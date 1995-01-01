  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Ruby Princess Photos

Cabins

Ocean-View Cabin

12 photos

Accessible Balcony Cabin

19 photos

Interior Cabin

35 photos

Mini-Suite

19 photos

Balcony Cabin

19 photos

Suite

26 photos

Ocean-View Cabin (Obstructed View)

15 photos

Cabins - Member

194 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Michelangelo Dining Room

26 photos

Wheelhouse Bar & The Salty Dog Gastropub

28 photos

Crooners Bar

15 photos

Calypso Bar

6 photos

Adagio

13 photos

Vines

8 photos

Tradewinds Bar

10 photos

Mermaid's Tail

4 photos

Speakeasy Cigar Lounge

3 photos

Share by Curtis Stone

63 photos

Coffee & Cones

6 photos

The Mix

10 photos

Explorer's Bar

4 photos

Crown Grill

30 photos

Slice

13 photos

Botticelli Dining Room

25 photos

Casino Bar

28 photos

The Salty Dog GastroPub

23 photos

Horizon Court

78 photos

International Cafe

24 photos

Da Vinci Dining Room

40 photos

Cafe Caribe

42 photos

The Salty Dog Grill

7 photos

Outrigger Bar

8 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

125 photos

Activities And Events

Explorers Lounge

89 photos

The Piazza

74 photos

Princess Theatre

76 photos

Gatsby's Casino

92 photos

Club Fusion

85 photos

Skywalkers Nightclub

87 photos

Sail-Away Party

34 photos

Movies Under the Stars

14 photos

Mini-Golf

4 photos

Pool Deck Activities

50 photos

Activities And Events - Member

107 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

The Sanctuary

31 photos

Sky Deck

5 photos

Terrace Pool

46 photos

Chill Out Deck

22 photos

Neptune's Reef & Pool

54 photos

Sun Decks

29 photos

Lotus Spa Pool

20 photos

Calypso Reef & Pool

40 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

14 photos

Family

Camp Discovery

89 photos

Spa And Fitness

Sports Court

17 photos

Lotus Spa

47 photos

Hair Salon

18 photos

Fitness Center

29 photos

Jogging Track

11 photos

The Ship

Conference Center

7 photos

Internet Cafe

9 photos

Ship Services

26 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

74 photos

Library

13 photos

Art Gallery

38 photos

Shops

164 photos

Photo and Video Gallery

30 photos

Platinum Studio

8 photos

Self-Service Laundromat

13 photos

Boarding Area

17 photos

Promenade Galleria

5 photos

Wedding Chapel

5 photos

Ship Exterior

12 photos

The Ship - Member

309 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

265 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

188 photos

Find a Ruby Princess Cruise from $157

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map