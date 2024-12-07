Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Sun Princess

We were a bit worried after reading some of the reviews, but we were completely proven wrong. I'm 42 years old and have been on more than 15 cruises. This time, we traveled as a family, and it turned out to be the best cruise of our lives. Yes, there was a bit of a line during embarkation, but honestly, who cares? It was 11 a.m., and we had no other commitments except to enjoy a week-long ...