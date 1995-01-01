  • Newsletter
Royal Princess Photos

Cabins

Deluxe Balcony Cabin

59 photos

Interior Cabin

18 photos

Penthouse Suite

45 photos

Cabins - Member

159 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Club 6

61 photos

Horizon Court

126 photos

Concerto Dining Room

63 photos

Vines

26 photos

Crooners

41 photos

Pool Bars and Dining

51 photos

Alfredo's Pizzeria

40 photos

Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar

24 photos

Bellini's

27 photos

Churchill's

23 photos

Crown Grill

49 photos

Wheelhouse Bar

38 photos

Piazza Bar

19 photos

Mermaid's Tail

10 photos

Sabatini's

38 photos

Princess Live Cafe

21 photos

International Cafe

25 photos

Outrigger Bar

12 photos

Allegro Dining Room

41 photos

Gelato

22 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

117 photos

Activities And Events

Movies Under the Stars

17 photos

Princess Theater

39 photos

Princess Casino

61 photos

Vista Lounge

50 photos

The Piazza

56 photos

Princess Live Studio

48 photos

SeaWalk

13 photos

Royal Afternoon Tea

2 photos

Activities And Events - Member

112 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

The Sanctuary

41 photos

Retreat Pool

47 photos

Fountain Pool

147 photos

Sun Decks

37 photos

Promenade Deck

7 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

26 photos

Family

Princess Pelicans Kids Club

63 photos

Remix Teen Club

66 photos

Shockwaves Kids Club

28 photos

Spa And Fitness

Sports Court

12 photos

Shuffleboard Courts

4 photos

Fitness Center

38 photos

Game Lounge Ping Pong

7 photos

Lotus Spa and Salon

87 photos

Jogging Track

24 photos

Driving Range

3 photos

Deck Fitness Equipment

26 photos

Lawn Court Putting Green

8 photos

The Ship

Exterior

10 photos

Laundry Facility

11 photos

Concierge Lounge

25 photos

Internet Cafe

16 photos

Wedding Chapel

15 photos

Bathrooms

29 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

39 photos

Ship Services

23 photos

Library

15 photos

Art Gallery

15 photos

Photo Gallery

32 photos

Shops

118 photos

The Ship - Member

232 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

235 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

219 photos

