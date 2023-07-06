Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Sky Princess

Princess' main theater is home to two musical productions, as well as guest acts like magicians and comedians.

Both musical productions are high energy, with fabulous costumes and songs you know. "Rock Opera" is a more traditional cruise song-and-dance show with no story line, but has a soundtrack that spans classic rock, musical theater and opera, and costumes inspired by New York City's glamourous Met Gala. It was our favorite show of the cruise.

The highly enjoyable "5-SKIES" has a storyline, which sees "Gamer 1" trying to complete five levels of a virtual reality game in order to save a princess. It features a lot of high-tech special effects (including some pyrotechnics), dazzling costumes and one of the coolest dance sequences we've ever seen feature dancers in bungee cord hookups.

Daily Things to Do on Sky Princess

There’s no shortage of activities on Sky Princess. The level of daytime entertainment on Sky Princess depends on whether it's a port day or a sea day. On sea days the daily schedule (detailed in the daily Princess Patter, on touch screens throughout the ship and on the MedallionClass phone app, where you can also check Sky Princess’ sailing schedule) is packed with games, trivia, spa seminars, art lectures and auctions, movies and more.

Much of the fun can be found at the Princess Live! recording studio/lounge/secondary theater -- it's that versatile. It's in Princess Live! that the cruise director records his or her morning show every day, but it's also where trivia, Battle of the Sexes, bingo and other interactive games are held, even into the evening. There's lots of seating (lounge style not theater style), but it gets pretty packed during many of the activities.

Another spot active during the day is the central Piazza, where you'll often find live music and the occasional music-themed trivia.

Nightlife on Sky Princess

Sky Princess is lively at night, with live music found in several spots onboard (we highly recommend spending at least one evening at the Take Five jazz lounge) and shows that draw standing-room-only crowds in the theater. On top of that, the cruise director or assistant director often hosts some type of interactive game, usually a themed trivia in Princess Live!

The Sky Princess casino is active at night, with dozens of slot machines, gaming tables, and a bar. It is located on Deck 6, adjacent to the second level of the Piazza, which is one of the busiest areas on the ship.

Sky Princess Bars and Lounges

Bellini's (Deck 5): The atrium bar, located in the Piazza, offers standard cocktails and is popular for pre-dinner drinks for anyone dining at the Soleil Dining Room.

Vines (Deck 5): Located just off the Piazza, Princess' signature wine bar is a nice place to get a glass and people watch. You'll also find wine tastings here throughout your cruise.

Good Spirits (Deck 6): A small walk-through bar located between the port and starboard sides of the ship, Good Spirits is a cocktail bar, with a specialized menu curated by celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd. At select times, the bartenders "perform," creating select drinks while accompanying videos describe the destination that inspired the drink and go into detail about some of the ingredients. The top drink here is the spicy Sandia en Fuego. For something sweeter, try the Tahiti-inspired Vanilla Sky.

Take Five (Deck 6): A first of its kind for Princess Cruises, Take Five is a live jazz lounge with a talented trio that plays every afternoon and evening. Often the sets are themed (Harlem, the women of jazz, Latin). There's a dance floor but we never saw it used, which is not to say it doesn't get crowded; people on our sailing preferred to sit and listen. The lounge has a Prohibition Era-inspired bar menu and the bartenders all dress up in speakeasy style.

Churchill's (Deck 6): This blink-and-you'll-miss-it lounge is where cigar smokers gather to do their thing. Avoid it if you don't like cigar smoke.

Crown Grill Bar (Deck 7): Located just outside the Crown Grill steakhouse, this lounge is more than just a pre- and post-dinner venue. Every night you'll find live music here, whether it's a piano player, steel drum musician or guitarist. During the day you'll often see people reading or even napping on the comfy chairs that line either side of the Deck 7 walkway that goes right through the bar.

Princess Live! Cafe (Deck 7): One of the two spots onboard to grab a gourmet coffee or tea for an extra fee. Unlike the International Cafe, you won't find any treats here, only drinks for purchase.

Concierge Lounge (Deck 14): This small lounge is only for suite passengers and is manned throughout the day by a concierge who can help with a variety of arrangements from dinner and spa reservations to shore excursions. It has plush armchair and sofa seating and is a quiet spot for anyone who wants something a little more private than all the walkthrough venues on the public decks.

Wake View Bar (Deck 16): Located all the way at the back of Deck 16, this outdoor bar offers lovely views out over the infinity pool and the wake of the ship. It's perfect for those brag-worthy sunset photos.