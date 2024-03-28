Cabins aboard Sun Princess come in more varieties and categories than any other Princess Cruises ship, thanks to the creation of several entirely new categories.

At its most basic level, Sun Princess offers inside cabins with no window; oceanview cabins with oversized picture windows; balcony cabins; and suites that range in size and scale from comfortable mini-suites to Princess Cruises’ massive Sky Suites that offer two separate bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a generous living and dining area.

All cabins have been completely redesigned aboard Sun Princess. Sporting crisp, modern décor, they have an abundance of storage space, lighting options, and plenty of electrical outlets for charging devices. Bathrooms have been completely re-thought, too, and feature showers with glass doors rather than the old-school shower curtains that were always too clingy to be of use.

The wonderfully-comfortable beds can be configured as either two twins or one queen across most cabin categories, and bedside tables can be moved accordingly.

Perhaps most impressively, it’s the little details we enjoyed the most about our balcony room aboard Sun Princess: the closet rods that illuminate when the door is opened, and which are coated in rubber to prevent hangers from clanking back and forth in heavy seas.

Ditto for the new Beekman 1802 bath products, which are an improvement over the old mint-green Princess-branded ones. And it’s refreshing to be able to crawl into bed at night and drift off to a complimentary movie-on-demand or one of several dozen episodes of The Love Boat.

New cabin categories available aboard Sun Princess include the sheltered Cove Balcony cabins that are inset into the ship’s hull on Deck 6. Their lower position allows for unobstructed views overlooking the sea (balconies on the upper decks tend to look down over promenade areas and dining venues), and are a great choice for cruisers who are prone to seasickness thanks to their location on the vessel.

Another new category are Sun Princess’ Cabana Balcony rooms on Deck 9 forward. These larger balcony rooms include an indoor-outdoor deck area that can be turned into part of the stateroom or part of the balcony thanks to a series of sliding glass doors, while the nearby Cabana Deck is available for the exclusive use of passengers staying in these Cabana Balcony staterooms.

Finally, passengers who book full-sized suites – including the aforementioned Sky Suites – will be able to avail themselves of access to a Princess Cruises’ first: the Signature Lounge. Designed exclusively for suite guests, this private enclave overlooking the ship’s stern spans two decks (Decks 15 and 16) and offers up light bites, canapes, and beverages – all conveniently located just steps from some of the ship’s largest and most lavish suites.

Standard staterooms include complimentary room service breakfast; room service at other times of the day incurs a nominal fee.

Cabins to Avoid on Sun Princess

Passenger corridor aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Light sleepers are going to want to stay away from cabins on Deck 9 and 10 that directly border, or which are located above, the Piazza Atrium. Readers report hearing noise from the productions and performances that last well into the evening hours in the Piazza in cabins that are directly above, or that border, the Piazza. These can be identified on deck plans easily, as The Sphere – the area where the Piazza is located – bows out on both port and starboard sides of the ship, making it a distinctive section of the deck plans.

Cruise Critic's Cabin Picks on Sun Princess

Sky Suites aboard Sun Princess average 1262 square feet and include two bedrooms and a living area (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

For the Solo Cruiser: Though Sun Princess sadly has no cabins dedicated for solo travelers, we love the value that Princess Cruises’ Inside Staterooms offer – particularly aboard Sun Princess, where the décor and arrangement are both better than ever. And on a ship this big, who wants to spend hours in their cabin?

Splash: Princess Cruises’ Mini-Suites have always been a good choice, and they do not disappoint aboard Sun Princess. At 303 square feet apiece, they include a living area that can be separated from the sleeping area by a pull-out curtain and offer a slightly larger balcony – not to mention a welcome glass of bubbly at embarkation.

Splurge: The ultimate indulgence aboard Sun Princess are its four Sky Suites. Located on Deck 16 aft, these 1,262-square-foot behemoths offer up two full bedrooms; two full bathrooms; an enormous balcony, and plenty of living space both inside and out. Sky Suites also come with some noteworthy perks like a welcome bottle of champagne; concierge services; complimentary wine tastings; and access to the Signature Restaurant, Signature Lounge and Signature Sun Deck, a private area of the Sanctuary, among other things.