A few nice features of Sky Princess' cabins are the bedside lamps with built-in USB chargers, mini-fridges in every room, powerful hair dryers and the interactive flat-screen TVs with on-demand movies (for a fee), plus Discovery TV programming, including shows from Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

All rooms have two twin beds that can be combined to form a queen, a desk with chair, extra U.S.- and European-style outlets, digital safe in the closet and bathroom amenities that include shower gel and a combo shampoo/conditioner.

Closets in standard rooms are open style, with a single bar for hanging items, a long shelf above that (where you'll find your lifejackets) and a tall cupboard with shelves. Ask for extra or bring your own hangers if you and your roommate bring a lot of clothes. Most rooms have limited drawer space and it can be hard to find enough room to store everything you've brought, so you might need to get clever about finding spots.

The bathrooms had better storage space, with six small glass shelves and decent counter space. The showers also have a small ledge, ostensibly for women to use for shaving their legs, but it's perfect for putting shampoo, conditioner, soap and other bath products you might have brought. Water is hot, so always test before getting in, especially in case your room steward changed the setting.

Princess offers accessible cabins in a variety of categories on Sky Princess. These rooms have wider entry ways, more space around the bed, and wheel-in showers. In accessible rooms with balconies, the balcony space is also increased.

There are no cabins designed specifically with families in mind, but Sky Princess mini-suites are a good choice as they have enough room for up to four people, a full bathtub and the sleeping space and living area (with sofa bed) can be separated by a curtain. Many cabins also connect to a next-door room -- another good option for families.

The best cabins on Sky Princess for enjoying panoramic ocean views are either the Premium Deluxe Balcony staterooms located on the aft section of most decks, or any of the suites – in particular, the two Sky Suites on Deck 18. Window Suites, on Deck 17 forward, lack balconies but offer huge, slanted floor-to-ceiling windows.

Sky Princess Cabins to Avoid

There are few cabins on Sky Princess that passengers should avoid. Staterooms are spread over nine decks, with most being on cabin-only levels, which allows for quiet nights. The only ones that could be a tad more problematic when it comes to noise are decks 8 (above the theater and the Piazza) and 15 (below the pools). The safest bets for a good night’s sleep are decks 9 through 14.

If an unobstructed view of the sea is a priority for you, avoid Balcony and Deluxe Balcony staterooms on decks 8, 15 and 16.

Sky Princess Cabin Categories

Interior: The most basic rooms on Sky Princess are inside cabins, which have no window. Running 166 to 175 square feet, they are a little tight for a couple, and even tighter in those cabins that have room for a third or fourth person. There's not a whole lot of storage room, either, with just bedside tables and desk drawers.

Premium Oceanview: Similarly sized to interior rooms at 172 square feet, these rooms are distinguishable by their wall of massive, slanted floor-to-ceiling glass windows offering plenty of natural light and beautiful views. The rooms are also big enough to have an armchair and small table, but the storage is only slightly better than in the inside rooms. Premium Oceanview cabins are all located on Deck 17 forward.

Balcony: A comfortable 214 to 222 square feet (including the balcony), Sky Princess balcony cabins have room for two to three people, with just a tiny bit more storage space than inside rooms. Depending on the configuration, you might also have an armchair and small coffee table. The balcony has two blue mesh chairs and a small drinks table.

Deluxe Balcony: These balcony cabins have larger balconies than standard balcony cabins and feature sofa beds. The balconies feature two mesh chairs and a small metal drinks table. Most run about 233 square feet, but aft-view Premium Deluxe Balcony staterooms on Sky Princess are slightly larger, ranging from 242 to 312 square feet.

Mini-Suite: Mini-suites are approximately 323 square feet and have a larger balcony and a sitting room with a sofa bed and coffee table separated from the bed area by a curtain. There are two flat-screen TVs (one by the bed and the other in the sitting room). The large balcony has two to four mesh chairs, a small table and an ottoman.

Mini-suite bathrooms have bathtubs, making them an ideal choice for families with small kids.

Cruisers staying in mini-suites get a complimentary welcome glass of Champagne on embarkation day.

Club Class Mini Suites: A selection of the ship's best-located mini-suites are designated as Club Class and come with several perks, including an exclusive Club Class Dining space in the main dining room with expedited seating and expanded menu options, priority embarkation and debarkation, and complimentary half bottles of red and white wines in your room. These mini-suites are located on Sky Princess’ Baja (11), Aloha (12), Riviera (14), Marina (15) and Lido (16) decks.

Sky Princess Suites

Sky Princess offers cruisers five different types of suites, ranging in size from 440 to 1,500 square feet (including the balcony). All come with a slew of perks, including priority embarkation and disembarkation at the beginning and end of the cruise; priority disembarkation at tender ports; complimentary laundry; a complimentary dinner in a specialty restaurant on embarkation day; access to the Club Class dining room for breakfast and dinner daily, as well as for lunch on sea days; priority specialty dining and shore excursion reservations; and a complimentary mini-bar setup and free daily bottled water. Other perks include an upgraded priority room service menu with full lunch and dinner offerings and a priority line at the guest services desk.

Regardless of category, all suites feature a sleeping area and a sitting room with sofa bed separated by a curtain, large walk-in closets (with drawers, shelves and hanging space), two flat-screen TVs, at least two armchairs, upgraded bathroom amenities and a bathroom with a tub and separate shower. Suites with balconies will find at least two loungers, two wooden chairs and a round dining table.

Premium Suite: These 554-square-foot suites (including balcony) are located on the forward corners of Decks 9 through 12. The rooms have sloping walls because of their forward location.

Penthouse Suite: Penthouse suites on Sky Princess range from 587 to 682 square feet (including balcony) and are primarily located on the back corners of Decks 9 through 15. However, there are also 14 440-square-foot penthouse suites on Deck 14 that are located midship. Bedrooms have several drawers for storage and are separated from the sitting room by a thick curtain; sitting rooms have a sofa bed, two arm chairs and a coffee table, and just a small amount of storage space. You can reach the balcony from either the bedroom or the sitting room.

Owner's Suite: There are just two of these suites, both located on Deck 8 in prime aft corner positions. They are virtually identical to penthouse suites.

Window Suite: There are two 710-square-foot Window Suites on deck 17 forward. They are essentially a Premium Oceanview cabin on steroids, with a sleeping area and large living space. They’ve got massive floor-to-ceiling glass windows but no balcony.

Sky Suite: New to Princess Cruises are these two Sky Suites, located at the top of the ship on Deck 18; one is 947 square feet, while the other is 1,012 square feet. The suites' main draw is their 270-degree views, thanks to almost wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling glass windows and massive balconies.

The downside of the balconies, however, is that so much space is given over to them that the suite itself feels a bit cramped. There are two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living area, plus a dining area with a sky light.

The wraparound balcony has room for outdoor dining and sun worshipping on loungers or in a plush clamshell. Additionally, you'll find a telescope for private stargazing.

Cruisers staying in these suites receive extra perks -- besides the best seats in the house for Movies Under the Stars -- including access to a pre-cruise concierge and a private suite experience manager onboard, complimentary access to the ship's The Enclave at Lotus Spa, enhanced ultimate balcony dining experience, and reserved seating in the theater (the only category of suite to get reserved seating).

Speaking of the best seats in the house for Movies Under the Stars, each Sky Suite gets to pick one of the movies that will be shown on the big screen during the cruise.

Sky Suite residents can arrange for special events, such as a private wine tasting, a violin player to come provide background music at dinner or even a DJ. For those evening soirees, Sky Suite passengers can pay an hourly fee of several hundreds of dollars for open bar services with a bartender.