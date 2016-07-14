Our icebreaker on Laptev sea - From helicopter
Photo Credit: Mbandeko
Polar bear on Laptev sea ice
Photo Credit: Mbandeko
Polar bear on Chukchi sea
Photo Credit: Mbandeko
Geode on Champ island -Franz Josef land -Russian arctic
Photo Credit: Mbandeko
Cruiser Rating
2.7
Poor
3 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

1-3 of 3 Quark Expeditions Kapitan Khlebnikov Cruise Reviews

Ultimate Northwest Passage Expedition Issues - September, 2016

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Kapitan Khlebnikov

Calgary Explorer
Calgary Explorer
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Embarkation from Resolute Bay was a bit of a melee as our Arctic clothing, needed to wear between the airport and the KK Icebreaker, was delivered to the airport in bulk packages. Passengers had to remember what sizes of jackets / boots they requested and join a free-for-all to try to retrieve the same. Not everyone got what they ordered. The shore trips, lecturers, food, etc. were reasonable ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Khleb no longer a myth

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Kapitan Khlebnikov

msuesli
msuesli
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise: Svalbard to Eastern Greenland, West Greenland coast, Canadian Arctic, Northwest Passage (duration about 2 months), corner suite (most expensive cabin on Khleb). We had been on the Khleb before for 3 voyages: Northeast Passage, Snowhill and Antarctic semi-cricumnavigation; first trip 2008. The icebreaker was said to have been refurbished in the meantime, however, all that FESCO did was ...
Sail Date: August 2016

Interesting icebreaker ship experience on Russian Arctic islands

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Kapitan Khlebnikov

Mbandeko
Mbandeko
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two days delay at the departure , 4 days "lost" because have to go 36 hours in Murmansk for Russian territory check-out (at least what have been said to pax ) Quark staff does best as he can do onboard - Many intesrestind landings on shore by zodiacs or even twice by helicopter -Russian Mi6) Some good and even excellent -2or3-expedition staff -with very professional lectures during sea days - ...
Sail Date: July 2016

