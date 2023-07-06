All cabins are outfitted with flat-screen TVs secured to the wall, which frees up shelf space where the smaller TVs once stood. Depending on locale, channels include CNN, BBC, Discovery, ESPN and Fox News. There are a ton of movies on demand from classics to more recent offerings. You'll also find TV series from Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel. Oddly, despite how new the TVs are, they are not interactive so you can't check your onboard account or make restaurant bookings (that's all done through the Princess mobile app).

All cabins feature a twins-to-queen bed underneath a mirror surrounded by pastel padding, side tables with drawers, a small table off to the side for room service or other items, a chair, small refrigerator, private safe and a desk area with shelves and another large mirror.

Bathrooms are old (having not been refurbished in the 2018 spruce up) and really feel it. As well as being small, the shower includes the dreaded clingy plastic curtain; there is also a toilet and a basin with some shelving for toiletries.

You'll find a number of large interior cabins classified as accessible across the ship: five on Deck 7, and two apiece on Decks 12 and 14. They are the biggest accessible interior cabins we have seen (and would also suit families). In fact, they might be better described as suites as they include a separate sitting area, with a sofa bed -- and even a wet bar with a sink. There is acres of space between the two beds, with enough room for three side tables and a desk between them. There is even a small "entrance hall" with three wardrobes. The showers are fully accessible and the bathroom is correspondingly bigger.

Interior: Standard interior cabins, at 168 to 182 square feet, feature a roomy closet and shelves hidden behind a mirrored door.

Oceanview: Standard outside (ocean-view) cabins include the same amenities as an interior, but measure 183 to 194 square feet -- and, of course, feature a view from an oblong window. We particularly love the wardrobe in these rooms, which is a semi walk-in space opposite the bathroom, with plenty of space for hanging clothes and a top shelf. It adds a real sense of luxury -- and space -- to the rooms. It's worth noting that there are a number of Premium Ocean View cabins, which are all forward facing and come in at 200 square feet.

Balcony: Balcony cabins are 237 to 300 square feet, and feature private verandas with two blue mesh chairs, footrests and a small round metal side table. Balconies are a generous depth, due to the age of the ship, with plenty of space to stretch out.

Premium Balcony cabins are aft-facing, so have lovely views of the wake. They are the same size as balcony cabins, but in a different layout. There are four on Deck 12 and two apiece on Decks 8 through 10.

Club Class Mini-Suite: Mini-suites with balcony (354 square feet) are, in essence, a larger version of a balcony cabin. Mini-suites add a seating area with sofa bed, cocktail table, bathrobes, corner chair, an extra TV and a veranda. However, most minis are located on Deck 9 (Dolphin Deck) and, as such, feature verandas that jut out from the side of the ship (rather than being nestled into it); this means there's no roof and are pretty exposed. You (and it) are completely visible from the decks above (verandas on Deck 10 also jut out, though not as far, and are about half exposed).

The most desirably located mini-suites come with "Club Class" perks. First and foremost among the perks is Club Class Dining in the Santa Fe Dining Room, which provides an exclusive dinner each evening, and breakfast and lunch on sea days. Other perks include priority embarkation and disembarkation; complimentary in-cabin wine -- half bottles of red and white wine; priority alternative dining reservations; evening canapes; and a Terry Shawl robe.

Suite: There are a number of different suite types on Sapphire Princes, ranging from the Vista Suite to the top of the line Grand Suite, clocking in at an impressive 1,329 square feet.

All suites have the following features: a separate seating area with a sofa bed; upgraded balcony furniture with room for four: two comfortable loungers, a table and two chairs; complimentary mini-bar setup; CD/DVD player with access to a complimentary DVD library; two TVs (one in each room); and walk-in wardrobes. They also all have tubs with showers. In the higher suite categories these are whirlpool tubs.

In addition to the mini-suite perks listed above, suite passengers also enjoy VIP priority embarkation and disembarkation; VIP priority disembarkation at tender ports; an exclusive disembarkation lounge; priority for shore excursion and specialty dining reservations; complimentary private portrait sitting with an onboard photographer; complimentary same-day laundry and professional cleaning services; complimentary shoe polishing service; a priority line at the guest service desk; golf umbrellas for use during the cruise and cruise card wallet to take home.

Vista: These suites are located on Decks 8, 9 and 10 (two on each deck, all aft-facing) and come in at 525 to 548 square feet. They have beautiful views -- made the most of by the decent-sized balconies (114 to 181 square feet), which include two loungers, four chairs and a table.

Penthouse: The Penthouse suites are 525 to 572 square feet, and are located on Decks 10 and 11. In addition to all the standard suite furnishings, you'll also find a dining table with room for four.

Owners: There is just one 692-square-foot Owners Suite. Located on Deck 11, this aft-facing suite includes a large balcony (but note it is partly obstructed due to a beam).

Premium: There are five 705-square-foot Premium Suites, all facing forward; one on Deck 12 and two at the front on Decks 10 and 11.

Grand: This vast suite located at the aft of the ship on Deck 11 comes with a queen bed in the bedroom, and in the sitting room there is a dining table with room for six people, a sofa bed and four small chairs, a writing desk and a bar area. There are separate entrances in both rooms to the huge balcony, which has loungers, chairs, a dining table and chairs. The bathroom his twin basins and a separate shower stall.

Family: There are no specific "family" cabins, but you will find a number of interconnecting cabins on each deck. There are also two cabins designated as Family Suites on Deck 9 that are 613 square feet. They are, to all intents and purposes, a suite (and enjoy all suite benefits) and feature the following: two rooms and two single sofa beds that can accommodate up to six passengers. The balcony has two loungers, four chairs and a table.