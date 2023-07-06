There are two helicopters aboard the ship, which serve dual purposes: They help the bridge crew scout ice conditions up ahead and enable passengers to get unforgettable aerial views of the Arctic landscape. Passengers also explore their surroundings via Zodiac boats, piloted by experienced naturalist guides.

Kapitan Khlebnikov offers four cabin types, all with exterior views and en suite bathrooms. The largest cabins are the three suites and four corner suites; rooms in both categories each feature a double bed and a sofa bed, as well as a refrigerator, separate sitting area, TV/DVD player and two windows. Corner suites have bathtubs, while all other cabin types feature only showers. Twin cabins each have a lower berth and a sofa that converts to a bed; triple cabins add a pull-down upper berth.

All passengers eat together in a single dining room with open seating, and the expedition team gives daily presentations in a theater-style auditorium. On Deck 3 are a gym, sauna and small indoor plunge pool. Other areas to relax include a bar, lounge and library. Unlike some other vessels in the Quark fleet, this ship offers an elevator for passengers.