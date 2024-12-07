"Horizons dining room--we went around 8:30 each night with no wait and good service.The room is open seating for 5 hours each night like every princess ship-so not sure why one reviewer complained they could not get in...."Read More
Nice to be on a new ship although it seemed to have a convoluted layout. The venues are small for the performances although there were 3 production shows during 7 days. Of course you have to get there early to get a seat. There was a large group of 600 from a Florida neighborhood that seemed to monopolize certain areas. The pool area was lively I was able to find seats on 18, few kids in the pool ...
Activities were mostly in small venues and many people could not attend.
Bar service was fine. Dining service was pretty weak. Coffee was never hot. Breakfast never went well in dining room. Too much activity in the Piazza. It cannot accomodate enough people. The arena replaces the princess theatre and is way too small. Its obvious they wanted to get as many people on the ship as possible but ...
This is my 5th cruise with Princess and I had high hopes for this ship. For those that are considering this ship, please take a cautious second look. This by far has been the worst ship and Princess experience I have encountered.
Ship
Very lack luster. There is no glamor or fine finishes that Princess usually show cases. Very plain and blah. Princess appears to be moving to more ...
I am currently on board and would like to jump ship. My husband and I typically cruise Royal Caribbean but choose to experience the Sun Princess. What a mistake!!! The designers should have spent a day in a wheelchair. The wheelchair accessible cabins are at the end of the hallways rather than close to rhe elevators making them extremely difficult to navigate the hallways. My wonderful ...
We were a bit worried after reading some of the reviews, but we were completely proven wrong. I'm 42 years old and have been on more than 15 cruises. This time, we traveled as a family, and it turned out to be the best cruise of our lives.
Yes, there was a bit of a line during embarkation, but honestly, who cares? It was 11 a.m., and we had no other commitments except to enjoy a week-long ...
The design of the ship is awful...there are parts that are beautiful such as the Dome, but the confusing pathways through the ship cabins to get to restaurants is horrible. Having to dodge carts used to clean the cabins as you traverse by endless cabins to get to a restaurant or the center of the ship is awful. Finding elevators that go to the restaurants that say they are on a certain floor but ...
The ship layout is confusing and grossly understaffed. The eatery / buffet area is overcrowded which did not allow for clear access to food stations. Seating is limited due to slow clearing of tables. The food in the main dining room was terrible. The main dining room service was extremely slow, sommelier was nowhere to be found. Specialty restaurants were slightly better but did not offer good ...
As avid cruisers on many different cruise lines as well as 5 other Princess ships, the Sun Princess was a disappointment. While we were excited to go on a brand new ship there were a number of issues that dampened our enjoyment of this cruise. 1. Unfortunately, the Sun is not as well appointed (public venues not as pretty) as the Royal Class ships (Royal, Regal, Sky and Enchanted). The layout ...
Background Information
This was our 18th Princess cruise (34th overall for me, 35th for my husband) and our first sailing on a new Sphere Class ship. We had originally booked the Oct 14th 5 night Caribbean Getaway but changed to this itinerary. Our travel agent's company (Cruise Brothers) was doing a client appreciation cruise. We were able to keep our original cabin for a longer cruise that ...
My wife and I have over 40 cruises under our belt, mostly Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Holland America, but this was our very first Princess. We selected the Sun Princess simply because it is new and the itinerary was out of the ordinary, with stops in Roatan and Belize City, two destinations we've never been before.
Starting at the beginning, embarkation was a breeze. The time ...