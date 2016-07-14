Embarkation from Resolute Bay was a bit of a melee as our Arctic clothing, needed to wear between the airport and the KK Icebreaker, was delivered to the airport in bulk packages. Passengers had to remember what sizes of jackets / boots they requested and join a free-for-all to try to retrieve the same. Not everyone got what they ordered.
The shore trips, lecturers, food, etc. were reasonable ...
Cruise: Svalbard to Eastern Greenland, West Greenland coast, Canadian Arctic, Northwest Passage (duration about 2 months), corner suite (most expensive cabin on Khleb). We had been on the Khleb before for 3 voyages: Northeast Passage, Snowhill and Antarctic semi-cricumnavigation; first trip 2008. The icebreaker was said to have been refurbished in the meantime, however, all that FESCO did was ...
Two days delay at the departure , 4 days "lost" because have to go 36 hours in Murmansk for Russian territory check-out (at least what have been said to pax ) Quark staff does best as he can do onboard - Many intesrestind landings on shore by zodiacs or even twice by helicopter -Russian Mi6) Some good and even excellent -2or3-expedition staff -with very professional lectures during sea days - ...