My wife and in-laws recently took our holiday trip on the sky, one word BORING! The staff on board were amazing and very accommodating and pleasant, and the spa services were lovely, however the ship itself feels disjointed you have to go up or down to get to certain amenities and things are incredibly hard to find on board. Throughout our time we never waited less than 20 mins for a drink and ...
First on princess for us, we were impressed!
The ship was packed as it was new years eve cruise but most of time you didn't really notice the crowds.
Ship is lovely, we had a suite which included access to the suite lounge which was great to grab a coffee in the morning as well as happy hour with drinks and canapes every evening.
Daily activities are great, trivia, dance classes ...
My family and I just returned from a weeklong cruise on the Sky Princess starting in Ft. Lauderdale with stops at Princess Cays, San Juan and St. Thomas. Overall, we had a lot of fun on this boat! There was so much to do - we were never bored. Normally, I wouldn't rush to take a 9 year old on Princess, but Sky has a nice kid's club and there were 800 kids on board for the holidays - much more than ...
We cruised on Sky Princess, Nov. 28th-Dec. 15th. GREAT experience. Housekeeping staff was excellent. The only complaint we basically had was the smoking in the Casino. Seem to cater to smokers. 3/4 of casino was smoking with only 1/4 non smoking. Entertainment in Princess Live Theater was awesome. Main theater was ok but people would come in AFTER seats were full and standing in front of ...
On the Saturday prior to this Sunday to Sunday cruise we drove to Ft. Lauderdale and stayed at the Holiday Inn Express on 84th State Road. It was a very quick drive to the Port which somewhat offset the high price and crowded breakfast room at the hotel.
Sunday morning we drove to the port at 9:30 hoping to get a handicapped spot at the Heron garage. We didn’t but we were first in the ...
Embarkation was chaotic as they used the same lanes for disembarkation of the previous guests. Once we got into the terminal, it was fine. We were concerned with the number of kids on board, but, it didn't affect our trip very much. There is an adult only pool and bar that we hung around. We aren't much into the pizza, hot dogs and hamburgers anyhow, so we never ate near the two kid friendly pools ...
I really enjoyed this cruise
The downers were petty - no good place to walk around the deck, too many really good options on the buffet, more small children than I prefer more sugar fueled preteens traveling in packs
ship was unable to do the Princess Cay stop
I won at the casino
I am an old video gamer so the Five Skys show was mesmerizing
There was smoked salmon at the buffet ...
We booked this cruise to celebrate our 60th wedding anniversary - chosen because it was close to the actual date, provided some warm destinations without flying long-haul and because we have sailed many times with Princess and have always had a good experience.
This cruise was a disappointment.
We have never sailed on such a large ship and will not do so again.
It's been several years ...
Dreadful experience first time on Princess.
Sailing at this moment in time only sailed P & O and celebrity previously.
We have a Mini suite, had to collect own cases on embarkation day at 6 pm at night! Understaffed overworked lovely personnel with far too much to do to cope with it all!
Very poor entertainment same same same all directed at the over 80’s!
We don’t do buffet food and ...
Awful Ship!
We are Platinum level on Princess Cruises’ loyalty programme having done several Princess cruises in the past. We stopped using Princess because of the awful Movies under the Sun feature which meant you couldn’t relax around the pool without some inane noise blasting out from the screen. Against our better judgement we decided to give them another go.
Big mistake!
It is ...