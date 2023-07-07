Quark's Ocean Adventurer has undergone a complete transformation since it was built in 1975 as the passenger vessel Alla Tarasova. It later sailed as the Clipper Adventurer and Sea Adventurer and took on its present guise in 2017 follow a multimillion-dollar refurbishment. The 128- ice-class ship is part of the fleet run by Arctic and Antarctic expedition specialist Quark Expeditions.

Ocean Adventurer Provides Soft Adventures in Comfort

The sturdy and workmanlike exterior of Quark Expeditions' Ocean Adventurer makes way for a very comfortable interior, and six new twin cabins and three suites were added during the upgrade. Staterooms, some sleeping up to three, are located across five decks and start at 113 square feet. The three owner's suites, situated on the upmost Bridge Deck, range in size from 207 square feet to 294 square feet and the largest has a bathtub. Cabin accommodations are classified from Standard to Premium, and all of the existing cabins were updated with new soft furnishings and brand-new bathrooms as part of the refit.

The refreshed, contemporary new look is reflected throughout the rest of the ship and all of the public areas, including the main lounge and dining room were remodelled.

The heart of the vessel is the main lounge on the Upper Deck, where the theater-style auditorium can accommodate all passengers. It also serves as the main lecture hall for lectures, presentations and documentaries about the destinations being visited. The one dining room is located on the same deck and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Meal times may change to accommodate landings and wildlife encounters. A more private dining experience is offered in the cozy Clipper Club, located next to the main dining room.

There is an extensive library on the Captain's Deck where passengers can find polar books, reference and general reading materials in multiple languages covering subjects including wildlife, history, marine biology, ecology and geology. The library is open 24 hours a day and also includes a selection of games that can be borrowed for the duration of the cruise.

Other facilities include a gym and a small shop selling essentials and souvenirs. The ample outdoor deck space includes a hot tub and an observation deck, at the top of the ship, which was added during the refit.

During the voyage, passengers may be given access to the bridge, where they can meet the captain and officers and learn about sailing and navigation.

Ocean Adventurer Incorporates Eco-friendly Technology

A team of marine architects, engineers, interior designers and polar expedition specialists were involved in the enhancements to Ocean Adventurer. The work included major technical enhancements and upgrades, such as two new Rolls Royce engines which increase fuel efficiency and minimize the ship's carbon footprint.

Ocean Adventurer Itineraries Include Trips To Bucket List Destinations

Ocean Adventurer takes passengers to polar destinations in both the Arctic and Antarctic, including six-night sailings out of Oslo and Helsinki to the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard through to longer voyages such as the 19-night Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica: Explorers and Kings itinerary from Ushuaia in Argentina.

Ocean Adventurer Specs

Ocean Adventurer is 4,614 gross tons and carries 128 passengers at double capacity, with 87 crew.