Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Ruby Princess

The main theater onboard Ruby Princess is where you'll find several big-stage musicals. The costumes and story lines during each is creative, and the singing and dancing always got the crowd into the spirit. One thing we noticed was that young kids were noticeably absent, but the older crowd especially enjoyed the shows.

In addition to the nightly performances, the theater is the setting for daily nature lectures when Ruby Princess is in Alaska.

Daily Things to Do on Ruby Princess

During the day you'll find plenty of daily entertainment including trivia, lectures and live music. On warm weather sailings, you'll find many people by the pools and pool games are a popular attraction.

During the day, you'll also find concerts and sports games broadcast on the giant Movies Under the Stars screen on Deck 16.

For a full list of daily activities, check the Princess Patter or the Medallion app.

Nightlife on Ruby Princess

There's lots to do at night on Ruby Princess, including energetic karaoke, dancing, live music, comedy and the once-per-cruise balloon drop (a Princess tradition that is held on the second formal night). Live music is available in several spots; from solo singers to trio instrumental performers, there was no shortage of tunes to be heard.

The bars throughout the ship were busy but not packed (meaning you could always find a stool or seat and make yourself comfortable), and many people were up past midnight. The Skywalkers Nightclub drew a crowd of dancers each night.

Every night also features films as part of the line's Movies Under the Stars offering. Feature films are either family-friendly or geared toward an older audience. At all showings, popcorn is offered, as are fleece blankets (especially useful during cold and rainy Alaska sailings).

Another popular activity is “The Voice of the Ocean”, which was inspired by the popular TV show and includes blind auditions, mentor sessions and coaches all playing a part to finding the winner. Audience participation was very active, and on our sailing, it was especially popular with the 30- and 40-something crowd.

The casino on Deck 6 was well-attended during our sailing. Adults could take part in gaming lessons, playing slot machines and more. The most popular games seemed to be blackjack and Texas Hold'em.

Ruby Princess Bars and Lounges

Vines (Deck 5): Located in the Atrium, this wine bar has a nice selection of both sparkling wines and regional vintages. Complimentary tapas are served with each alcoholic drink.

Speakeasy Cigar Lounge (Deck 6): This cozy spot is the place to be for those who enjoy cigars; it's the only place onboard where you can smoke them.

Explorers Lounge (Deck 7): Live music and nightclub-esque decor makes this place a happening spot at night, and it seemed to attract the most gregarious cruisers onboard. It wasn't uncommon for people to quickly make friends and start hanging out together here most nights.

Club Fusion (Deck 7): Club Fusion is the scene of karaoke contests, live music and theme parties -- like a disco night or 80s night.

Wheelhouse Bar (Deck 7): This laid-back space is a good place to meet up for a drink or play some cards or board games. Some nights they also had live music, and on those nights, it was more lively.

Crooners Bar (Deck 7): This small bar is for the old-school crowd interested in Sinatra tunes and a classic drink menu like signature martinis.

Adagio Bar (Deck 16): Featuring live music and Italian cocktails, this is a good spot for pre- and post-dinner drinks. And due to its location -- up so high on Deck 16 -- it has a great view.

Skywalkers Nightclub (Deck 18): During the day, Skywalkers is a great place for chilling out while checking out the panoramic views. At night, it's where you'll find DJ-ed music and a dance floor. It draws a good crowd but never felt crowded. On Alaska cruises, this is also where the onboard National Park ranger gives lectures during Glacier Bay sailings.