Set to debut in August 2025, Star Princess is Princess Cruises' second Sphere-class ship and 17th ship in the cruise line's fleet. Along with sister ship Sun Princess, Star Princess will be 20 percent larger than any of the line's existing ships.

The new Star Princess will be the third ship in the fleet to sail under the Star Princess name. The first iteration first launched in 1988 as Aitmar Fair Majesty before entering service as Star Princess a year later, when it was christened by iconic actress Audrey Hepburn. The second Star Princess debuted in 2002 as the cruise line's third Grand-Class vessel.

Like sister ship Sun Princess -- which is scheduled to debut in 2024--, Star Princess features a new design that sets it apart from the existing ships in the fleet, while still featuring the cruise line's heritage.

Star Princess Deck Plans Boast New Features, Including New Suite Accommodation

Along with a new design, Star Princess will introduce new features in entertainment, dining and accommodations.

Princess Cruises has revealed that the new Sphere-class ship will have expanded accommodation options with luxurious cabins and suites, including the new Reserve and Signature Collections. Although the cruise line hasn't released details about the accommodations, Star Princess will likely offer similar options to Sun Princess, which is set to have a total of 2,157 cabins.

Star Princess' Dining

Although Princess Cruises has not yet released details about new dining venues onboard Star Princess, the cruise line has confirmed that an array of new food and beverage concepts will debut on the Sphere-class ship. So far, Princess has only mentioned a dining room positioned aft of the ship.

The line has not confirmed whether its immersive 360: An Outstanding Experience venue -- currently found on Enchanted Princess and Discovery Princess -- will be available onboard Star Princess. However, Princess has confirmed that the line's favorite venues -- like Alfredo's Pizzeria, Sabatinis, Crooners Bar and Crown Grill -- will be present onboard sister ship Sun Princess .

Star Princess Entertainment Will Take Place in The Dome

Inspired by the Greek island of Santorini, The Dome is set to be one of the standout new public areas onboard Star Princess. The cruise line defines The Dome as a multi-deck transformational entertainment venue enclosed in a glass dome. During the day, the venue will function as an indoor/outdoor pool area. At night, the pool will be covered to become an entertainment space featuring aerial performances.

Other standout public spaces set to appear onboard Star Princess include a newly-revamped Piazza, featuring a glass sphere; Princess Arena, a configurable technologically-advanced main theater that will allow the cruise line to produce innovative entertainment concepts; and expanded casino; and a two-story Lotus Spa.

Star Princess Will Be the Cruise Line's Second LNG Fuel-Powered Vessel

Following in the footsteps of sister ship Sun Princess, Star Princess will be the second ship on Princess' fleet to be powered by liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel. The cruise line has also said that Star Princess will feature the latest sustainable technology, although it hasn't yet provided more details beyond the LNG fuel.

Star Princess' Maiden Voyage is August 2025

Star Princess will embark on its maiden voyage on August 4, 2025, on a nine-day Grand Mediterranean voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia). The itinerary will feature calls in Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Naples.

Star Princess' Itineraries Will Initially Focus on Europe

Following its maiden voyage, Star Princess will embark on a variety of 9- and 10-day cruises sailing from Rome, Athens or Trieste (Venice). Itineraries go on sail June 1, 2023.

Star Princess Specs

The ship will be 175,500 gross tons and carry 4,300 passengers, with 1,200 crew.