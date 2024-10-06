Dunrobin Castle near charming Golspie Scotland
Photo Credit: Redheadindixie
Undercooked meatballs from the Lido. This is unsafe, and the senior staff didn't bother to remove the tray from the buffet.
Photo Credit: Darshan1
An example of how inadequate the straws are for larger drinks.
Photo Credit: Darshan1
Scallops and Salmon Caviar
Photo Credit: Chickapee
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Average
1,826 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Princess in decline
"I went solo on this cruise and there was a great group of people who organized several activities such as a gift exchange, duck painting and a slot pull.Also had speed painting which was a fun idea...."Read More
sunsetme avatar

sunsetme

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 1,826 Princess Regal Princess Cruise Reviews

Overall just MEH

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
Walter White2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Family group of 14 boarded with great anticipation, having previously sailed the Ruby Princess which was a smashing success then. Regal... not so much. While the port entrance process was fine and moved swiftly, we were met on board with unhappy crew teams. Few had smiles. It seems as though they were merely conscripted servants living under poor conditions. The rooms were everything we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Regal Princess = Incredible Disappointment

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
PapaBear84
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Family of 14 excited for a NYE cruise through the Western Carribean met with extreme disappointment. We had previously sailed on the Ruby Princess which was an exceptional experience. Unfortunately, the Regal Princess is far below average. I'll keep this short and honest: Pros: Buffet is very good, some of the wait staff are wonderful Cons: Buffet is the best dining option, ship is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Can not recommend the Regal

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
TLJmom
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have been on over 20 cruises. This was my first with Princess. Overall the medallion technology was nice. Unfortunately it took Princess 2 days and 2 hours of my vacation time to get me access to my stateroom with my medallion. At one point I had access to a stranger’s stateroom. I have a picture of my name on their stateroom door. I’m pretty sure this is a security issue. My stateroom and my ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Some Good news, Some bad news here

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
3parrots
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Some good news, some bad news on this one. Overall, a consistent delivery of a cruise. Didn't mind missing Costa Maya. Roatan has plenty to do. Ship goes need some continuing maintenance though which is concerning. Food at dining rooms was good, Horizon Court is uninspiring at best and beverage service was non existent. We had to get our own beverages anytime we were there. Hard to find ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Princess Continues Providing Solid Vacation Value

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
ShelleyThomas
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We took this cruise because we saw a good deal on a minisuite (large balcony cabin with bathtub). And we love the ports of Cozumel and Roatan. Also, Galveston seemed like a closer port with a shorter flight time from our home city. Regal Princess is still a lovely ship. We loved the extra space provided by a minisuite cabin. The balcony was small, but adequate. The port of Galveston was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

This is Premium!? No way

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
txump
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I would've given one star, but Sabatini's and our room steward were standouts in an otherwise very poor service experience. First of all, it took 1.5 hours to embark. They gathered all the coughing, sneezing people into one room barely big enough and made us sit there until things were just right for them. This would've been forgivable, but they gave zero updates during this. Zero! Once we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Princess vs Royal

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
Squeak9906
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Experienced cruiser here. Been on many cruise lines -- Royal Carribean, NCL, Carnival, Holland America and Silverseas. Most often we use Royal Carribean -- but this time we shifted to Princess because the price was $500/person lower. Rather than give a recap of the entire cruise itself, I thought I would share the difference between Princess and Royal. SHIP - Slight edge to Royal. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Never going w Princess again

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
clovis
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

The boat was in terrible shape and had to be towed into port at the end after engine problems and a loss of power boat is in terrible condition. The food is extremely bad except in the specialty restaurants service was bad in bars and restaurants shows were terrible except for the magician our room was dirty and dingy shower door had repeated problems with caulking strip liked the concert ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

A Few Surprises - But Overall Good

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
Carol Steve
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did back-to-back sailings on the Regal ending with the Transatlantic sailing - the sailings that experienced the engine fire and power outage. We found the Captain and crew very responsive and they kept us informed. The fire was not disruptive for the passengers, and the power outage was temporary and did not diminish our overall enjoyment of the cruise. Weather kept us from two ports of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Great Crew......really poor food though.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Regal Princess

User Avatar
RVinTX
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have only ever cruised with Princess (4 cruises now) and usually are quite happy with them. After doing a 15-day Transatlantic in 2018 on the Royal Princess we thought this 21-day would be amazing. But.....not so much. The good: The staff, of course. As always the staff was awesome! They are so fun and helpful. Our cabin attendant (MeiAnn) was A...mazing! We loved her! She was on ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Find a Regal Princess Cruise from $419

Any Month
Other Princess Ship Cruise Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruise Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruise Reviews
Sun Princess Cruise Reviews
Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews
Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews
Enchanted Princess Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.