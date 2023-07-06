  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Kapitan Khlebnikov Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
3 reviews
See all photos

After spending the past few years as a research vessel, Russian icebreaker Kapitan Khlebnikov returns to passenger service in summer 2016.

There are two helicopters aboard the ship, which serve dual purposes: They help the bridge crew scout ice conditions up ahead and enable passengers to get unforgettable aerial views of the Arctic landscape. Passengers also explore their surroundings via Zodiac boats, piloted by experienced naturalist guides.

Kapitan Khlebnikov offers four cabin types, all with exterior views and en suite bathrooms. The largest cabins are the three suites and four corner suites; rooms in both categories each feature a double bed and a sofa bed, as well as a refrigerator, separate sitting area, TV/DVD player and two windows. Corner suites have bathtubs, while all other cabin types feature only showers. Twin cabins each have a lower berth and a sofa that converts to a bed; triple cabins add a pull-down upper berth.

All passengers eat together in a single dining room with open seating, and the expedition team gives daily presentations in a theater-style auditorium. On Deck 3 are a gym, sauna and small indoor plunge pool. Other areas to relax include a bar, lounge and library. Unlike some other vessels in the Quark fleet, this ship offers an elevator for passengers.

Pros

Sails unique Arctic itineraries and offers aerial sightseeing via onboard helicopter

Cons

Dated decor and no massages or other spa treatments

Bottom Line

Older but comfortable ship sails to places few other vessels can

About

Passengers: 110
Crew: 70
Passenger to Crew: 1.57:1
Launched: 1981

Find a cruise

Any Month
Kapitan Khlebnikov Cruiser Reviews

Ultimate Northwest Passage Expedition Issues - September, 2016

We had interesting shore trips via zodiac or helicopter to Beechey Island (site of some Franklin Expedition graves, Radstock Bay (Thule settlement remains), Banks Island, Sachs Harbour, Smoking Hills and a fly over the ice pack.Overall these latter days on the trip left a bad taste in our mouths.Read More
Calgary Explorer

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Interesting icebreaker ship experience on Russian Arctic islands

Two days delay at the departure , 4 days "lost" because have to go 36 hours in Murmansk for Russian territory check-out (at least what have been said to pax ) Quark staff does best as he can do onboard - Many intesrestind landings on shore by zodiacs or even twice by helicopter -Russian Mi6) Some good and even excellent -2or3-expedition staff -with very professional lectures during sea days - Have really two days of icebreaking thick ice on Laptev sea , and 2 nice days with interesting landings and hélico flight at Franz-Josef land .Restaurant staff was extremely kind and helpful with good service - Food & dining very correct , little bit basic but allways tasty - (Austrian catering company) As 92 pax onboard , nobody is doing such a kind of "expedition" for food, beverage, or night entertainments and dances - Really great experiences with polar bears sightseeing , with walruses on few of the most remote and limited access - and controlled - islands in the world (i.Read More
Mbandeko

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Quark Expeditions Fleet
50 Years of Victory (Quark Expeditions)
Kapitan Khlebnikov
3 reviews
Ocean Diamond
6 reviews
Ocean Nova
1 review
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map