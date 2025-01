Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Ruby Princess

Food in dinning rooms and buffet was mediocre at best. Ate one night in the Crown Grill and that was the last time, food was greasy and the fries were cooked in old oil. Wife had a massage and the next day was in pain and had bruises on her shoulder and neck. When the staff were told about this all they did was offer another not for free massage, the manager did not even talk to her to follow up. ...