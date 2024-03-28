Theater and Shows on Sun Princess

Work continues on productions in The Arena aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

During our short cruise aboard Sun Princess, the line had not yet rolled out its production shows in either The Arena (Decks 7 and 8), or The Dome (Deck 17). Both venues were still largely under construction as of the ship’s second revenue sailing.

Daily Things to Do on Sun Princess

The Dome, quite possibly the most anticipated feature on Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Being the largest ship in the fleet, Sun Princess offers more daily diversions and things to do than the line’s other ships. A look at the Princess Patter, the line’s daily program of activities, showcases dozens of different things passengers can enjoy from dawn to dusk.

On sea days, passengers aboard Sun Princess can wake up to active pursuits like Walk-A-Mile and Zumba classes, while morning trivia and brainteaser sessions kick off at 9:00 a.m. Unexpected diversions, like a paper-plane making contest, were held during our sea day, along with destination talks for upcoming ports of call, fun games like Bean Bag Toss with the ship’s Officers, line dancing classes and more.

As morning shifts into the afternoon hours, there are often performances held in the Piazza atrium or in the Arena theatre. Family-friendly activities happen in the Piazza or up on the pool deck, weather permitting. And while Princess never goes “Full Carnival” with the belly-flop contests and whatnot, there’s still a fair amount of fun to be had poolside, including Princess’s signature Movies Under the Stars.

Of course, like any big ship, there are also a fair amount of sales-driven activities like jewelry seminars, casino tournaments, cocktail and wine tastings, and spa and salon specials.

Daytime activities tend to be sparser on days spent in port, where most passengers will be ashore.

Nightlife on Sun Princess

By night, the Piazza becomes the space for musical performances, game shows and dancing (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Nightlife aboard Sun Princess is busier, louder, and more in-your-face than aboard other Princess Cruises ships – and that’s not a bad thing. In fact, Sun Princess offers up an active evening energy that’s missing from the line’s other ships, which tend to offer a more sedate experience peppered with instances of entertainment.

Things kick off around 5 p.m., usually in the form of pre-dinner drinks and entertainment. From cocktail demonstrations at Good Spirits at Sea to game shows, pub vocalists, trivia sessions, comedy performances and other crowd-pleasers like karaoke, Sun Princess packs in the fun each evening.

Additionally, Princess plans to roll out some fantastic shows and experiences aboard Sun Princess that weren’t ready during our voyage. These include production shows in The Arena, which can be configured to seat audiences in three distinct fashions; and high-tech acrobatic performances in The Dome.

One of Sun Princess’ most unique evening entertainment features is Spellbound by Magic Castle. Secreted behind a black door off Crooner’s Lounge, Spellbound by Magic Castle is part exclusive dinner, part hidden speakeasy and part magic performance.

An entertainment venue in its own right, this exclusive space comes at high cost, but offers up an experience that’s unlike anything we’ve seen at sea before. It’s a total win for Princess, and something we think passengers will come back to again and again, cost-be-damned.

Sun Princess Bars and Lounges

Crooners aboard Sun Princess is inset just off the Piazza on Deck 8 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Sun Princess has no lack of bars and lounges, from clubby martini bars to Irish-inspired pubs to casual poolside watering holes. In fact, it’s one of Sun Princess’s greatest strengths: there’s a bar with drinks (and atmosphere) to suit just about every taste and style.

Many of these venues have their own unique cocktails and drinks, so it pays to bar-hop a little bit to find the one that speaks to you. A standard menu of beers, wines and spirits is also available in most bars.

The downside to all this variety is that many of these bars and lounges are small and fill up quickly – especially when the ship is sailing at full capacity. Get there early to get a seat or be prepared to wander the ship looking for a venue with some available space. This is most common in O’Malley’s Irish Pub and the adjacent Princess Live!, which really pack in the crowds during the evening hours.

Our Picks for Bars on Sun Princess

Good Spirits at Sea now has its own unique home aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

For Quiet Relaxation in The Sun: Head on over to Deck 17 forward of The Dome and amble up to the shaded Sea View Terrace Bar. Set at the start of the magnificent Sea View Terrace that overlooks the bow of the ship, this bar serves up cool libations in a setting with unparalleled views. Best of all, it’s never too busy: most people won’t realize it exists until the voyage is a few days in.

For People Watching: See and be seen at Crooners on Deck 8 midship, adjacent to the Piazza Atrium. This clubby space has some pretty cool Art Deco vibes and custom cocktails and martinis to match. Best of all, its long bar is tucked away from the atrium itself, perfect for those who’d rather indulge in quiet conversation.

For a Quiet Drink: It sounds counterintuitive, but Good Spirits at Sea ended up being our go-to spot for a quiet drink – that is, when the Good Spirits at Sea demonstrations weren’t being held. Hidden (literally) around the corner from the forward staircase on Deck 7, most people never find Good Spirits at Sea – and that’s a shame. The cocktails here are some of the most creative at sea. Our favorite? The Apples Delight, made with calvados, fresh lemon juice, honey syrup, St. Germain, fresh apples, and port wine.

Pools and Hot Tubs Aboard Sun Princess

There is no shortage of pools aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

There are five pools and nine hot tubs aboard Sun Princess.

Two of these pools are centered on the Lido Deck, in the traditional top-deck pool area, and are bookended by several hot tubs. While not large enough to do laps in, they’re perfectly sized for cooling off after a hot day in port.

The Dome area aboard Sun Princess houses a unique pool arrangement, whereby three quarters of the pool is located outside, and one quarter of the pool is inside the Dome itself. Passengers can swim from the outside to the inside portion, and vice-versa. A drop-down partition prevents swimmers from entering the inner pool when shows are in progress.

An additional swimming pool is part of the additional-fee Sanctuary deck area, and a complimentary infinity pool, the WakeView Pool, is situated all the way at the stern of Sun Princess on Deck 8.

An additional hydrotherapy pool is available in the Lotus Spa and Salon as part of the extra-charge Thermal Suite area.

Sun Decks aboard Sun Princess

Open deck space aboard Sun Princess is abundant (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Despite the lack of a traditional promenade area, deck space is plentiful aboard Sun Princess. Most of this open space is found on Sun Princess’ upper decks, with Decks 17, 18 and 19 serving as the primary sun decks on the ship.

Of note is the semi-sheltered Sea View Terrace that can be entered from Deck 17, in front of the Dome. This tiered area steps down two decks as passengers go towards the bow of the ship, and offers plenty of seating options on a variety of levels overlooking the front and sides of the ship. Some amazing views can be had from the partitions overlooking the length of the ship from atop the wings of the navigation bridge.

An additional, for-cost Sun Deck is available all the way aft on Deck 18. Known as The Sanctuary, this exclusive space can be accessed via two glass elevators mounted at the stern of the ship and offers up dedicated attendant service, a menu of complimentary food items, and drinks for purchase. The area can be reserved by deck chair, or by renting a cabana for the day. Both day and voyage passes are available.

The layout of Sun Princess can be confusing, but some additional sun decks are found by exiting The Eatery on Deck 9 and walking all the way aft. Not only are these port and starboard decks great for sunning, but they lead down to Deck 8 and the Wake View Terrace, which offers up its own bar, comfortable seating options, and even a glass-enclosed infinity pool.

Services and Wi-Fi on Sun Princess

The Casino aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Princess Cruises wants you to manage much of your vacation digitally on its Princess Cruises app, and it shows: Guest Services is tucked down in the bowels of the ship, on Deck 6, forward of the midship elevator bank. Buried next to passenger cabins and the Firefly Park Kids Club, passenger queues for Guest Services stretch back into the midship elevator bank and surrounding corridors. It’s the smallest space we’ve seen on a ship of this size.

Shops aboard Sun Princess run along corridors on Decks 7 and 8 midship, and offer the usual assortment of logo wear (which is actually of decent quality), along with stores specializing in watches, jewelry, and duty-free liquor.

The Casino aboard Sun Princess is generously-sized and seems welcoming thanks to its unusually high ceilings. Individual slot machines and table games can be found here, along with scheduled tournaments for Blackjack and the like. Those bothered by cigarette smoke should beware: the casino often smells strongly of it.

On Deck 9, at the uppermost level of the Piazza Atrium, passengers will find GO Princess – the place for future cruise bookings, viewing photographs taken onboard by the ship’s professional photographers, and more.

Internet services aboard Sun Princess were worth the price of admission. We successfully joined several meetings over Microsoft Teams (call it an occupational hazard) and were able to stream music and TV shows on Apple TV and Apple Music. As with any ship, connectivity and speed will vary tremendously based on the ship’s position and surrounding topography.

Lotus Spa and Salon aboard Sun Princess

Heated ceramic loungers in The Enclave, part of the Lotus Spa on Deck 6 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Tucked away on Decks 5 and 6 between the midship and aft elevators, the Lotus Spa and Salon aboard Sun Princess offers dozens of treatment rooms specializing in massages and other spa services, all of which are priced pretty reasonably when compared to other cruise lines and offerings in land-based hotels.

While this iteration of the Lotus Spa lacks any exterior views (it is situated in an interior location on both decks), passengers aren’t likely to notice or care. After all, if you’re having a massage, you’re not really looking at the views.

Perhaps the biggest improvement to the Lotus Spa and Salon over past Princess Cruises ships can be found in the onboard thermal suite, known as The Enclave. Access to this area is provided either as a pass for the entire cruise, or on a day pass basis. Complimentary day access is also provided for those passengers with booked spa treatments like massages.

The Thermal Suite complex consists of a large hydrotherapy pool surrounded by aromatic steam and sauna rooms, and a bank of aromatherapy showers. Just forward of the hydrotherapy pool, heated ceramic loungers are arranged in a crescent formation, just steps away from a hydration station. It’s a great place for those looking for a little calm and relaxation, and we found it to be worth the price of admission.

A Salon component to the Lotus Spa can be found on Deck 18, opposite the Fitness Center.

Fitness and Gym on Sun Princess

The Fitness Center aboard Sun Princess overlooks the ship's pool deck (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

The Fitness Center (called a Wellness Studio) aboard Sun Princess is a real win. Situated on Deck 18 overlooking the pool deck, the Fitness Center is actually made up of several distinctive areas.

The Fitness Center itself faces the upper pool deck and includes free weights, weight machines, treadmills, and other fitness equipment. On the port (left) side of the ship, a dedicated Fitness Studio hosts yoga, Pilates and spin classes, along with health seminars.

It’s a big, high-tech space that offers splendid vistas of the surrounding scenery. We like that because we want to stay fit while staying connected with where we are, too.

While the Fitness Center itself is free of charge to use, certain classes carry a small additional fee. These are outlined in the daily Princess Patter program of activities.

Is Sun Princess Family Friendly?

The Park19 activity deck was still under construction on our voyage aboard Sun Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Sun Princess is one of Princess Cruises’ most family-friendly ships. While it might not beat sister-line Carnival in terms of amenities or diversions for the little ones, Sun Princess does a decent job of catering to cruisers with kids and teenagers – an important consideration as multigenerational travel emerges as one of the newest trends in the cruise industry.

At Firefly Park on Deck 6, kids aged 0 to 7 are welcomed to participate in activities, crafts and independent play. Kids under 3 years of age are able to attend, but must have parental supervision. Once kids hit 3 years of age, they are able to be left with the center’s trained childcare professionals.

The Neon Groove Tweens Club welcomes kids aged 8 to 12 in their own dedicated space, with activities, games and a program of fun diversions on both sea days and port days.

Finally, The Underground Teens Lounge is the space for those aged 13 to 17 to hang out and get away from it all.

There’s also the Park19 activity area on Deck 19 aft. While it wasn’t finished or operational on our sailing, this area has been crafted directly with active kids and teens in mind. It includes a splash park, climbing wall, hammock area, ropes course, and Sea Breeze – the first rollglider installed on a cruise ship.