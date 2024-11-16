Geiranger
The view from our balcony
Photo Credit: Poppythedog1
Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
351 reviews
Featured Review
Goodbye Princess cruises
"The ship is too crowded, too noisy and any pretence at class and elegance has gone.The ship is lovely and the food is still great...."Read More
ElandMar avatar

ElandMar

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Princess Sky Princess Cruise Reviews

Bored on board

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
NavyCruiser511
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

My wife and in-laws recently took our holiday trip on the sky, one word BORING! The staff on board were amazing and very accommodating and pleasant, and the spa services were lovely, however the ship itself feels disjointed you have to go up or down to get to certain amenities and things are incredibly hard to find on board. Throughout our time we never waited less than 20 mins for a drink and ...
Sail Date: January 2025

Great cruise for new year - brilliant ship

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
cbowls30
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

First on princess for us, we were impressed! The ship was packed as it was new years eve cruise but most of time you didn't really notice the crowds. Ship is lovely, we had a suite which included access to the suite lounge which was great to grab a coffee in the morning as well as happy hour with drinks and canapes every evening. Daily activities are great, trivia, dance classes ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Holiday Cruise Aboard the Sky Princess

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
Cruisemom20
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

My family and I just returned from a weeklong cruise on the Sky Princess starting in Ft. Lauderdale with stops at Princess Cays, San Juan and St. Thomas. Overall, we had a lot of fun on this boat! There was so much to do - we were never bored. Normally, I wouldn't rush to take a 9 year old on Princess, but Sky has a nice kid's club and there were 800 kids on board for the holidays - much more than ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

GREAT EXPERIENCE

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
Antzel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised on Sky Princess, Nov. 28th-Dec. 15th. GREAT experience. Housekeeping staff was excellent. The only complaint we basically had was the smoking in the Casino. Seem to cater to smokers. 3/4 of casino was smoking with only 1/4 non smoking. Entertainment in Princess Live Theater was awesome. Main theater was ok but people would come in AFTER seats were full and standing in front of ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

A busy week in December on the Sky Princess

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
Cruz4Sun
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

On the Saturday prior to this Sunday to Sunday cruise we drove to Ft. Lauderdale and stayed at the Holiday Inn Express on 84th State Road. It was a very quick drive to the Port which somewhat offset the high price and crowded breakfast room at the hotel. Sunday morning we drove to the port at 9:30 hoping to get a handicapped spot at the Heron garage. We didn’t but we were first in the ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Spacious rooms, Good Food and Good Service

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
Suze Cue
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation was chaotic as they used the same lanes for disembarkation of the previous guests. Once we got into the terminal, it was fine. We were concerned with the number of kids on board, but, it didn't affect our trip very much. There is an adult only pool and bar that we hung around. We aren't much into the pizza, hot dogs and hamburgers anyhow, so we never ate near the two kid friendly pools ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Grumpy old guy

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
Tonygski
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I really enjoyed this cruise The downers were petty - no good place to walk around the deck, too many really good options on the buffet, more small children than I prefer more sugar fueled preteens traveling in packs ship was unable to do the Princess Cay stop I won at the casino I am an old video gamer so the Five Skys show was mesmerizing There was smoked salmon at the buffet ...
Sail Date: December 2024

Sky Princess - a disappointing experience

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
Brissle
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We booked this cruise to celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary - chosen because it was close to the actual date, provided some warm destinations without flying long-haul and because we have sailed many times with Princess and have always had a good experience. This cruise was a disappointment. We have never sailed on such a large ship and will not do so again. It's been several years ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Just how safe are you in your Princess cabin

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
MeganMegasunshine
2-5 Cruises • Age Under 20

Dreadful experience first time on Princess. Sailing at this moment in time only sailed P & O and celebrity previously. We have a Mini suite, had to collect own cases on embarkation day at 6 pm at night! Understaffed overworked lovely personnel with far too much to do to cope with it all! Very poor entertainment same same same all directed at the over 80’s! We don’t do buffet food and ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Don’t book Sky Princess

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Sky Princess

User Avatar
bucksblade
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Awful Ship! We are Platinum level on Princess Cruises’ loyalty programme having done several Princess cruises in the past. We stopped using Princess because of the awful Movies under the Sun feature which meant you couldn’t relax around the pool without some inane noise blasting out from the screen. Against our better judgement we decided to give them another go. Big mistake! It is ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Ruby Princess Cruise Reviews
