, Filipino, Chinese you name it they will cook and serve fresh for you. The team members of Quark Expedition were very knowledgeable. Kristene, ...
My wife and I just did the Fly the Drake Antarctica expedition. Everything about the experience was perfect, from the leader Abby to the server Royvahn and all the expedition team and crew. It is an incredible task to coordinate logistics in such a remote part of the world. We were left wanting for nothing. It was a once in a lifetime experience perfectly executed at all levels. These are top ...
We took the 'Fly the Drake' expedition, flying from Punta Arenas to King George Island. The flight was on Antarctica Airways, a 4-engine jet that landed on a gravel runway. The flight both ways was smooth. On board food were prepared sandwiches and other snacks. Very filling but - you should refrain from filling up since lunch will be available once you board the Ocean Adventurer.
The initial ...