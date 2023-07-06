Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Royal Princess

The Princess Theater seats 925 and offers uninterrupted sightlines from every vantage point. A variety of technology, such as high-definition screens, enhances the shows -- mostly musical productions, guest comedians or magicians.

Vista Lounge, at the back of the ship, offers an alternative performance venue to the Princess Theater, hosting live bands, comedians and illusionists, plus themed parties and special events.

Finally, Princess Live!, located just aft of the Piazza on Deck 7, made its mark as the first television studio at sea. Three rows of tiered seats (with seating for 280 passengers) are flanked by a stage – on which the cruise director hosts “The Wake Show,” his daily David Letterman-esque talk show. Princess Live! Also is the site for game shows, Q&A sessions with ship’s officers and staff, cooking demos, art house films, enrichment programs and murder mystery and trivia games. Acoustic and smaller-scale performances by the ship’s musicians and comedians also take place there. The great thing about this space is you can come and go as you please and watch or participate at your leisure (if the shows allow participation).

Daily Things to Do on Royal Princess

The atrium in the Piazza is another primary entertainment venue and hosts everything from Cirque du Soleil-style acrobatics to art auctions to daily trivia. You'll also find scavenger hunts, game shows, crafting sessions, trivia, bingo and more scattered throughout the ship's lounges.

Royal Princess has an array of enrichment activities, which might include wine tasting and food demos (in Princess Live!), ceramics classes and onboard lectures. During Alaska sailings, look for special North to Alaska presentations from speakers and naturalists. There are also a variety of wine tasting events, such as the super Tuscan-themed event in Sabatini's.

The Lido Deck is a source of activities during good weather, with concerts and movies shown throughout the day. On sea days, there is often live music on the stage between the two pools.

OceanMedallion, the line’s branded multiuse technology, has a games feature that allows you to play casino and trivia games on your smartphone. It also allows you to create an onboard avatar, called a “tagalong” (a turtle, fish or starfish). Once you build your tagalong, you will see it appear on electronic boards when you walk by. And at least once per cruise, you can play Games Under the Stars on the top deck big screen, using your tagalong to race others.

Nightlife on Royal Princess

The Piazza has nightly dancing, often with a theme such as music from the 50s, 60s, 70s or country. Even if you aren't dancing, grab a spot at a bar or lean over the railing to watch the fun. On the last formal night, a large balloon drop is a very celebratory occasion. This is the place to be if you want to take part in the best Royal Princess parties. It is also a great spot for people watching.

“The Voice of the Ocean” karaoke competition, modeled after the TV show "The Voice," takes place over an entire voyage, with a night of auditions as well as semifinals. The actual finals are on the afternoon of the last sea day and draw a crowd.

The Princess Casino has a selection of slots and table games, including blackjack, Texas Hold'em and roulette. Its main feature is a stunning spiral staircase, which leads up to Deck 7 and the onboard boutiques; an adjacent bar allows gamblers to grab drinks between games.

Royal Princess features the largest version of Princess' signature Movies Under the Stars poolside theater. The big screen shows a variety of movies and concerts, day and night. Filmgoers will be able to grab fleece blankets, free freshly popped popcorn, and cookies and milk. Smoking is allowed only at some slot machines. Other Royal Princess smoking areas include Churchill’s Cigar Lounge on Deck 6 and some outside areas on Deck 17.

Those looking to dance the night away can head to Club 6, located near the atrium on Deck 6. With a resident DJ, a dance floor, and an intimate atmosphere, this nightclub keeps the party going until the wee hours.

At night, the pool area on Deck 16 midship transforms for the Water & Light Show, and the island area becomes a stage with an interactive sound and light show featuring dancing fountains. With a sophisticated lighting and sound system, and a computerized fountain featuring 85 water jets, streams of water shoot 33 feet into the air.

Royal Princess Bars and Lounges

There's a wide variety of bars around Royal Princess, but most of the main action happens in the ones around the Piazza. It's rarely quiet here; as soon as one activity or band dies down, another starts up in another venue.

Good Spirits (Deck 5): This craft cocktail bar, located off the Piazza, is a must-visit if you love interesting drinks. There's a little show with featured bartenders, brought on as entertainers, in the evenings. The cocktails were developed by mixologist Rob Floyd and are truly delicious.

Vines (Deck 5): Also located off the Piazza, the ship's wine bar has some interesting, although not as varied as you might expect, offerings by the glass.

Bellini's (Deck 6): Overlooking the Piazza, this small spot is a great place for people-watching -- and is therefore quite popular. During prime activity hours, it's hard to find a seat.

Churchill's Cigar Lounge (Deck 6): Churchill's cigar lounge is the only place onboard where stogie smokers can go; unfortunately, cigarette smokers are also allowed here (even though they have another place to go on deck). Perhaps to make up for it, bartenders do come in and take drink orders as there's no bar inside.

Crooners (Deck 7): Crooners does double duty as the ship's martini bar and also its piano bar. On our sailing, the piano was manned by a crotchety singer who told inappropriate jokes and sang every song in the style of Frank Sinatra, whether it fit that way or not, so the atmosphere can really depend on who the ship brings in as an entertainer.

Wheelhouse Pub (Deck 7): This British-style pub adjacent to the Crown Grill has a clubby atmosphere and live music before and after dinner.

Princess Live (Deck 7): The small bar adjacent to the Princess Live TV studio serves up drinks, as well as specialty coffees in the morning.

SeaView Bar (Deck 16): Located near the SeaWalk, Royal Princess's glass walkway that juts out over the side of the ship, the SeaView Bar is a small space that sees action primarily on sunny sea days and before Movies Under the Stars.

Mermaid's Tail (Deck 16): The main bar for the Lido pool area has the typical cocktails and drinks that you'd want for a relaxing day in the sun.

Outrigger Bar (Deck 16): Located at the back of the ship near the buffet, this bar specializes in Bloody Marys, with a whole menu of options, during the daytime and margaritas at night.

Retreat Pool Bar (Deck 16): The main bar for the adults-only pool area.