Zenith Review

Pullmantur's Zenith, which joined the Spanish line in 2008, was built for Celebrity Cruises in 1992. The ship measures 47,255 tons and carries 1,440 passengers, and like many of its fleetmates, Zenith offers larger-than-average cabins. Zenith features amenities that the modern cruiser has come to expect, including numerous bars and lounges, a casino, a Broadway-style show lounge, a disco and a pair of top-deck pools. On the other hand, this roughly 20-year-old vessel lacks more modern innovations, like a high proportion of balcony cabins (64 of 720 cabins have them) or an alternative restaurant.

In terms of dining, passengers can choose between the traditional main dining room (set seating) and the casual buffet, which features an adjacent outdoor grill.

Passengers: 1440
Crew: 670
Passenger to Crew: 2.15:1
Launched: 1992

Pullmantur Zenith Cruiser Reviews

Pulmantur Cruises are good value for the money

The Pullmanur Zenith is an older ship but the price, staff, crew, and service make up for it. We are frequent cruisers and have been on many lines.Read More
CruiseC5449

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Two weeks of being spoiled!

Zenith herself is not a youngster, and a tiny bit tatty in places, but always clean. The food on board was the best we have ever had on a cruise, ad indeed on a par with many five star restaurants.Read More
normanm1946

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

MONARCH - Sub par food and older ship

NOT THE ZENITH SHIP. MONARCH Ship was our cruise. All Spanish speaking, some English. Overall a fair cruise. Do not take interior room as walls are thin. Fruit was not ripe, hard and lacked flavor.Read More
xldon

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Really excellent value for money

They were all good with English speaking guides but on one occasion in Fuerteventura our guide left our two friends behind even though they were only 3 or 4 minutes late.We had sailed round the Canary Islands several times before and have a home in Tenerife Being aware this was a Spanish based cruise line with low prices and old ships, this was an experiment.Read More
BemroseUK

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

