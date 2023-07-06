Onboard are a few facilities you'd expect on a cruise ship -- a gym, a library, a couple of saunas, even a small swimming pool -- but the ship also has some surprises. Along with Zodiac boats for exploring by water, the ship comes equipped with a helicopter and a hot air balloon for aerial sightseeing.

Other public spaces include a massage room; a bar; a saloon, where passengers gather for presentations by the expedition team; and a dining room with open seating.

The cabins, all with ocean views, are split among four decks. Most are twins, with one bed converting to a sofa during the day. The ship also has several larger staterooms, including mini-suites and a few different types of full suites. Some of these have bathtubs, while others only have showers. Other amenities found in some cabins include refrigerators and coffeemakers. All cabins have TVs and DVD players.

Unlike some of Quark's other ships, 50 Years of Victory has an elevator to help passengers move from one deck to another. The ship is also unique in including all beverages in the price of each cruise.