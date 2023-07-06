Aside from two twin beds that can be pushed together to form a larger bed, cabins on Ruby Princess feature a range of basic amenities, including a desk, two closets, flat-screen TV, mini-fridge and hair dryer. There's plenty of drawers and closet space for two to three people.

Rooms have just one or two electric outlets, which is tough for anyone traveling with a slew of electronics. If that's you, bring a plug with multiple USB outlets (just make sure it's not a surge protector because those are not permitted on cruise ships).

As on any other cruise ship, it’s highly advisable to check the deck plan for Ruby Princess before picking a cabin. Although it’s hard to go wrong given the great layout of the ship, there are tons of different options, and your cabin choice can make or break your experience.

Beyond whether you are bothered by the ship’s motion (pick a cabin midship), there are plenty of things that will determine what the best cabins on Ruby Princess are for you. The Caribe Deck (Deck 10) is one of the quietest along with Dolphin (Deck 9), Baja (Deck 11), and Aloha (Deck 12), as they’re between other cabin-only decks. It’s hard to say which is the best deck on Ruby Princess for families, but those on Deck 15 (Lido) are closest to the pools and a good array of included dining options.

Cabin Categories on Ruby Princess Include Inside, Oceanview, Balcony and Mini-Suites

Interior: Inside cabins can be found on all cabin decks on the Ruby Princess cruise ship. There are several hundred of these cabins, sized approximately 158 to 186 square feet.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins offer about 179 square feet of space. They have a picture window or porthole, which allows for natural light and views. Most Oceanview staterooms on Deck 8 and all of those on Deck 15 have obstructed views.

Balcony cabins: Standard balcony cabins range from 231 to 271 square feet. Each includes a private outdoor balcony with a table and two chairs. There are floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors between the room and balcony. Premium Balcony cabins can be found on Decks 8, 9, 10, 11 and 14 and are slightly bigger; those in the aft section offer between 231 and 298 square feet of indoor space (including the balcony), while those on Deck 10 measure 271 square feet, also including the balcony.

Mini-Suites: All of Ruby’s Mini-suites are located on decks 8 and 9. Each is about 323 square feet, including a separate sitting area with sofa bed and coffee table, and a balcony with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. The balcony (about 50 square feet) has two to four chairs, a table and an ottoman. Cabins also have a bathroom tub, massage shower head and upgraded amenities. Those staying in this room category get a complimentary welcome glass of Champagne on embarkation day, luxury mattress topper and pillows, and two flat-panel televisions.

There are 34 Club Class Mini-Suites, all near the Panoramic Lifts on Deck 9. These cabins are the same size as standard mini-suites, but come with a number of extra perks, including access to a lounge with free hors d’oeuvres and drinks, free dinners at a private restaurant, priority embarkation and disembarkation, and two free half-bottles of wine on embarkation day.

Ruby Princess Suites Come with Many Great Perks

Suites on Ruby Princess range in size from 460 to 932 square feet including oversized balconies. The balcony (which has sliding glass floor-to-ceiling doors) includes two loungers, four chairs, a table and ottoman.

Each standard suite also has a separate sitting area with a flat-screen TV, a sofa bed, a chair and two tables, and there's another flat-screen TV in the bedroom area. The bathroom has a tub and a separate shower.

Vista Suite: There are 6 Vista Suites on Ruby Princess, all located on decks 8, 9 and 10. Each offers between 460 and 495 square feet of space, including a large aft-facing balcony – though views are partly obstructed by a support beam – a bathroom with separate shower and tub, and a living area with ample seating.

Penthouse Suite: There are 16 of these 524 to 533-square-foot suites – two on Deck 10 aft, two on Deck 12 aft, and 12 on Deck 14 midship. The latter are the biggest, at 533 square feet. These units have the same layout as Vista suites but are slightly larger.

Premium Suite: These suites are located on Deck 15 forward. They offer 568 square feet of space, including a balcony, a living area with a sofa bed, and a bathroom with a shower/tub combo. These cabins do not have jetted tubs.

Owner’s Suite: There are two Owner’s suites on Ruby Princess, both on Deck 12 aft and offering between 687 and 777 square feet of space, including a spacious balcony.

Passengers in suites get one complimentary mini-bar setup and free daily bottled water, complimentary Lotus Spa Thermal Suite access, complimentary laundry and professional cleaning services, complimentary dinner in a specialty restaurant on embarkation day, priority specialty dining and shore excursion reservations, and priority disembarkation at tender ports. Passengers staying in suites may also partake in an exclusive breakfast served every morning in the Crown Grill restaurant.