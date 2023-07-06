Pullmantur's Zenith, which joined the Spanish line in 2008, was built for Celebrity Cruises in 1992. The ship measures 47,255 tons and carries 1,440 passengers, and like many of its fleetmates, Zenith offers larger-than-average cabins. Zenith features amenities that the modern cruiser has come to expect, including numerous bars and lounges, a casino, a Broadway-style show lounge, a disco and a pair of top-deck pools. On the other hand, this roughly 20-year-old vessel lacks more modern innovations, like a high proportion of balcony cabins (64 of 720 cabins have them) or an alternative restaurant.

In terms of dining, passengers can choose between the traditional main dining room (set seating) and the casual buffet, which features an adjacent outdoor grill.