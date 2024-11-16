Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Sky Princess

Embarkation was chaotic as they used the same lanes for disembarkation of the previous guests. Once we got into the terminal, it was fine. We were concerned with the number of kids on board, but, it didn't affect our trip very much. There is an adult only pool and bar that we hung around. We aren't much into the pizza, hot dogs and hamburgers anyhow, so we never ate near the two kid friendly pools ...