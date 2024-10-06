"I went solo on this cruise and there was a great group of people who organized several activities such as a gift exchange, duck painting and a slot pull.Also had speed painting which was a fun idea...."Read More
Family group of 14 boarded with great anticipation, having previously sailed the Ruby Princess which was a smashing success then. Regal... not so much. While the port entrance process was fine and moved swiftly, we were met on board with unhappy crew teams. Few had smiles. It seems as though they were merely conscripted servants living under poor conditions.
The rooms were everything we ...
Family of 14 excited for a NYE cruise through the Western Carribean met with extreme disappointment. We had previously sailed on the Ruby Princess which was an exceptional experience. Unfortunately, the Regal Princess is far below average.
I'll keep this short and honest:
Pros: Buffet is very good, some of the wait staff are wonderful
Cons: Buffet is the best dining option, ship is ...
I have been on over 20 cruises. This was my first with Princess. Overall the medallion technology was nice. Unfortunately it took Princess 2 days and 2 hours of my vacation time to get me access to my stateroom with my medallion. At one point I had access to a stranger’s stateroom. I have a picture of my name on their stateroom door. I’m pretty sure this is a security issue. My stateroom and my ...
Some good news, some bad news on this one. Overall, a consistent delivery of a cruise. Didn't mind missing Costa Maya. Roatan has plenty to do. Ship goes need some continuing maintenance though which is concerning. Food at dining rooms was good, Horizon Court is uninspiring at best and beverage service was non existent. We had to get our own beverages anytime we were there. Hard to find ...
We took this cruise because we saw a good deal on a minisuite (large balcony cabin with bathtub). And we love the ports of Cozumel and Roatan. Also, Galveston seemed like a closer port with a shorter flight time from our home city.
Regal Princess is still a lovely ship. We loved the extra space provided by a minisuite cabin. The balcony was small, but adequate.
The port of Galveston was not ...
I would've given one star, but Sabatini's and our room steward were standouts in an otherwise very poor service experience. First of all, it took 1.5 hours to embark. They gathered all the coughing, sneezing people into one room barely big enough and made us sit there until things were just right for them. This would've been forgivable, but they gave zero updates during this. Zero! Once we ...
Experienced cruiser here. Been on many cruise lines -- Royal Carribean, NCL, Carnival, Holland America and Silverseas. Most often we use Royal Carribean -- but this time we shifted to Princess because the price was $500/person lower.
Rather than give a recap of the entire cruise itself, I thought I would share the difference between Princess and Royal.
SHIP - Slight edge to Royal.
We ...
The boat was in terrible shape and had to be towed into port at the end after engine problems and a loss of power boat is in terrible condition. The food is extremely bad except in the specialty restaurants service was bad in bars and restaurants shows were terrible except for the magician our room was dirty and dingy shower door had repeated problems with caulking strip liked the concert ...
We did back-to-back sailings on the Regal ending with the Transatlantic sailing - the sailings that experienced the engine fire and power outage. We found the Captain and crew very responsive and they kept us informed. The fire was not disruptive for the passengers, and the power outage was temporary and did not diminish our overall enjoyment of the cruise.
Weather kept us from two ports of ...
We have only ever cruised with Princess (4 cruises now) and usually are quite happy with them. After doing a 15-day Transatlantic in 2018 on the Royal Princess we thought this 21-day would be amazing. But.....not so much.
The good: The staff, of course. As always the staff was awesome! They are so fun and helpful. Our cabin attendant (MeiAnn) was A...mazing! We loved her! She was on ...